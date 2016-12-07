Recreation calendar for Dec. 8

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.
BASEBALL
Umpires wanted: Clovis Unified School area for baseball and softball, Fred Barker 246-3070 or fredbarker57@yahoo.com.
MARTIAL ARTS
West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.
Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.
Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.
Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.
Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.
MISCELLANEOUS
Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.
Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.
Nature and Restoration Hike: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 10, Riverside Golf Course, 7492 N. Riverside Drive, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/component/civicrm/?task=civicrm/event/info&reset=1&id=467, Free.
Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.
City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.
RUGBY
Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.
Clovis Rugby Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through May. Bicentennial Park, Clovis. 322-9160.
RUN/WALK
Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots: 9 a.m. Dec. 10, Christmas Tree Lane, Palm and Shaw avenues, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/JingleBellRunforToysforTots, $35-$40.
Visalia Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots: 9 a.m. Dec. 11, 308 Main St., Visalia, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Visalia/VisaliaJingleBellRun, $30.
SOCCER
CenCal Cosmos Clinic: 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Buchanan High, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, 322-1797, cencalcosmos.com, Free. Boys and girls born 2006-2010.
CenCal Cosmos Prospective Parent Informational Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Buchanan High, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, 322-1797, cencalcosmos.com, free.
Comments