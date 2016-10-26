Recreation calendar for Oct. 27

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.
BASKETBALL
Visalia Youth Basketball Discount Registration Day: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Anthony Community Center, 345 N. Jacob St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $53-$70.
GOLF
Central Valley Junior Golf: 1:15 p.m. Nov. 6, Fig Garden Golf Club, 7700 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 269-6369, cvjrgolf.com. Ages 9-18, parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.
MARTIAL ARTS
West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.
Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.
Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.
Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.
Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.
MISCELLANEOUS
Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.
Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.
Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.
City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.
RUGBY
Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.
RUN/WALK
Dead of Night Zombie Run: 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 28, Valley Oaks Golf Course, 1800 S. Plaza St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $45.
5K Color Fest: 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Kearney Park, 6725 W. Kearney Blvd., www.5kcolorfest.com/fresno2.html, $70.
Monster Mad Dash: 9 a.m. Oct. 29, Shinzen Activity Area in Wodward Park, 7775 N. Audobon Drive, www.monstermashdash.com, $35.
Super Hero Fun Run: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29, Mariposa Grizzly Stadium, 5074 Old Highway North, Mariposa, 209-966-2211, $20-$25, free to ages 12 and younger.
Bob Frisch Memorial Ride & Walk: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Reedley College, 995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley, 355-7983, www.elrioreyestrust.org/event-tickets---bob-frisch-ride, $40-$60, $15 children.
Two Cities Marathon: 6:30 a.m. Nov. 6, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, www.twocitiesmarathon.com, $105-$125.
