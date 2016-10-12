Recreation Calendar

October 12, 2016 5:51 PM

Recreation calendar for Oct. 13

The Fresno Bee

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.

GOLF

Central Valley Junior Golf: 12:45 p.m. Oct. 22, Merced Golf & Country Club, 6333 North Golf Road, Merced, 269-6369, cvjrgolf.com. Ages 9-18, parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.

MARTIAL ARTS

West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.

Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.

Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.

Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.

Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.

MISCELLANEOUS

Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.

Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.

Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.

PICKLEBALL

Central California Pickleball Tournament: 9 a.m. Oct. 21-23, Plaza Park, 700 S. Plaza St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.pickleballtournaments.com/pbt_main.pl, $20 registration fee, $10 per event.

Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.

City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.

RUGBY

Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.

RUN/WALK

Kare for Kidney Race: 8 a.m. Oct. 15, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, www.racemine.com/Fresno-Nephrology-Kidney-Foundation/events/2016/kare-for-kidney-race-2016#Event-Pricing, $15-$30.

Red Wave Run: 7:30 a.m. Oct. 15, Bulldog Stadium at Fresno State, 1600 Bulldog Lane, www.redwaverun.com, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/RedWaveRun, $45, $15 kids runs.

AIDS Walk: 11 a.m. Oct. 22, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Audubon Drive, fresnoaidswalk.org.

American Heart Association’s 2016 Central Valley Heart & Stroke Walk: 5K run, 2-mile walk and kids run: 9:30 a.m.; Lawyers Have Heart Run (5K timed race): 8 a.m., Oct. 22, Tesoro Viejo, Highway 41 and Road 204, 650-4010, www.centralvalleyheartwalk.org.

Step Up for Down Syndrome: 1 mile walk and 5K run/walk, Oct. 22, Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, Clovis, www.dsacc.org/events/step_up, $15-$30.

5K Color Fest: 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Kearney Park, 6725 W. Kearney Blvd., www.5kcolorfest.com/fresno2.html, $70.

Monster Mad Dash: 9 a.m. Oct. 29, Shinzen Activity Area in Woodward Park, 7775 N. Audobon Drive, www.monstermashdash.com, $35.

Super Hero Fun Run: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29, Mariposa Grizzly Stadium, 5074 Old Highway North, Mariposa, 209-966-2211, $20-$25, free to ages 12 and younger.

Bob Frisch Memorial Ride & Walk: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Reedley College, 995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley, 355-7983, www.elrioreyestrust.org/event-tickets---bob-frisch-ride, $40-$60, $15 children.

