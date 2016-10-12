Recreation calendar for Oct. 13

Central San Joaquin Valley recreational announcements. Submit your announcements at planitfresno.com. All numbers in the 559 area code unless noted.
GOLF
Central Valley Junior Golf: 12:45 p.m. Oct. 22, Merced Golf & Country Club, 6333 North Golf Road, Merced, 269-6369, cvjrgolf.com. Ages 9-18, parents may caddy. Nine-hole stroke-play tournament.
MARTIAL ARTS
West Clovis Judo Club: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays. Kastner Intermediate. 434-3459, jtakeda@chukajudo.org.
Clovis Judo: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays. Alta Sierra Intermediate. 299-3739.
Japan Ways traditional karate: Mondays-Saturdays. Beginner, intermediate, advanced. 432-7817, japanways.com.
Karazenpo karate: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 225-2199, karazenpofresno.org. $25 monthly.
Karate classes: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. 101 W. Clinton Ave., 250-6210, Free.
MISCELLANEOUS
Lawn bowling: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Holmes Playground. 587-1510, 222-4124.
Ice skating: Call for schedule. Gateway Ice Center, 2473 N. Marks Ave., 277-2233, gatewayicecenter.com, $4-$7.50.
Tulare County Trap Club/Shooting: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. 772-2334.
PICKLEBALL
Central California Pickleball Tournament: 9 a.m. Oct. 21-23, Plaza Park, 700 S. Plaza St., Visalia, 713-4365, www.pickleballtournaments.com/pbt_main.pl, $20 registration fee, $10 per event.
Pickleball: All ages, skills welcome. 834-2688.
City of Visalia league: 8-9 a.m. Saturdays, 18 and older at Plaza Park. $35. 713-4365, jcoyne@ci.visalia.ca.us.
RUGBY
Central Valley Rugby Foundation: U10, U12, U14 teams in Fresno and Clovis. 287-7024, centralcaliforniarugbyfoundation.com.
RUN/WALK
Kare for Kidney Race: 8 a.m. Oct. 15, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, www.racemine.com/Fresno-Nephrology-Kidney-Foundation/events/2016/kare-for-kidney-race-2016#Event-Pricing, $15-$30.
Red Wave Run: 7:30 a.m. Oct. 15, Bulldog Stadium at Fresno State, 1600 Bulldog Lane, www.redwaverun.com, runsignup.com/Race/CA/Fresno/RedWaveRun, $45, $15 kids runs.
AIDS Walk: 11 a.m. Oct. 22, Woodward Park, 7775 N. Audubon Drive, fresnoaidswalk.org.
American Heart Association’s 2016 Central Valley Heart & Stroke Walk: 5K run, 2-mile walk and kids run: 9:30 a.m.; Lawyers Have Heart Run (5K timed race): 8 a.m., Oct. 22, Tesoro Viejo, Highway 41 and Road 204, 650-4010, www.centralvalleyheartwalk.org.
Step Up for Down Syndrome: 1 mile walk and 5K run/walk, Oct. 22, Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, Clovis, www.dsacc.org/events/step_up, $15-$30.
5K Color Fest: 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Kearney Park, 6725 W. Kearney Blvd., www.5kcolorfest.com/fresno2.html, $70.
Monster Mad Dash: 9 a.m. Oct. 29, Shinzen Activity Area in Woodward Park, 7775 N. Audobon Drive, www.monstermashdash.com, $35.
Super Hero Fun Run: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 29, Mariposa Grizzly Stadium, 5074 Old Highway North, Mariposa, 209-966-2211, $20-$25, free to ages 12 and younger.
Bob Frisch Memorial Ride & Walk: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Reedley College, 995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley, 355-7983, www.elrioreyestrust.org/event-tickets---bob-frisch-ride, $40-$60, $15 children.
Comments