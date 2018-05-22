Let the ol’ decathlete share an idea on how to improve your chances at catching fish

The more I guide, the more evident it becomes that a lot of the training and mental lessons I learned as a professional decathlete also apply to fishing success.
Most of us tend to take energy, focus, effort and intensity for granted, yet those are the very keys that determine our success – and they are finite resources. We need to take careful inventory of them and use them just like a great athlete does.
Former shot put world-record holder Al Feuerbach explained it to me this way after looking at my training regimen: “The problem you’re having is that you only have so much energy, and it can only be maintained for so long at a high level. Once the best part of your energy is used up, your focus, learning curve, intensity and strength levels diminish no matter how hard you try. You can only maintain your very highest levels of focus, mentally and physically, for limited periods. That’s the key, use your best energy while completely and intensely focused on the critical things. Everything else is secondary.”
I found that learning to do the right thing when I had maximum reserves helped me build upon each success. I found, too, that breaking bad habits takes total concentration.
I see anglers getting exhausted and this leads to poor decisions, bad habits and lack of focus. It all ends up affecting the time you spend on the water. Focusing your best effort at the best times lets you be a better angler and keeps you on top of your best game. Simple plan. Hard to do!
How can anglers apply these principles? Start by choosing when you give maximum effort. Many fishermen put out their best efforts during times they know are not good, hoping to change a result, and end up going home just as things are improving.
Trying to do too many things in a trip is another trap. Spending your trip concentrating on when, where and what you’re going to do is another key. You only have so much of the good stuff in your tank – use it wisely.
Of course, there are many who are fishing just for fun, and aren’t interested in honing their craft. But if you are passionate about the sport, think about your approach.
Focus and learning curves are high-energy pursuits that take intense concentration. Constant improvement is the goal. Putting out your best effort with all the energy you have, at the right time, with the right game plan is what professionals focus on doing each time they apply themselves to their passion.
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert: rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net, Rogergeorgeguideservice on Facebook and @StriperWars
