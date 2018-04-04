Clovis boy lands an 11-pound bass

Casey Graham of Coarsegold took this video of trout struggling in Mammoth Pool reservoir. California Department of Fish and Wildlife is blaming Southern California Edison, saying the utility released too much water from the reservoir.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers Fishing in the City clinics in the Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. This short video shows a few basic casting techniques when fishing from the shore. For more info
The Whooshh Fish Transport System, also known as the "salmon cannon" gives fish a much-needed boost over dams so they can swim upstream to spawn. Research has shown no significant differences in injury rates, immune response, stress response, or g
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two Free Fishing Days each year. The next free day is Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. On these days, you can fish without a sport fishing license. For more information visit the CDFW on Facebook @Cali
This video shows you how to fish for kelp bass with live bait. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering free Ocean Fishing Workshops Aug. 26 and 27 to teach people about California's many ocean fishes, the environment they live i
Several times during the year the California Department of Fish and Wildlife aviation unit plants trout in the high mountain lakes using aircraft. The routes are planned for a safe entry and exit into the lake regions. Precise drop points are calc
These migrating sockeye are trying to make the leap up the lower falls of the Dog Salmon River in Alaska. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service posted this video to its Facebook page @usfws back in May 2017.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two free fishing days this year, July 1 and Sept. 2. While all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures r
Helpful tips to avoid a surprise encounter with a rattlesnake and what to do if you're bit, from Scott Smith, who teaches about reptiles and amphibians. Know when they're active and how they judge danger.
This Glacier National Park black bear living in a tree's hollow takes a drink from a spring snow that accumulated around its front door. And wouldn't you after a long winter's nap? The park has a webcam pointed at the bear's home.