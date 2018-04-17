Fishing, as in life, requires balance between using tools well and trusting your gut

Anglers are depending more and more on technology to decide where, when and how to fish. The scope, speed, accuracy and reliability of information is changing the face of the sport. But this tech storm also is creating more overwhelmed and confused fishermen.
Not long ago we made a lot of our fishing decisions based on calls to our buddies, after first going outside to check the horizon for clouds. We may also have taken a look at the reservoir levels, but otherwise, the decision about where we should go fishing was nearly instinctual.
Nowadays, we’re bombarded with a stream of information. You can get real-time weather reports, and if you’re part of any of the many fishing groups out there, closed or open, you’re seeing photos, results, opinions and more.
That much info can have a dark side – I hate getting pictures of the monster I was going to catch!
Having daily and real-time access to water flows and reservoir storage numbers is another huge tech advantage anglers are using to plan their forays, since they give us an idea about the stability of a lake.
Are you still trying to learn how to set up, use and read your high-end sonar? Learning to use these sophisticated units takes time, study and practice. Some never get it; I see a lot of anglers getting totally sidetracked, trying to figure this new stuff out rather than fishing.
My point: We have more accurate and sophisticated information than ever before at our disposal, but the avalanche of all this data can take us off our game. It’s easy to get caught up in the minutia, stuck in analysis paralysis, instead of just going fishing!
Yes, our tools have changed a lot, but as usual the real fundamentals of our sport haven’t. Good anglers still keep their basics … basic! Stay focused! Keep casting!
Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert. He can be reached at rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net,
at facebook.com/Rogergeorgeguideservice and @StriperWars on Twitter.
