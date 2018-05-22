Fishing report for week of May 23-29 | Spotted bass hitting at Millerton and more

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.
Photo gallery
Best bets
Delta bass, shad and striper bites solid, Alan Fong said. Don Pedro trout on a tear, Travis Porter reported. Lake Success trout and bass action solid, Dave Hurley said. McClure bass and crappie action good, Mike Gomez reported. Millerton spotted bass hitting, and Eastman bass still active, Merritt Gilbert said. New Melones bass and crappie leading action, John Liechty reported. Wishon trout fishing “excellent” Chuck Crane said. Shaver kokanee bite rebounds, Todd Wittwer reported.
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs
Striper 2 Catfish 2
The striped bass bite has slowed down at the main San Luis Reservoir, the O’Neill Forebay, and the California Aqueduct, and most striper fishermen are targeting either bass or crappie. A few anglers are heading to either the Delta-Mendota Canal or Mendota Slough for catfish with cut baits or stinkbaits. It is similar in the south aqueduct in Kern County with primarily undersized striped bass on sardines, blood worms, and lug worms with tube baits are accounting for the larger fish. Catfish can be taken on cut baits or stink baits, but the moss is starting to accumulate.
Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657
Eastman Lake
Bass 3 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The Central Valley Kayak Fishing held an event with 40 boats on the lake, and the big fish was landed by Her Jay Xiong of Fresno at 21 inches. Dang Xiong took first place with a four fish limit at 72.25 inches. The overall grade of largemouth bass has dropped, but bass in the 6-pound range are possible with jigs, lizards, or 6- to 8-inch plastics on a Carolina-rig. Bass fishermen have been landing rainbow trout in the 18- to 22-inch range around the tube in front of the dam on plastic worms.” The lake is releasing water, and it dropped to 78 percent.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2
Gilbert said, “Bass fishing has picked up within the past few weeks, and one angler landed a 9.9-pound largemouth off of a float tube. Crappie in the 5- to 6-inch range are still going strong, and Gulp! Minnows or minijigs in Electric Chicken are working best. Catfish to 4 pounds can be taken on cutbaits or stinkbaits.” The lake is releasing water, and it dropped from 50 to 48 percent.
Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 3 Trout 3 Kokanee 0 King salmon 1 Crappie 2
Trout trolling at Don Pedro remains excellent, and although the overall size is limited, the numbers have been astonishing. Bass fishing has also improved with a reaction bite with squarebill crankbaits or jerkbaits. The Best Bass Tournaments held an event on Saturday with 49 boats with a winning limit over 18 pounds.
Travis Porter and K.C. Wilson of Hollister have been making the trek across the valley to Don Pedro and they caught and released 70 rainbows on Friday and Saturday, keeping limits to 2 pounds. Porter said, “We trolled around Jenkins Hill and the dam with cut plugs, trout-patterned spoons, or silver Apex lures behind Sling Blade or dodgers at depths from 30 to 50 feet at 2.5 mph, and we safely released everything but our two limits.”
For largemouth bass, Beau Courtroul of the Lake Camanche Recreation Company put in a 22.5-pound limit with an 8-pound big fish with his custom-made squarebill crankbaits. He said, “I was there two days before Saturday’s tournament, and the fish were suspended as I was getting them at 3 to 5 feet below the surface. The water dropped two feet before Saturday, and the bite slowed down during the tournament.”
Mike Gomez of Berserk Baits confirmed the slower action over the weekend tournament with the water dropping, saying, “There is a window for topwater in the mornings before dropping to the 40 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or shakey-head along with jigs. The Pro Worms in 124p or 300 are working particularly well at Pedro.”
The Blue Oaks launch ramp is currently closed due to the fluctuating lake levels, but the Moccasin Point and Fleming Meadows launch ramps are both open for vessel launching. Boaters are cautioned to watch for unmarked hazards and floating debris. The lake is at 94 percent.
Call: Monte Smith 209-581-4734; Gary Vella 209-652-7550
Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area
Bass 2 Trout 2 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2
The Lake Isabella Bass Club held a small tournament over the weekend, and there was a winning limit over 20 pounds with a big fish over 6 pounds, but the weights dropped off the table after the top limit. Small crappie are still biting minijigs or small minnows in the South Fork near the cages, and catfishing is decent with cutbaits, stinkbaits, or live minnows. Bass fishing is hit or miss, but there are still a few planted trout taken in the upper end of the reservoir with colder water with Turbo Power Bait. The lake held at 46 percent this week. The local lakes are producing bluegill, crappie, and bass, and there has been a topwater bite in the mornings or evenings at Hart Park. Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield has a supply of the popular carp bait – Wussy Bait in the shop. A 20-inch rainbow was landed in the upper Kern River this week. In the high country of the Kern River, Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said, “The Golden Trout Pack Station still has slots open for the Kern this summer, and the year is starting out very promising.”
Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2
Kaweah remains high at 94 percent, and the bass are scattered out in the high water throughout the lake. The fish are in post-spawn mode, and reaction baits are working for the aggressive largemouths. Crappie fishing has been slow overall, but a few dedicated anglers are soaking live minnows or minijigs in submerged brush around Horse Creek.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 3 Trout 3 Catfish 2 Crappie 2 Bluegill 3
Success continues to rise slowly, and it is currently at 66 percent. The reaction bite is solid as the bass are in post-spawn mode, but Senkos and Brush Hogs are also effective. Crappie fishing is decent with minijigs or live minnows. In the Tule River, planted rainbows are abundant out of Balch Park with Kastmaster spoons, Power Bait, salmon eggs, or nightcrawlers. Dry flies such as stimulators and ant patterns are working for fly fishermen, but caution is advised in the high and cold water.
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 3 Trout 2 King salmon 1 Kokanee 1 Crappie 3 Catfish 2
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Spotted bass action remains hot with 30 to 50 days possible with plastics on the drop-shot or shakey head such as the Pro Worm 266s at depths to 40 feet. There is a topwater bite in the morning with River2Sea Swavers or Whopper Ploppers, but it dies quickly.” Steve Marquette of the Lake McClure/Lake McSwain Recreation Company said, “Crappie are still biting small minnows or minijigs near structure while catfish are hitting cut baits, live crawdads, minnows, or nightcrawlers along muddy, sloping banks.” Recreational boating will be heavy starting with this weekend’s Memorial Day holiday. The lake rose from 91 to 92 percent.
For the latest information on road conditions around Lake McClure, go to the Caltrans District 10 web page at www.dot.ca.gov/d10.
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 3
Steve Marquette of the Lake McClure/Lake McSwain Recreation Company said, “1000 pounds of Calaveras Trout Farm rainbows in the 2- to 4-pound range were released this week, and bright colors of trout dough bait, Roostertails, or Kastmasters in silver/gold are working for the recently planted trout at the normal shoreline locations of the Brush Pile, Handicapped Docks, or the peninsula near the marina. Trollers are finding decent action up the river arm with Kastmasters or Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler.
Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534
Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River
Bass 3 Striped bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2
Millerton Lake remains the hot spot for Central Valley bass fishermen want to enjoy action, and the reaction bite continues to improve on a weekly basis.
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The topwater bite has taken off, and it is best in the evenings from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. We have been selling a number of Whopper Ploppers or Zara Spooks within the past week. The ripbait bite is also solid, but it is a matter of finding the right color pattern. One of our Mega Bass colors has been particularly hot with a number of our fishermen on a good ripbait bite right now. The small bass are abundant along the banks, but the best cut is found on the bottom at depths from 25 to 30 feet. There still is action with Senkos or plastics on the drop-shot, and this is a good location to take a child fishing since there is so much action for the smaller bass. A 3-pound spot is a quality fish at the present time. There are also a few larger crappie taken on live minnows or minijigs near Squaw Cove or Little Squaw Cove. The Strike King minijigs, maribou jigs, or the 1.5-inch Gulp! Minnows are the top lures, and chatreuse/white or electric chicken are still the top color patterns.”
Millerton rose from 85 to 87 percent this week.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 3 Crappie 3 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 2
Crappie fishing has taken over with anglers finding up to limits of slabs in the brush. Bass fishing has been ‘up and down’ with some great times possible, and trout fishing remains a one or two big fish adventure.
Crappie to 3-pounds have been included in a limit of mostly dinks taken in submerged brush with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, or small Kei Tech swimbaits. John Liechty of Xperience Fishing Guide Service said, “We release all of the crappie that are taken incidentally while bass fishing, but if I was to target them, I would use a small swimbait like a Kei Tech.”
For bass, Liechty said, “The lake is still fishing pretty darn good, but timing is everything. You can get onto a ball of fish and have the time of your life or you can cover lots of water with numerous cast for a few bites. This is typical summertime fishing although we still have the month of June before the real summer recreational boating starts. During the summer, I run ½-day trips from 5:30 to 10:30 a.m. or from 4:30 p.m. until dark. The lake is dropping, and the fish have moved out of the pockets and coves. I would target main lake points, banks, or bluffs right now.”
Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing was trolling for trout this week, and he said, “It was so windy in the morning that we couldn’t work where I wanted to near the Highway 49 Bridge, but the wind lay down and we picked up rainbows at 5.10 and 4.10 pounds on rolled shad. The fish didn’t seem to want the fast-troll so I slowed things down. We did get one other strike on an ExCel spoon, but it came unbuttoned. I will be back on Melones this week.”
The lake dropped from 85 to 83 percent.
Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932
Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River
Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1 King salmon 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
Gilbert said, “Fewer fisherman have been heading to Pine Flat as the parking is limited with the high-water levels. If you don’t get there early in the morning, you have to walk quite a distance after parking. There is a topwater bite with Whopper Ploppers or Spooks, but the better cut is on the bottom at 20 to 30 feet. The California Bass Federation held a tournament there on Sunday, and I expect the top limit to be in the 10-pound range. A few crappie fishermen continue to work structure around Deer Creek, Trimmer, Sycamore or Big Creek with minijigs or live minnows, but most of our crappie fishermen have been heading north to Don Pedro or McClure. Trout fishing is best with Needlefish, Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler, or Speedy Shiners for the occasional rainbow to 17 inches in the main lake.” The lake held at 89 percent this week.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2
Paul Love of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “The wind has been the limiting factor, and boats were red-lined on Saturday due to the heavy gusts. The lake has been closed for boaters on several days, and many fishermen are targeting other lakes at the present time. The arrival of American shad on top moving in schools has brought out bank anglers searching for the one big striped bass on silver River2Sea Swavers or silver rip baits. The lake dropped from 81 to 79 percent with increased water releases. In the Forebay, Love reported that the largemouth bass are in post-spawn mode, and spinnerbaits, squarebill crankbaits, or swimbaits are working for bass near the weeds. The striped bass are mostly undersized, but a few keepers can be caught by patient anglers. The best action remains around Check 12 and the Highway 152 Bridge with anchovies, blood worms, or pile worms.
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 905-2954
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0
Memorial Day weekend is the start of the summer recreational boating season at this popular lake, and normally after the holiday weekend, the lake is stirred up and muddy. Before the weekend, trout fishing remains slow, but with the limited number of fish landed during the recent trout derby, there should be plenty of trout for the summer months. Bass fishing is best with ripbaits, crankbaits, plastics on the drop-shot. The lake held at 97 percent this week.
Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748
Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool
Interested anglers should be checking road conditions as the traditional opening date for Kaiser Pass which leads to access to Edison and Florence Lakes may open before Memorial Day. The roads around both Edison and Florence have been plowed, and it is only the narrow pass that needs to be cleared. The reservoirs are rising with Edison at 54, Florence at 96, and Mammoth Pool at 100 percent.
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake
Kokanee 3 Trout 2
Shaver Lake water levels are back on the rise, and the hot kokanee bite over the past few months has slowed for a few days during the rise. The lake is expected to rise rapidly to 85 percent by the weekend, but after a few days of slower action for most fishermen, the bite was back on Monday. Shaver remains the top location for kokanee in the southern Sierras, and it has become extremely popular for anglers prior to the beginning of the traditional summer season arriving on Memorial Day Weekend.
Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “It had slowed down over the weekend, but the bite was back on Monday with 10 kokanee and a rainbow trout with Dick’s Little Shaver hoochie behind a purple RMT Moonshine dodger along with the purple Cotton Candy Squid behind a purple Moonshine dodger at 30 feet near the island. Everything came at 30 feet as we landed nothing above 26 feet but the rainbow.”
Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters said, “After solid limits the past two months, we found slower action with only 8 fish on Thursday before the water settled on Friday. Friday’s trip was back to normal with Dennis and Sally Coons of Paso Robles limiting out along with a trophy trout, but the lake rose up to 6 feet on Friday night, and the big was off on Saturday. We hooked more two-year old kokanee than keepers on Saturday, under the circumstances, we were happy with what we got. Pink Mountain hoochies tipped with scented corn behind a Mountain Blade were the trick at depths to 25 feet. I think with the water on the rapid rise, the bite could be slow for a while.”
Steve Santoro of Fish Box Charters took out Steve Sanders of Clovis with his two grandsons, Preston and Ryan Adame, on Saturday, and they also worked hard for 8 kokanee and a rainbow trout running white hoochies behind a silver Shasta Sling Blade at 20 to 25 feet on the downrigger or with orange Apex lures behind a silver dodger at 4 colors of leadcore.
Tom Oliveira of Tom Oliveira Fishing used Paulina Peak Tackle pink and orange spinner hootchies on Saturday, fishing the surface water column on a good bite , keeping 9 kokanee and 6 rainbows for Ray Lack and Dan Range of Visalia.
Bank anglers are picking up planters near Road 1 with trout dough bait or nightcrawlers.
Shaver rose from 50 to 55 percent this week, and the new launch ramp at the Sierra Marina will be accessible when water levels rise. The auxiliary launch ramp is functional at the present time.
At Huntington, trout fishing is good from banks around Dam 2 or the mouth of Rancheria Creek or the Auxiliary Dam with trout dough bait or nightcrawler/marshmallow combinations. Trollers are working the surface with Rapalas or to 4 colors of leadcore with Needlefish for small kokanee and rainbows to 15-inches. The lake rose to 97 percent.
Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Tom Oliveira Fishing 802-8072; Steve Santoro Fish Box Charters 871-3937
Wishon/Courtright
Trout 4
Wishon Reservoir trout fishing has been outstanding for both boat anglers and bank fishermen alike as quick limits of rainbows along with the occasional brown trout are the norm. The road to higher elevation Courtright Reservoir remains closed, but it is expected to open soon, perhaps as early as Friday, May 25.
Chuck Crane of the Wishon Village RV Park and Store said, “Trout fishing has been excellent with shore anglers working both sides of the dam at also at Short Hair Creek with small lures such as Roostertails or trout dough bait in chartreuse or pink for limits within an hour. Trollers are working blade/’crawler combinations in front of the bay, at the far side of the lake, and at the upper end at depths from 15 to 40 feet for some good-sized browns to 18 inches along with rainbows. The rainbows are biting aggressively in the 15- to 20-foot depth, and it is hard to get past the rainbows to the deeper browns. The lake is only 20 feet from full, and it is fishing very well. There is a lot of anticipation about the opening of Courtright, and although I don’t know for sure, I have a feeling that it will open this Friday before the Memorial Day Weekend.”
Anglers need to check with the Sierra National Forest for road conditions at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sierra/home/?cid=stelprdb5399344.
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Crab 2 Surf perch 2
Rockfishing is the best show in town with the Huli Cat heading out on both Saturday and Sunday for lings to 20 pounds and plenty of rockfish. Captain Michael Cabanas from El Granada ended up with a 20-pound ling on a shrimp fly with Norman Chan of San Francisco scoring a 16-pound ling on a bar/hoochie combination. Overall, Cabanas reported a slow bite despite some quality bottom fish and a few lings on Saturday while Sunday’s trip was a rockfish/crab combination. They ended up with hitchhiking lings to 14 pounds and some quality Dungeness crab.
Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Rockfish 2 Striper 2 Crab 2
Chris Arcoleo of Chris’s Fishing Trips in Monterey reported the wind was a factor on Sunday as they had to stay inside of the bay. He said, “We made it out to the ledge, and the Check Mate put in 27 lings and ½ limits of rockfish for 28 anglers while the Caroline posted 3/4th limits of rockfish and 15 lings for 19 fishermen. Saturday’s scores were better on the lings with the Check Mate putting in 24 limits of lings and rockfish. We are catching plenty of live squid, but the commercial squid action is starting to slow down. Earlier in the week, we were able to make it down south, and we picked up quality rockfish along with a few lings to 25 pounds.” Chris’s is full on Saturday and Sunday of the coming holiday weekend, but there is room on Monday at the present time.
Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732
San Francisco Bay
Halibut 2 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 3 Sturgeon 2
Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady made it out to the Farallons for their Oceanic Society trips over the weekend, but he said, “The conditions were tough overall, but we found limits of whales on both days and a half million nesting birds on the lee side of the main Farallon. The ocean looks great for salmon with the winds bringing upwelling and krill to the surface. It looks like salmon out there.”
The Tiger Fish out of Fish Emeryville went out for near-limits of rockfish with 233 for 33 anglers along with 7 lings to 12 pounds.
Inside the bay, Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Berkeley took the Rod Fathers group out on Saturday targeting soupfin sharks, but with the big outgoing tide, it took time for the water to slow down before the leopards found the bait. Once they did, it was fish on with solid action on leopard sharks. The wind picked up in the early afternoon, bringing swells in the 3 to 5 foot range, and that was enough to bring them back to the harbor.
Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond was able to work the big tides for 5 striped bass and 3 halibut on the north bay. He said, “We went through a ton of bass to put in keepers to 5 pounds along with another 30 short halibut. The wind was horrific on Saturday, but we came out with a fish per rod for five anglers with 4 halibut and a striped bass.”
Out of Fish Emeryville, the Sea Wolf posted 23 striped bass and 8 halibut for 17 fishermen on Sunday as the stripers are arriving from the Sacramento-Delta. The New Huck Finn had a similar score with nearly a fish per rod for 33 fishermen with 24 stripers and 4 halibut. The C Gull II found the stripers putting their 13 fishermen onto limits along with two halibut.”
The larger tides were the primary reason for slower action on the halibut, but there is a good window mid-week before the minus tides arrive again by next weekend. The California Dawn posted 10 halibut and 19 striped bass and reported more and more stripers are in the bay. The rockpiles should be loaded with linesides soon.
Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736
San Luis Obispo
Rockfish 3
Limits continue to be the story out of both San Luis Obispo County harbors with the Endeavor and Avenger out of Morro Bay Landing posting a combined 40 limits of rockfish consisting of 380 vermilion and 20 Boccaccio to go with 5 ling cod to 8 pounds. Also out of Morro Bay at Virg’s Landing, the Fiesta went on a long-range trip on Sunday for 27 limits of rockfish composed of 200 vermilion, 40 copper, 10 canary, 20 Boccaccio, and 10 ling cod to 19 pounds with Jesus Murrillo of Bakersfield landing the big fish. The Rita G was out on half-day trip with 12 fishermen for 100 assorted rockfish and 20 vermilions to go with a ling cod. Out of Port San Luis, Patriot Sport Fishing sent out the Patriot, Flying Fish, and Phenix on Saturday with 44 fishermen for 138 vermillion, 56 copper, 20 Boccaccio, 216 assorted rockfish, and a cabezon to go with 5 lings to 11 pounds. Jackpot winners on the Flying Fish and Phenix were Rudy Martinez of Hanford and Matt Hessler of Bakersfield with vermilion rockfish at 6 and 5 pounds respectively. All landings are running a variety of bottom fishing trips from half-day to two-day ventures up the coast.
Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 3 Striper 3 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Shad 3
The American shad run remains solid in the north Delta out of Freeport, and shad fishing is good in all the normal locations including the American River. Small shad grubs on the drop-shot from boats are working best, and boaters are anchoring up outside of Freeport. Striped bass are moving their way back down the Sacramento River to the bays, but there have been some huge linesides at 50 pounds caught and released this week. As in last week, the wind has been the challenge with gusts to easily 30 miles per hour on most days. As is normal at this time of year as summer approaches, fishing interest is transitioning to the San Joaquin-Delta side.
Alan Fong, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento reported a ‘red hot’ shad bite along with small stripers as the main river is clearing up.
The stripers are in various stages of the spawn depending upon your location in the Delta. Clyde Wands, shallow trolling expert, went into Steamboat Slough on early in the week, and he caught and released a 16-pound spawned out female first thing in the morning. He said, “She was spawned out and would have weighed 20 pounds before the spawn. After this, it was all skinny spawned-out males in the 19/20-inch range.” Wands went to the San Joaquin later in the week to find newly-arrived striped bass.
There has been the occasional huge striped bass that have been landed with an estimated 50-pound striper landed by John Blim of Volcano that bottomed out the scale. Blim was reported to catch the fish on ghost shrimp while targeting sturgeon out of Rio Vista, and he released the big fish after a few photos. Chris Vue of Fairfield caught and kept a 37-inch striper on fresh shad off of the banks at Grizzly Island.
Captain Zach Medinas of Gatecrasher Fishing Adventures found decent sturgeon action in Suisun Bay over the weekend despite the 30 mph winds limiting locations to anchor. He said, “I went into the sloughs to get out of the wind, but I didn’t see enough to keep me there so we stayed in the main river for 7 sturgeon on Saturday and another 5 on Sunday on salmon roe. The sturgeon were on the big end of the slot or oversized.”
The winds remain the story, but largemouth bass fishing is solid with reaction baits. There are still striped bass arriving in the San Joaquin-Delta for the spawn with new fish showing up. Panfishing is best in the south Delta with waxworms, meal worms, or red worms while small minnows are producing crappie.
Clyde Wands, shallow trolling expert, said, “We changed things up on Thursday and went into the San Joaquin, and we found fish with eggs, and these are new, fat fish that have moved into the system. We caught a number of stripers to 8 pounds, and I think this will go on for quite a while. This year has been unreal, a couple of years of high water, and you see what happens.”
J.D. Richey of Richey’s Sport Fishing was also on the San Joaquin on Thursday, and he said, “We found a lot of fish, but nothing was big with a number of shakers. However, we caught fish that haven’t spawned yet, and we are finding good scores despite the wind, and if it wasn’t windy, the scores could even be better. We spooned up a number of stripers in the 3- to 5-pound range in addition to the shakers.” Richey will stay on the Delta for the time being, targeting striped bass.
Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors said, “We had 13 boats on Saturday’s Pro-Am Event, and we paid out a total of $3300 despite the small number of participants. Everyone was junk fishing with chatterbaits, Senkos, or punching the weeds, but you have to make the best of your windows of opportunity as the winds have been brutal. The winning weight was 15.80 with only a 0.51-pound difference between first and third. There are still fish on beds in the south Delta, and I noticed beds every six feet in the deadend sloughs around Orwood Marina and also west of the Antioch Bridge. The bass are locked onto beds, and punching the small weed patches or chatterbaits are working best. The chatterbaits are a good option since they can be worked in areas without weeds.”
Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, said, “The wind has created challenges, and the bass are guarding fry so they don’t want to chase very far as if they get far off of the beds, some other predator will move in for the fry. Bluegill or chartreuse patterns are working with the males guarding the fry, and the key is to stay in the strike zone as long as possible. Crankbaits, ripbaits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and the Rock N’Vibe are all working well. Doug Romano caught and released a 7-pound largemouth on an ima Heli P propbait. I have switched over to lighter spinnerbaits as they stay in the strike zone longer, and the ima Rock N’Vibe is a good lure as it can be worked slowly. The water isn’t warming up until the afternoons as the winds have cooled down and muddied up the Delta.”
Alan Fong, manager of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento, said, “Bass fishing is really good, and we have been scoring post-spawn fish with spinnerbaits in chartreuse/white off of the shoreline in the weeds.”
Luther Thompson of H and R Bait in Stockton said, “A 44-inch striped bass was caught and released off of the banks near the windmill at Windmill Cove on a live bluegill, but this was by far the largest fish this week. The Old River, Mildred Island, Bacon Island, Whiskey Slough, and Grimes Road have been the top locations for bank fishermen with fresh shad which is back in the shop now.”
Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Mike Gravert, Intimidator Sport Fishing 916-806-3030; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554
Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 3 White bass 3 Striper 2 Catfish 3 Crappie 3
Santa Margarita has been best for panfish with meal worms for bluegill or red ear perch and minijigs for crappie near structure. Catfishing is another good option with cut baits or stinkbaits. A webcam of the lake is available at 805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california.
At Nacimiento, bass fishing remains solid with shad schools busting the surface. The boils have been occurring intermittently, and boaters will have to search for them since the shad schools are balling up under the surface. When the fish are chasing bait, white bass to 3 pounds are possibly with small white Kastmasters or Roostertails. Crappie fishing is also solid around structure, but you have to locate the right tree that is holding the slabs. The water levels are dropping, and the fish are on the move as the lake has dropped to 43 percent. A webcam of the lake is available at www.lakenacimientolive.com.
At San Antonio, the lake is also releasing water, dropping slightly to 32 percent. Catfish are the top species with cut baits or stink baits, and the bass action is also on the upswing. The lake is now open 7 days per week.
At Lopez, panfish are also taking center stage with red ear perch and bluegill hitting meal worms while crappie are found near structure with minijigs. A webcam of the lake is available at 805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam.
Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557
Events
Results
Delta/Ladd’s Marina: Sierra Bass Club May 19-20 – 1, Michael Murphy/Angela Ochoa, 24.29 pounds; 2, Mitch Mitcheltree/Chris Jones, 21.12 (Big Fish Mitcheltree 5.75); 3, Danny Lopez/Jerry Siligo, 23.22.
Delta/Big Break Marina: Dan’s Delta Outdoors Pro/Am May 19 – 1, Zak Thompson/Steve Cooper, 15.80 (Big Fish 5.84); 2, Nick Cloutier/Josh Reublin, 15.63; 3, Dave Newton/Seth Meyers, 15.49.
Delta/B and W Resort: American Bass Association May 19 – 1, Ken Phillips/Chris DeLemain, 19.64; 2, Mickey Wall/Jim Crone, 19.60 (Big Fish 7.36); 3, Tom Manley/Mike Dobyns, 14.91.
Don Pedro: Best Bass Tournaments May 19 – 1, Ryan and Tim Cook, 18.39; 2,Dan Byker/Wilton Harvey, 16.54; 3, Bryan Strombom/Alan Clement, 14.98. Big Fish 7.63, Tom Gomez/Dennis Wainwright.
Lake Isabella: Lake Isabella Bass Club May 19 – 1, Bryan Jordan/Mike Stiles, 21.91 (Big Fish 6.49); 2, Van Rensselar, 7.50; 3, Matt Smith, 1.00.
Success: Cen Cal Elite Bass Youth Teams May 20 – 1, Chris and Ethan Coffman, 13.02; 2, Jerry Williams/Ian VanVliet, 11.60 (Big Fish 3.36); 3, Ian Sherrill Sr. and Ian Sherrill Jr., 11.47.
Eastman: Central Valley Kayak Fishing May 19 – 1, Dang Xiong, 72.25 inches; 2, Efrain Galaviz, 68.0; 3,Touch Her, 66.75. Big Fish 21 inches, Her Xiong.
Delta/Paradise Point: Yak-A-Bass May 19 – 1, Abel Patino, 57.75 inches (Big Fish 21.5); 2, Chris Laird, 53.5; 3, Vinny Dau, 52.0.
Upcoming
May 26: New Melones – Gold Country Junior Bass Club Open, Isabella – American Bass Association
June 1: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s
June 2: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Kerman Bass Club, Delta/Big Break Marina – Dan’s Delta Outdoors, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – California Hmong Bass Tournaments, Don Pedro –Modesto Ambassadors, Eastman – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments, Pine Flat – American Bass Association, Lopez – 101 Bass
June 3: Delta/B and W Resort – Fresno Bass Club, Delta/Russo’s – NewJen Bass Tournaments
June 8: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s
June 9-10: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Angler’s Press
June 9: Delta/B and W Resort – Manteca Bassin’ Buddies, Delta/Russo’s Marina – Wild West Bass Trails, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Merced Bass Club/Gold Country Junior Bass Club, Pardee – Central Valley Anglers Kokanee Team Tournament, New Melones – Yak-A-Bass, Don Pedro – Sonora Bass Anglers/Mid Valley Bass Club, Kaweah – Kings River Bass Club, Shaver Lake – USFS -EEUC Employees, Isabella – Lake Isabella Bass Club, Nacimiento – Best Bass Tournaments, Lopez – Bakersfield Bass Club
June 10: Don Pedro – Modesto Ambassadors, Eastman – Kings VIII Bass Club, Kaweah – Cen Cal Bass Youth
June 15: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s
June 16: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments, Hensley – Central Valley Kayak Fishing, Pine Flat – Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments, Isabella – American Bass Association, Lopez – Kern County Bass Masters, Santa Margarita – San Luis Obispo Bass Ambushers
June 17: Millerton – Bass 101, Success – Porterville Bass Club
June 22: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s
June 23-24: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Best Bass Tournaments
June 23: Delta/Russo’s Marina – California Tournament Trail, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Bass N’ Tubes, Pardee – 17-90 Bass Club, Eastman – Sierra Bass Club, Isabella – Kern River Valley Elks Lodge Trout Derby
June 24: Pardee – Riverbank Bass Anglers
June 26-27: Delta/Russo’s Marina – California Firefighter Olympics
June 29: Don Pedro – Poe Man’s, Nacimiento – 101 Bass Night
June 30: Delta/Big Break Marina – Dan’s Delta Outdoors, Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Stanislaus County Employees
Trout plants
Week of May 27 by California Department of Fish and Wildlife
Fresno County: Courtright Reservoir, Dinkey Creek, Kings River below Pine Flat Dam
Tulare County: Balch Park Lake upper and lower, Hedrick Pond (Redwood Lake), Kern River sections 5 and 6
Solunar table
AM
PM
Minor
Major
Minor
Major
Wednesday
12:56
7:09
1:21
7:34
Thursday
1:41
7:53
2:05
8:17
Friday
2:23
8:35
2:46
8:58
Saturday
3:03
9:15
3:26
9:38
Sunday
3:44
9:56
4:07
10:19
>Monday
4:27
10:39
4:51
11:03
>Tuesday
5:13
11:25
5:37
11:49
> = peak activity
