Recreation Calendar

January 11, 2017 2:16 PM

Recreation calendar for Jan. 12

The Fresno Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.

BASEBALL

Spring Discount Registration Day: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com.

Umpires wanted: Clovis Unified School area for baseball and softball, Fred Barker 246-3070 or fredbarker57@yahoo.com.

BASKETBALL

2017 Little Grizzlies camp: Boys grades K-8, 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Feb. 4, Central High East Campus, 3535 N. Cornelia Ave., 825-7054, grizzlyboysbasketball.net, $85.

GOLF

Central Valley Junior Golf Tournament: 1:15 p.m. Jan. 22, Fig Garden Golf Club, 7700 N. Van Ness Blvd., 269-6369, cvjrgolf.com. Ages 9-18; parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.

MARTIAL ARTS

West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.

Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.

Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.

Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.

Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.

MISCELLANEOUS

Winter Trout Derby: 8-10 a.m. Jan. 14, Plaza Park, 700 S. Plaza St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $10, $7 advance. For ages 15 and younger.

MLK Day Bald Eagle Hike: 8-11:30 a.m. Jan. 16, The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/component/civicrm/?task=civicrm/event/register&reset=1&id=498, free.

Yoga, Wine & Vines: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 259-3286, squareup.com/market/kings-river-winery/item/yoga-and-wine, $20.

Seven Hours on the Razor: 8:30 a.m. March 5, China Peak Mountain Resort is a fundraiser for the Central California Adaptive Sports Center. It's an endurance ski event on the Razorback, one of the mountain's more advanced runs. 7hours.doggy.com or 593-2504, $20-$40. Individuals can also sponsor participants.

Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.

Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.

Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.

PICKLEBALL

Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.

City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.

RUGBY

Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.

Clovis Rugby Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through May. Bicentennial Park, Clovis. 322-9160.

RUN/WALK

Cal Classic half-marathon, spring marathons training: 7-9 a.m. Jan. 14, Fleet Feet Sports, 9447 N. Fort Washington Road, 367-1304, www.fleetfeetfresno.com.

Thin Mint 5K: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, River Park, 220 E. Paseo del Centro, runsignup.com/Race/CA/BakersfieldFresno/ThinMint5k1MileShortbreadShuffle, $15-$30.

Winchell Cove Trail Run: 10K/10-mile, 8 a.m. Jan. 14, Millerton Lake, Friant, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Friant/WinchellCoveTrailRun, $45.

Got Miles 5K Birthday Race: 9 a.m. Jan. 15, Railroad Park, 399 W. Alluvial Ave., Clovis, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Clovis/GotMiles5kBirthdayRace, $25, $10 children.

Sycamore Island 5K and 10K run/walk: 9-11 a.m. Jan. 29, Sycamore Island, 39664 Avenue 7 1/2, Madera, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/calendar/icalrepeat.detail/2017/01/29/677/-/sycamore-island-5k-and-10k-run-walk, $40.

SOCCER

CenCal Cosmos Parent Night: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19, Buchanan High, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, 322-1797, cencalcosmos.com, free. For players born between 2004 and 2010.

SOFTBALL

Senior team: Players wanted for 2017 travel tournament schedule, age group 60 and older, 800-1464.

VOLLEYBALL

Spring Discount Registration Day: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 25, Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com.

