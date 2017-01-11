Recreation calendar for Jan. 12

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.
BASEBALL
Spring Discount Registration Day: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com.
Umpires wanted: Clovis Unified School area for baseball and softball, Fred Barker 246-3070 or fredbarker57@yahoo.com.
BASKETBALL
2017 Little Grizzlies camp: Boys grades K-8, 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Feb. 4, Central High East Campus, 3535 N. Cornelia Ave., 825-7054, grizzlyboysbasketball.net, $85.
GOLF
Central Valley Junior Golf Tournament: 1:15 p.m. Jan. 22, Fig Garden Golf Club, 7700 N. Van Ness Blvd., 269-6369, cvjrgolf.com. Ages 9-18; parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.
MARTIAL ARTS
West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.
Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.
Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.
Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.
Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.
MISCELLANEOUS
Winter Trout Derby: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 14, Plaza Park, 700 S. Plaza St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $10, $7 advance. For ages 15 and younger.
MLK Day Bald Eagle Hike: 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 16, The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/component/civicrm/?task=civicrm/event/register&reset=1&id=498, free.
Yoga, Wine & Vines: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 259-3286, squareup.com/market/kings-river-winery/item/yoga-and-wine, $20.
Seven Hours on the Razor: 8:30 a.m. March 5, China Peak Mountain Resort is a fundraiser for the Central California Adaptive Sports Center. It's an endurance ski event on the Razorback, one of the mountain's more advanced runs. 7hours.doggy.com or 593-2504, $20-$40. Individuals can also sponsor participants.
Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.
Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.
Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.
City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.
RUGBY
Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.
Clovis Rugby Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through May. Bicentennial Park, Clovis. 322-9160.
RUN/WALK
Cal Classic half-marathon, spring marathons training: 7-9 a.m. Jan. 14, Fleet Feet Sports, 9447 N. Fort Washington Road, 367-1304, www.fleetfeetfresno.com.
Thin Mint 5K: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, River Park, 220 E. Paseo del Centro, runsignup.com/Race/CA/BakersfieldFresno/ThinMint5k1MileShortbreadShuffle, $15-$30.
Winchell Cove Trail Run: 10K/10-mile, 8 a.m. Jan. 14, Millerton Lake, Friant, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Friant/WinchellCoveTrailRun, $45.
Got Miles 5K Birthday Race: 9 a.m. Jan. 15, Railroad Park, 399 W. Alluvial Ave., Clovis, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Clovis/GotMiles5kBirthdayRace, $25, $10 children.
Sycamore Island 5K and 10K run/walk: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 29, Sycamore Island, 39664 Avenue 7 1/2, Madera, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2017/01/29/677/-/sycamore-island-5k-and-10k-run-walk, $40.
SOCCER
CenCal Cosmos Parent Night: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19, Buchanan High, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, 322-1797, cencalcosmos.com, free. For players born between 2004 and 2010.
SOFTBALL
Senior team: Players wanted for 2017 travel tournament schedule, age group 60 and older, 800-1464.
VOLLEYBALL
Spring Discount Registration Day: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com.
