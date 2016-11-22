Recreation calendar for Nov. 24

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.
BASKETBALL
College of the Sequoias Holiday Camp: Ages 7-14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 25-26 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 27, Porter Field House gym, 915 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, 737-6291, rustys@cos.edu, $75 or $100 for two campers.
GOLF
Central Valley Junior Golf Holiday Tournament: Noon Dec. 4, Madera Golf Course, 23200 Avenue 17, Madera, 269-6369, cvjrgolf.com. Ages 9-18; parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.
MARTIAL ARTS
West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.
Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.
Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.
Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.
Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.
MISCELLANEOUS
Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.
Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.
Nature and Restoration Hike: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 10, Riverside Golf Course, 7492 N. Riverside Drive, 248-8480, www.riverparkway.org/index.php/component/civicrm/?task=civicrm/event/info&reset=1&id=467, Free.
Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.
City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.
RUGBY
Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.
Clovis Rugby Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays through May. Bicentennial Park, Clovis. 322-9160.
RUN/WALK
Turkey Trot 5K run/walk: 8 a.m. Nov. 24, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, runsignup.com/race/ca/fresno/sierrachallengeexpressturkeytrot, $30-$35.
Merced Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots: Noon Dec. 3, Bob Hart Square, Main and Canal streets, Merced, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Merced/MercedJingleBellRunforToysforTots, $25.
Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots: 9 a.m. Dec. 10, Christmas Tree Lane, Palm and Shaw avenues, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/JingleBellRunforToysforTots, $35-$40.
Visalia Jingle Bell Run for Toys for Tots: 9 a.m. Dec. 11, 308 Main Street, Visalia, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Visalia/VisaliaJingleBellRun, $30.
SOCCER
CenCal Cosmos Free Soccer Clinic: 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 7 and Dec. 22, Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, 322-1797, cencalcosmos.com, Free. Boys and girls born 2006-2010.
Prospective Parent Informational Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis, 322-1797, cencalcosmos.com, free.
Comments