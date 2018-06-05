Fishing report for week of June 6-12 | McClure Lake spotted bass ‘red hot’ and more

Compiled by Dave Hurley and usually edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. This week, Roger is on his first fishing trip to Alaska. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.

Photo gallery







Show off your success! Share your fish photos and videos with Bee readers. Please share only jpeg images and Mp4 video files. Include “Fishing Report” in the subject line and email to sports@fresnobee.com

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY







Best bets

San Francisco Bay rockpile striped bass on fire, Captain Jonathan Smith said. Monterey Bay ling cod action hot, Chris Arcoleo reported. Hensley Lake bass bite coming on, Merritt Gilbert said. Don Pedro night bass bite solid, Jeff Huth reported. McClure Lake spotted bass red hot, Greg Sweeney said.

Key

1-Try dynamite

2-Have to work hard

3-Limits possible

4-Fish jumpin’ in boat

Valley

Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs

Striper 1 Catfish 1

Striper fishing remains slow in both the north and south sections of the California Aqueduct as the water flow has been down. A current is necessary to stack up the bait against the headgates, and without the high flows, the baitfish are scattered. In the south aqueduct in Kern County, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield said, “Our June Striper Derby out of the shop has begun, and we already have a leader at 4.3 pounds out of Pyramid Lake. A much bigger lineside should be weighed in by the end of the month, but the aqueduct has been much slower due to the accumulation of moss. Sardines, blood worms, and lug worms are working for stripers while catfish are found on cut baits or stink baits.

Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657

Eastman Lake

Bass 3 Trout 1 Bluegill 3 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Bass fishing has been steadily improving at Hensley Reservoir despite fewer anglers targeting the lake while Eastman is holding up for quality largemouth bass.

Greg Sweeney of the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Fresno said, “Eastman is still good, but it is not like it was a few weeks ago. Bass fishermen who know the lake and know where to go are finding limits up to 25 pounds, and the key is to fish deep water.”

Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis confirmed the slower action at Eastman than the heyday of the big largemouth bass approaching 10 pounds a few months ago, and he said, “I think it will take between 16 and 18 pounds if there is a four-fish limit during Saturday’s NewJen Bass Tournaments event, and over 20 pounds for a five-fish limit. There has been tremendous boat and fishing pressure at the lake, and it has taken its toll.”

34 boats participated in Saturday’s NewJen event, and the team of Gary Wasson and Joe Baeza took first with 20.18 pounds and a big fish of 6.96 pounds. The team of Duke Homan and Don Javaux took second at 18.27 pounds with a big fish at 7.32.

The lake is releasing water, and it dropped from 76 to 74 percent.

Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255

Hensley Lake

Bass 3 Trout 1 Catfish 2 Bluegill 3 Crappie 3

At nearby Hensley, bass fishing is on the rise, particularly with the upcoming RiverRat Bass Tournament this coming Saturday. Gilbert said, “The reaction bite has picked up with crankbaits, jigs, or plastics on a Carolina-rig, and there are a number of fish in the 13- to 15-inch range. The bass are aggressive in post-spawn mode, and they can be found at depths from 12 to 15 feet. The lake will be pounded this week from anglers pre-fishing for this weekend’s tournament. Small crappie are still a possibility, and a number of our crappie fishermen are squeezing out limits of 5 to 6-inch slabs in the flooded willows, and there are bluegill everywhere.”

The lake is releasing water, and it dropped from 46 to 45 percent.

Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151

Lake Don Pedro

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 1 Crappie 2

The largemouth action at night at Don Pedro heated up with the triple-digit temperatures while the spotted bass continue to please fishermen at Lake McClure.

The Modesto Ambassadors held their 46th annual Night Classic on Saturday night, and the proceeds for this annual event are used for a special fishing day for disabled youth. Jeff Huth volunteered as the emcee for the weigh in, and he said, “30.94 pounds won the event, and the winning team had a big fish at 8.40 pounds. This is a really good event, and I look forward to the opportunity to help out since as bass fishermen, we all have to pay it forward for others. Every team had put together limits, and the few boats that didn’t weigh in dumped their limits since they were in the 12- to 13-pound range.”

Trout fishing remains good for mostly a small grade of rainbows with various techniques for trollers including shad-patterned spoons, cut plugs, or Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler at depths to 40 feet. The lake held at 94 percent.

Call: Monte Smith 209-581-4734; Gary Vella 209-652-7550

Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area

Bass 2 Trout 2 Crappie 3 Catfish 3 Bluegill 2

Crappie and catfish remain the top draws at Lake Isabella, but rainbow trout and bass are possibilities. Bass fishing is picking up with Senkos, plastics on the drop-shot, and medium-diving crankbaits while holdover planted trout are moving up the river arm in the North Fork with Power Bait or nightcrawlers. Crappie can be found in the warmer waters of the South Fork near flooded timber or brush, but the key is finding the right bush or tree. Live minnows are the top bait for the slabs. Catfish are biting stink baits, cut baits, or live minnows. The lake dropped from 46 to 45 percent this week. The local lakes are producing bluegill, crappie, and bass, and there has been a run on the popular Wussy Bait for carp. The upper Kern River remains fair for holdover rainbows in the deep holes with salmon eggs, Roostertails, live crickets, or nightcrawlers while the flows in the lower river below the dam are building, and catfish, rainbow trout, or bass can be found in the lower river.

Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812

SHARE COPY LINK Did you know if you're 16-20 years old in California you're now required to pass a boater safety education course and carry a boater safety card when driving a boat or a personal watercraft? The Tulare County Sheriff's office explains. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Lake Kaweah

Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 0 Catfish 2

Kaweah is releasing water, and it dropped from 95 to 93 percent this week. Small bass continue to be the rule with reaction baits in the mornings and evenings before working the bottom with plastics or jigs. The bass are spread out all over with the high water conditions. A few dedicated anglers are soaking live minnows or minijigs in submerged brush around Horse Creek for crappie. Bluegill are holding near structure in the shallows.

Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212

Lake Success

Bass 3 Trout 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 2 Bluegill 3

Success continues to rise slowly, and it is currently at 67 percent. Chuck Stokke of Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said, “The bass are aggressive on most baits with swimbaits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and plastic worms working.”Crappie fishing is decent with minijigs or live minnows. In the Tule River, Stokke reports excellent action for native browns and rainbows with dry flies. Balch Park has been stocked with planters.

Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno resident James Horton spotted a mountain lion swimming across Lake McClure when he was at the lake for a fishing tournament on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Courtesy of James Horton

McClure Reservoir

Bass 3 Trout 0 King salmon 0 Kokanee 0 Crappie 3 Catfish 2

At McClure, Greg Sweeney of the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Fresno said, “The spotted bass bite is on fire as my hunting manager went to the lake one afternoon this week, and they caught and released 125 spots with a variety of lures. He met pro bass fisherman, Ish Monroe, at the launch ramp, and Ish gave him a number of lures that are working including River2Sea Whopper Ploppers. Once he started using the reaction baits, he found a better grade of spots. They slept in the boat overnight and resumed pounding the fish with another 100 spots the following day.” Nine boats from the Kerman Bass Club fished a tournament on Sunday, and 8 teams weighed in limits with the 40 fish weighing a total of 90.53 pounds for a 2.26-pound average.

The lake held at 92 percent.

McSwain Reservoir

Trout 2

The lake is planted on a biweekly basis, and shore anglers are scoring with Power Bait or nightcrawlers from the normal locations of the Handicapped Docks, Brush Pile, or peninsula near the marina. Kastmasters in silver or gold are also working from the shore. Trollers are pulling Wedding Rings tipped with a piece of nightcrawler behind a dodger. Live minnows are also working, but the action is best within a few days of the plants.

Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534

Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River

Bass 2 Striped bass 1 Shad 0 Bluegill 2 Crappie 3

Millerton Lake had been constant for 30 to 40 small spotted bass per day, but the action toughened up in the past week as the water is rising while nearby Pine Flat also became problematic for daytime anglers. The crappie have scattered out at Pine Flat, leaving Millerton as the best location in the south valley for a larger grade of slabs.

Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “It has been 30 to 40 bass per day with limits in the 9.5- to 10-pound range, but it slowed down to only a few fish per rod this week. One of our good sticks that knows the lake very well worked hard for only 7 bass with three keepers that were barely 13-inches. The lake is coming up, and the recent full moon could have also be a factor with the tougher bite as it was the first full moon corresponding with warm weather. There are tons of bluegill around the flooded willows and the rockpiles. Crappie fishing is best at Millerton with 1/16 – oz. minijigs under a slip bobber, and the largest grade of slabs are found here.”

Millerton rose from 88 to 90 percent.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474

New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch

Bass 3 Crappie 3 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1

Although they are few in number, trophy rainbows continue to be the story at New Melones. Trollers are working hard for the chance at a single big fish, and on most trips with experienced guides, their clients are rewarded with a trophy fish.

Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing said, “We were trolling Apex lures at 25 to 30 feet, and we kept hooking crappie in open water. When we went deeper from 35 to 50 feet with rolled shad, we landed rainbows to 5.5 pounds. We are finding big rainbows, but it is a concern that there aren’t any smaller rainbows in the lake. The net pens from Kokanee Power were released in April, and there does not seem to be any of the smaller grade of rainbows around.”

Jason Meeuwse of Sierra Sport Fishing took out father and son, Larry and Mike Moorman, this week, and he said, “The big trout didn't want to play too much as they did the prior week, but while we battled the wind for the first few hours, we landed a rainbow that weighed almost 4 pounds along with a few smaller fish. After the wind calmed, we had a few hookups and landed a beautiful 7-lb. rainbow. After that the bite slowed, but we were able to put another fish in the boat that was smaller. Everything was taken either rolling shad and trolling Bikini Needlefish at 30to 40 feet deep.”

The crappie have moved out into deeper water, and Nikos Vellios landed a 2.73-pound slab on an artificial lure.

The bass are repositioning themselves daily with the dropping water, and starting the morning with topwater lures before working the subsurface with reaction baits are finding quality spots and largemouth bass.

The lake dropped from 82 to 81 percent.

Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932

Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River

Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 0 Catfish 2 Crappie 2

Pine Flat has also toughened up during the daytime as the weather has turned hot, but there is a solid night bite on the full moon with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, jigs, or plastics on the drop-shot. Gilbert said, “A number of spots in the 4- to 6-pound range have been landed at night. The crappie have scattered out, and a few small slabs have been the rule.”

Boat trailer parking is still limited at Pine Flat with the high water levels, and boaters are advised to arrive early in order to find a space closer to the launch ramps.

Trout fishing is fair with a few planted rainbows per rod taken on Needlefish, Speedy Shiners, or Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler at depths from 20 to 40 feet. The rainbows are dropping in the water column with the triple-digit temperatures. The crappie have scattered in the high water, and only a few slabs per rod are the rule. The lake held at 88 percent.

Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626

San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay

Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 1

The overall striped bass fishing has slowed considerably with fewer and fewer trollers targeting the lake. The best action is from the banks in the early mornings or evenings with pile worms, blood worms, or anchovies. A few boats are drifting live minnows for schoolie stripers. Jesus Reyes Silva of How to Fish said, “We have been finding a number of keeper stripers from 20 to 24 inches working the shallows from the banks to 20 feet with topwater lures or swimbaits that match the shad. The stripers are chasing shad in the 1- to 1.5-inch range into the shallows. The American shad are also cruising the shorelines at night, and some big stripers are following them. The Lucky Craft SP Minnow in 127 or 128 are working for the large linesides. After sunset, anchovies or minnows are working from the banks for keeper stripers near the Romero Launch Ramp.” The lake dropped from 77 to 74 percent with increased water releases. Small stripers remain the story at the forebay with most anglers going out early in the mornings or late in the evenings. Anchovies, blood worms, or pile worms are working best under the Highway 152 Bridge or at Check 12. Largemouth bass are taken on jerkbaits, squarebill crankbaits, or dragging curly-tailed worms in the grass.

Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 905-2954

High Sierra

Bass Lake

Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 0

Few bass fishermen are working the lake due to the high recreational boat pressure along with the enforcement of the Sheriff’s Motor fee, but spotted bass in the 1.5- to 2-pound range are found in the mornings along natural banks, rocky points, or gravel beds with Senkos, flukes, or plastics on the drop-shot before moving to the docks by mid-morning. Trout fishing is fair at best for rainbows in the 12- to 15-inch range on Apex lures or Needlefish at 3 to 4 colors of leadcore. The lake dropped slightly to 97 percent this week.

Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748

Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool

Brown trout 2 Trout 2

Kaiser Pass is open, and access to Florence and Edison is now available. The reservoirs are rising with Edison at 63, Florence at 99, and Mammoth Pool at 101 percent. The Vermilion Valley Resort at Lake Edison is open and fully operational for hikers, and the ferry is operating across Edison Lake twice a day, leaving the VVR daily at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pick up is on the Mono Pass side of the lake at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000

Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake

Kokanee 3 Trout 2

The lake rose rapidly within the past week from 65 to 77 percent, and the trout are loading up with insects. Heavy recreational boat pressure arrived over the weekend, and the kokanee bite slowed down.

Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “It slowed down a bit over the weekend, and everyone was struggling to land a rainbow on Saturday, but they showed up again on Sunday. Near-limits of kokanee in the 14-inch range are possible at depths from 28 to 32 feet with white hoochies tipped with corn behind a silver dodger along with Rocky Mountain Tackle’s Cotton Candy squid behind a purple Moonshine Dodger. Kokanee as large as 17 inches have been reported by those jigging spoons at night. The top locations have been from the Sierra Marina to Black Rock and the Point.”

Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters took out Wade Obermann and Jill Kovacich of Fairfield on Monday, and he said, “We had a great morning with two limits of kokanee in the boat by 7:30 a.m. using pink Mountain hoochies at 28 feet with a number of double and triple hookups.”

Steve Santoro of Fish Box Charters found good action on Saturday for Gilberto Alcala and his two sons, Gilberto Jr. and Andres, along with friends Chantz Weaver and Joseph Miester, all of Dos Palos. Santoro said, “We boated 16 fish including two trophy rainbows, a German brown, and 13 kokanee in the 14-inch range with white hoochies tipped with corn behind a silver dodger at 24 to 28 feet.”

Big fish of the week was a 12.5-pound German brown landed by Jim Watson trolling during the middle of the week.

A webcam of the Sierra Marina launch ramp is available at sierramarina.com/camera.html .

At Huntington Reservoir, Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported a few fish per rod are found by bank anglers working trout dough bait at Rancheria Creek or Dam 2.

Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072; Steve Santoro Fish Box Charters 871-3937

Steve Ross shows a 3-pound 10-ounce brown trout caught Saturday, June 2, 2018 while long-lining at Wishon Reservoir. He said he reeled it in around noon to cap off a “mixed limit of nice rainbows.” Courtesy Steve Ross Special to The Bee







Wishon/Courtright

Trout 2

Triple-digit temperatures have hit the Central Valley, and the high country reservoirs are feeling the pressure of anglers trying to escape the heat. Wishon and Courtright Reservoirs are filled, and along with Bass Lake, Shaver Lake, and Huntington Lake, all of the central Sierra reservoirs are near capacity.

The high water conditions have washed bugs and food sources off of the banks, and the trout are loading up on the easy meals at all reservoirs.

At Wishon, Chuck Crane of the Wishon Village RV Park and Store said, “The trout bite has slowed down a bit, but experienced trollers who fish the lake regularly continue to score limits. One boat was running a downrigger at 60 feet with Speedy Shiners and Rapalas, and they got their limits. There was a 24-inch brown trout landed at the far side of the lake in front of Wood Chuck Creek on a Rapala near the surface, and there have been a number of browns mixed in with the limits of rainbows this week. The most consistent action for trollers is from 10 to 20 feet with Speedy Shiners or Needlefish in brass, but limits are uncommon for most fishermen. From the shorelines, the mouth of Short Hair Creek or along both sides of the dam are kicking out a few rainbows per rod using trout dough bait or inflated nightcrawlers.”

At Courtright, Crane reported continued slow action since the road was opened before Memorial Day Weekend. He said, “Trollers are picking up a few fish, and they are trying anything and everything. Speedy Shiners in brass/red or Rapalas are working best, but only a few fish per rod is to be expected. Shore fishing is also slow with a few rainbows on trout dough bait or nightcrawlers. Both reservoirs are full, and launching a boat is easy right now.”

Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361

Ocean

Half Moon Bay

Rockfish 3 Striper 2 White sea bass 0 Crab 2 Surf perch 3 Salmon 1

The first 20-pound salmon of the Half Moon Bay season came on Saturday on the New Captain Pete with Bob Devine of Hayward landing the only salmon off of the Pigeon Point Lighthouse. This was a big fish, but it was the only one landed for the day with one other hook up along with a scratched bait. Captain Dennis Baxter said, “We ran south to Davenport looking for the right conditions, but we only found green water without much life.” The local salmon season above Pigeon Point opens on June 17th.

The Huli Cat went rockfishing on both Saturday and Sunday, and on their charter with Wizard Plumbing Company on Sunday, they found good action for rockfish and lings to 6 pounds before the wind picked up in the afternoon. Saturday’s trip produced limits of rockfish for 9 anglers along with near limits of lings at 16 grumpy ones south at San Gregorio.

Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459

Monterey/Santa Cruz

Rockfish 4 Striper 2 White sea bass 0 Crab 2 Sand dabs 1 Surf perch 3 Salmon 1

Chris Arcoleo of Chris’s Fishing Trips in Monterey reported excellent rockfish action at Point Sur on Sunday with the Check Mate returning with 37 big ling cod and three-quarter limits of quality bottom-dwelling rockfish on Sunday for 22 anglers while the Caroline posted 15 lings and 140 rockfish for 18 anglers. They continue to use live squid jigged up before the trips. They have plenty of room for rockfish/ling cod during the week. Arcoleo said, “There have been a number of salmon boats working the north bay near Santa Cruz, and although there hasn’t been much information out there, it is unusual that so many boats have gone out in the past couple of days. There are rumors of salmon taken on the other side of the bay.”

Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732

San Francisco Bay

Albacore 0 Halibut 3 Striper 4 Rockfish 4 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 2 Crab 1 Salmon 0

Few boats are outside of the Gate working the reefs for rockfish with the hot striped bass bite in the bay, but the Sea Wolf out of Fish Emeryville was out on Sunday for 25 limits of rockfish and 36 lings to 12 pounds.

The striped bass bite on the rockpiles has been outstanding, and three party boats out of Emeryville posted a combined 50 limits of striped bass on Sunday along with 7 halibut, 30 rockfish, and a ling cod.

Captain Jonathan Smith of the Happy Hooker out of Berkeley had a spectacular trip on Monday with 33 striped bass, 25 halibut, and 2 white sea bass to 15 pounds for 18 anglers. He said, “We have great tides for halibut this week, and the scores will continue to improve.”

Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Berkeley had a spectacular trip on Saturday with ‘a little bit of everything in season from halibut to striped bass to rock cod to seven-gill and leopard shark.’ Gianni Hartin of Stockton landed a huge seven-gill shark during a 30-minute fight. Mitchell is running a special with the entire boat of 6 anglers available until June 15th for a total of $900.00.

New captain Nelson Vineyard of Top Line Sport Fishing out of Vacaville went into the bay on Saturday andSunday, and they put in a few brown rockfish and a striped bass in the south bay before running over to the Alameda Rockwall for a keeper halibut and at least a dozen shaker halibut. They went north to the Berkeley Flats for two more keeper halibut, a striped bass, and some decent-sized rockfish.

Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael reported good action for both halibut and striped bass during the calm days over the weekend, but the winds returned with a vengeance on Monday, muddying up San Pablo Bay.

Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736

San Luis Obispo

Rockfish 4 Surf perch 3

Rockfishing remains excellent out of both San Luis Obispo County ports with the Endeavor out of Morro Bay Landing posting a 21 limits of rockfish on Monday’s half-day trip consisting of 130 vermilion, 40 copper, 30 assorted rockfish, and 10 Bolina to go with 10 ling cod to 21 pounds. Out of Port San Luis, Patriot Sport Fishing sent out the Patriot, Flying Fish, and Phenix on Sunday with 72 fishermen for 138 vermillion, 171 copper, 24 Boccaccio, 327 assorted rockfish, 51 Bolina, 3 cabezon, and 29 lings to 14 pounds with Isabella Alcantar of Delano taking the jackpot on the Phenix with a 13-pound ling. Out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay, the Fiesta and Black Pearl returned went out on Monday for 45 anglers for 35 vermilion, and 315 assorted rockfish to go with a solitary ling cod. Florence Salazar of Kerman took the jackpot on the Fiesta with a 3.5-pound vermilion rockfish. All landings are running a variety of bottom fishing trips from half-day to two-day ventures up the coast. The next open two-day trip out of Virg’s with room is July 27-29.

Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100

Others

Delta/Stockton

Bass 3 Striper 2 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Salmon 0

The summertime blues have arrived in the Sacramento-Delta, and fishing action has slowed down with the exception of a few small striped bass from the banks and the occasional American shad near Freeport. The triple-digit temperatures have signaled the start of the summer period where fishing action on the Delta is dominated by the warmer waters of the San Joaquin side. Sturgeon fishing remains solid for the few anglers working Suisun Bay with salmon roe, but most fishermen leave the area for the lure of bay fishing during the summer months.

New Romeo’s Bait in Freeport reported the best shad fishing is taking place upriver at Miller Park or in the American River, but shad fishing is Freeport has slowed. Striped bass continue to be a possibility with blood worms, pile worms, or sardines coated with garlic spray, but the majority of the linesides are schoolies at best. Smallmouth bass is starting to heat up in the sloughs with small crankbaits, but the smallies are miniscule.

Clyde Wands, shallow trolling expert, will start targeting both stripers or smallies in the north Delta in the coming weeks.

Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait and Tackle reported small stripers on grass shrimp have been the story. He said, “We have plenty of grass shrimp in the shop.”

Captain Zach Medinas of Gatecrasher Fishing Adventures will be wrapping up his catch-and-release sturgeon trips this weekend to head for the bay for halibut and striped bass, but deckhand extraordinaire, Virginia Salvador of Accurate Reels, went out on a crew trip this Tuesday upriver to Pittsburg for 5 slot-limit sturgeon and a shaker on Medinas’s custom salmon roe.

Medinas recently took out 10-year-old Mason on a sturgeon trip to help raise funds for Mason’s medical care due to his battle with brain cancer. He said, “The company was fantastic and the fishing was incredible with everyone on board catching multiple sturgeon.”







Deckhand Virginia Salvador of Gatecrashers went out on a crew trip during the week before she left for Cabo San Lucas, and she released 5 legal sturgeon and two undersized diamondbacks on salmon roe near Pittsburg.

In the San Joaquin Delta, the wind was the story early in the week, but the weekend brought triple-digit temperatures to the Delta with a minimum of wind. Largemouth bass action is taking center stage, but there are still striped bass in the system, moving continuously. Bluegill are thick in the shallows in the south Delta.

Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley reported excellent striped bass action with linesides to 12 pounds on Optimum’s Bad Bubba Shad swimbaits west of Sherman Island. He said, “One of our anglers caught and released 35 stripers with a number in the 20- to 22-inch range. The linesides are moving continually, and they can be found on the San Joaquin side of Sherman Island and along the Eddo’s Boat Harbor shoreline. Glide baits or topwater lures are working in the early mornings for the stripers. During our Dan’s Delta Outdoors Team Tournament on Saturday, there were limits over 20 pounds in the top three spots. Second-place finisher Mike Birch caught 40 fish punching Strike King’s Space Monkey on a 1- to 1.5-ounce weight as well as flipping. Most of our fishermen tossed topwater baits in the mornings, and the buzzbait bite has been excellent especially on the morning’s high tide. Chatterbaits in greenpumpkin with a chartreuse line along with topwater frogs are very good options as the bass are feeding on baitfish more than crawdads right now. The shad are going to the banks to spawn, and the Popper bite will be taking off.”

Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento took Jason Kincannon out this week to toss his custom glidebaits for largemouth bass, and they hooked three quality bass before releasing them. Fong said, “Whopper Ploppers or frogs are also good options, and the water is in excellent shape.”

Wednesday evening is the night for several excellent striper anglers that hold a weekly Turkey Shoot out of Ladd’s Marina, and a 21.4-pound limit took first place this week.

Captain Stan Koenigberger of Quetzal Adventures has been running half-day trips for striped bass on the anchor in the San Joaquin River, and they are picking up a few keepesr out of a number of shakers using frozen shad on the outgoing tide.

Clyde Wands, shallow trolling expert, said, “I will be taking one more trolling venture into the San Joaquin before switching over to combination trips in the north Delta for smallmouth and stripers, and our trip this week was pretty slow with a total of 4 keepers to 22 inches released. He said, “There are still fish out there, but you have to work for them.”

Luther Thompson of H and R Bait in Stockton said, “It has been pretty slow around here with the heat, but most of our fishermen are targeting bluegill in Whiskey Slough or Bacon Island with wax worms or red worms. Limits of bluegill and red ear perch are the rule, but striped bass fishing has been slow this week.”

Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Mike Gravert, Intimidator Sport Fishing 916-806-3030; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554

Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez

Bass 3 White bass 2 Striper 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 3

At Nacimiento, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported an excellent spotted bass bite with underspins, flukes on a scrounger head, swimbaits, or spinnerbaits while the drop-shot bite is solid for smaller fish. Crappie fishing is also hot with live minnows, and although eating the slabs from Nacimiento is not advised due to a high level of mercury, many anglers continue to consume the panfish. The recent hot temperatures have the white bass boiling on occasion in the mornings and evenings, and anglers are working the boils with small white Kastmasters or Roostertails. The water levels are dropping, and the fish are on the move as the lake has dropped to 39 percent. Recreational boating is heavy on the weekends, and with the end of local schools in southern California within two weeks, the weekday boat traffic will ramp up considerably. A webcam of the lake is available at www.lakenacimientolive.com .

At San Antonio, the lake dropped to 31 percent, and it is now open seven days per week.

At Lopez, 101 Bass held at night tournament on Saturday, and there were 19 limits taken by the 26 boats with a big fish at 6.2 pounds mixed in the winning limit of 18.75 pounds. There is a good reaction bite for bass with crankbaits, lipless crankbaits, chatterbaits, underspins, or spinnerbaits while plastics, Brush Hogs, and lizards are also picking up a few largemouth bass in deep water. Red worms or meal worms are accounting for 25-fish limits of the panfish. A webcam of the lake is available at 805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam .

Santa Margarita is also kicking out panfish with bluegill and red ear perch biting red worms or meal worms. A webcam of the lake is available at 805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california.

Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557

Ocean

Go to fresnobee.com/fishing for reports on Half Moon Bay, Monterey/Santa Cruz, San Francisco Bay and San Luis Obispo

Events

Results

Dan’s Delta Outdoors Team Tournament: June 2 at Delta/Big Break Marina – 1, Mike Andrews/Phil Dutra, 21.70 pounds (Big Fish 9.11); 2, Mike and Lori Birch, 20.57; 3, Harvey Pulliam/Jamond Andrews, 19.25.

Modesto AmBASSador’s 46th annual Night Tournament: June 2-3 at Don Pedro – 1, Roland/Ghiorso, 30.96; 2, Barton/Sexton, 23.08 (Big Fish 9.10); 3, Muitoso/Sousa, 20.58.

Kerman Bass Club: June 2 at McClure – 1, Mitch and Chris Melikian, 13.91; 2, Justin Eslick/Anthony Pimentel, 12.57 (Big Fish 5.19); 3, Walt Lee/David McEwen, 12.53.

Cen Cal Elite Bass Club: June 2 at Eastman – 1, Gary Wasson/Joe Baeza, 20.18; 2, Duke Homan/Don Javaux, 18.27 (Big Fish 7.32); 3, Jeff Beutler/Kevin Woodside, 18.05.

101 Bass: June 2 at Lopez – 1, Patrick Touey/Austin Bounjour, 18.75 (Big Fish 6.20); 2, Brad Sheppard/Clark Endres, 18.25; 3, Roger Haas/Randy Wilber, 17.70.

Fresno Bass Club: June 3 at Delta/B and W Resort – 1, Nick Beck, 12.82 (Big Fish 3.88); 2, Roger Lockhart, 12.56; 3, Scott Smith, 11.94.

Upcoming

June 8: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s

June 9-10: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Angler’s Press

June 9: Delta/B and W Resort – Manteca Bassin’ Buddies, Delta/Russo’s Marina – Wild West Bass Trails, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Merced Bass Club/Gold Country Junior Bass Club, Pardee – Central Valley Anglers Kokanee Team Tournament, New Melones – Yak-A-Bass, Don Pedro – Sonora Bass Anglers/Mid Valley Bass Club, Kaweah – Kings River Bass Club, Shaver Lake – USFS -EEUC Employees, Isabella – Lake Isabella Bass Club, Nacimiento – Best Bass Tournaments, Lopez – Bakersfield Bass Club

June 10: Don Pedro – Modesto Ambassadors, Eastman – Kings VIII Bass Club, Kaweah – Cen Cal Bass Youth

June 15: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s

June 16: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments, Hensley – Central Valley Kayak Fishing, Pine Flat – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments, Isabella – American Bass Association, Lopez – Kern County Bass Masters, Santa Margarita – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers

June 17: Millerton – Bass 101, Success – Porterville Bass Club

June 22: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s

June 23-24: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments

June 23: Delta/Russo’s Marina – California Tournament Trail, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Bass N’ Tubes, Pardee – 17-90 Bass Club, Eastman – Sierra Bass Club, Isabella – Kern River Valley Elks Lodge Trout Derby

June 24: Pardee – Riverbank Bass Anglers

June 26-27: Delta/Russo’s Marina – California Firefighter Olympics

June 29: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s, Nacimiento – 101 Bass Night

June 30: Delta/Big Break Marina – Dan’s Delta Outdoors, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Stanislaus County Employees

Trout plants

Planned by California Department of Fish and Wildlife for the week of June 10

Fresno County: Shaver Lake, Huntington Lake, Courtright Reservoir, Wishon Reservoir, Dinkey Creek, Bearskin Creek

Tulare County: Stony Creek, Hedrick Pond (Redwood Lake), Balch Park Lake upper and lower