Fishing report for week of March 28-April 3: Bass Lake bit picking up the pace

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.
Photo gallery
Show off your success! Share your fish photos with Bee readers. Include “Fishing Report” in the subject line and email to sports@fresnobee.com
Never miss a local story.
Best bets
Delta stripers, sturgeon and bass biting, Randy Pringle said. McSwain kicking out big trout, Dave Hurley reported. New Melones bass hitting, John Liechty said. Bass Lake trout pick up the pace, Todd Wittwer reported..
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal
and Sloughs
Striper 2 Catfish 2
There hasn’t been much change in the northern section of the California Aqueduct as most striped bass anglers continue to head north to San Luis Reservoir. In the southern section in Kern County, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported improving conditions for striped bass with lug worms, blood worms, sardines or mackerel. Lures such as jerkbaits, flukes, and tubes are also effective.
The popularity of the California Aqueduct has led to increased numbers of anglers, and in order to maintain the right to continue to fish along these public areas, fishermen are encouraged to take out all trash and debris when departing.
Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657
Eastman Lake
Bass 2 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
The big fish bite has slowed to some degree with the weather, but there were still largemouth bass in the 5-pound range taken on Huddleston swimbaits prior to last week’s storms. The Mid-Valley Bass Club will host the 2018 Kid’s Fishing Day at Eastman Lake on April 7, and registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Chowchilla Recreation Area Pavilion. Fishing will run until 11:30 a.m. and the festivities will continue into the afternoon. Guests with their own poles are encouraged to bring them; the park staff will hand out loaner poles, but supplies are limited. Individuals 16 or older must have a valid fishing license. Details: 559-689-3255 or via email at eastmaninfo@spk.usace.army.mil. Eastman has risen to 76 percent capacity.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2
A huge largemouth bass at 12.2 pounds was reported by Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis, and anglers were picking up 14 to 15 bass per outing before the storms. The lake rose from 28 percent capacity to 40 percent and the water is dirty. Once it clears, the bass bite should be outstanding.
Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1 King salmon 1 Crappie 2
Don Pedro Reservoir received a massive inflow of water and debris from the Tuolumne River during the storms of the past week, and there were several nervous moments when the possibility of the small Moccasin impoundment above the main reservoir failing. The small reservoir held, but the Moccasin Fish Hatchery was completely flooded with 1.5 million rainbow trout in various stages of development running down the river arm. Although a number of rainbow trout were trapped and lost, hatchery employees worked throughout the night in dangerous conditions to save as many fish as possible.
Mike Gomez of Berserk Baits fished the Future Pro Tournaments on Saturday, and he said, “It was a tough bite for us as it was hard to find quality fish. Catching fish wasn’t a problem as we landed between 25 and 30 bass, but many were in the 1.9-pound range. We lost a shot at a huge bass estimated at over 8 pounds. It tailwalked on the surface, coming out of the water several times, and popping out of the net twice. My brother hooked this fish at 35 feet with a Fatty Worm underspin, and when we lost this fish, it was 12:30 p.m., and we didn’t have a limit yet. It took until 1 p.m. to catch five legal fish, and by this time, the hailstorm arrived, filling the bottom of the boat with hail within 20 minutes. I found the bass with the three-fourths ounce Berserk brown/purple jig with a Strike King Space Monkey trailer.”
John Liechty of Xperience Fishing Guide Service has been on the lake recently, and he said, “Senkos, jigs and plastics on the drop-shot have been working best. It is still a bit cold for the reaction bite, but we did hook a nice spot on a jerkbait. This will all change within a week.”
Monte Smith of Gold Country Sport Fishing reported slow trout action although his father landed a quality 2-pound rainbow on a custom shad-patterned spoon within minutes of letting out the lines. He said, “Overall it was a slow day, but there are signs of the bait rising higher in the water column.”
Don Pedro from 84 to 89 percent this week.
Call: Monte Smith 209-581-4734; Gary Vella 209-652-7550
Lake Isabella/
Bakersfield area
Bass 2 Trout 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 1
The 29th Annual Kern County Chamber of Commerce Lake Isabella Trout Derby ended Monday, and there were some big winners with Thai See taking first place with a 27.25-inch rainbow trout weighing 9.5 pounds landed at Camp 9 on green Power Bait. Second place was George Brewer at 28 inches and Brett Ash was third at 27 inches. Ken Hines of Bakersfield won the new boat. Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported Power Bait in rainbow/garlic or Berkley Mice Tails were the two top baits. Trout fishing in the local lakes has been good with similar baits directly after the plants. The upper Kern River is blown out temporarily from the storms, but the lower river is fishing well for smallmouth bass, catfish and the occasional trout. A recent plant at Buena Vista Reservoir has also improved fishing for trout with an 8-pound rainbow reported. Isabella rose to 34 percent capacity.
Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 2 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2
The lake rose from 23 percent capacity to 36 percent, and the rapid inflow created murky conditions. The dirty water has made for challenging conditions, but the bass bite should improve considerably with higher water conditions and warmer temperatures.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2 Bluegill 2
Chuck Stokke of the Sequoia Fishing Company in Springville said, “The bass are still in the pre-spawn mode, and experienced anglers landed bass during Saturday’s tournament as the lake is murky. There was a major downpour last Friday that caused a major mudslide at the powerhouse above Springville. The lake is rising, and the Tule River is now stained. Before the rains, crappie fishing was excellent, and bass and crappie action should be outstanding as the lake clears and the weather moves into the 80s. ... The Tule is currently unfishable, but it should clear and become fishable by the weekend.” The lake rose from 28 percent capacity to 41 percent.
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 3 Trout 2 King salmon 1 Kokanee 1 Crappie 3 Catfish 2
Sierra Bass Club had a tournament that was won by the team of Lopez/Magness with a 17.01 limit pound bag topped by a 9.18 hog, by Danny Lopez. Spotted bass are taken on live minnows, crawdads or plastics on the drop-shot at depths to 35 feet. Crappie fishing is picking up near structure with live minnows or minijigs. The lake rose to 77 percent capacity.
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 3
The Merced Irrigation Trout Derby is April 7-8, and heavy trout plants of tagged fish will occur prior to the derby. Shore action is best from the marina to the dam with garlic trout dough bait in lime or sherbet. Trollers are working from the dam to the marina with silver/blue Kastmasters or Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler behind a dodger.
Lake McSwain continues to be a pleasant surprise for planted rainbows, and this week was no exception with trout to 8 pounds reported. Plants from the Calaveras Trout Farm and the Department of Fish and Wildlife have created enthusiasm for bank fishermen along with trollers in the full body of water.
Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534
Millerton Lake/
San Joaquin River
Bass 2 Striped Bass 1 Shad 1 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2
Similar to the other central San Joaquin Valley lakes, the reservoir rose from 66 percent capacity to 75 percent – almost 12 vertical feet – due to inflows from the upper reservoirs. Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun said, “The spotted bass can be found in deeper water with plastics on the drop-shot or wacky-rigged Senkos. Small limits remain the rule. A few crappie to 10 inches have been taken on minijigs in Squaw Cove.”
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones
Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 3 Crappie 2 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1
Bass fishing remains the best bet at New Melones as the water of the main lake remains relatively clear despite heavy inflow from the upper Stanislaus River. Trout fishing continues to be slow, and although the crappie bite has yet to emerge, Mile Wampler of Escalon upped the lake-record for slabs to 2.7 pounds during the Future Pro Tour bass tournament. With the coming outstanding weather, the bass bite is poised to break out.
John Liechty of Xperience Fishing Guide Service said, “We cracked them good this week with 70 bass to nearly 6 pounds on two trips during the week. The reaction bite continues to be slow, and we put in around 90 percent of these fish on plastics on a shakey head or drop-shot along with jigs with the fish holding at depths from 15 to 40 feet. The lake is coming up, but it remains clear in the main lake with some cloudy water in the creek channels. I expect the bass bite to be phenomenal within the next few weeks as the temperatures will rise to 80 degrees. The reaction bite that we have been waiting for should go.”
Gene Hildebrand of Glory Hole Sporting Goods in Angels Camp reported slow action for rainbow trout, catfish and crappie despite the big slab landed by Wampler during the Future Pro Tour Event.
The lake rose from 80 percent capacity to 83 percent.
Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932
Pine Flat Reservoir/
Kings River
Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 0 King salmon 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 3
Pine Flat continues to rise steadily from the consistent rainstorms in the Central Valley, and the crappie bite remains the best in the area. The King of the Clubs hosted by Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Fresno is a week away, and local bass clubs will be vying for bragging rights as well as the right for their club’s name on the perpetual trophy. The bass bite remains on the bottom with rising water conditions, but with the hot weather arriving this week, the reaction bite should break out.
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The crappie bite is holding up with slabs to 15 inches taken in the trees above Trimmer Marina with Crappie Stingers, Strike King Mr. Crappie and Bobby Garland’s along with live minnows.”
Greg Sweeney of the Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Fresno is hosting the King of the Clubs tournament on April 7, and 10 local clubs will be attempting to wrest the trophy from last year’s winner – the Visalia Bass Club. The Visalia club has joined with Success Bass Club for this year’s event and will be known at the Cen Cal Bass Club. Additional participants will be the Sierra Bass Club from Clovis, the Kerman Bass Club, Taft Bass Club, Fresno Bass Club, Mid-Valley Bass Club from Madera, Bass 101 from Fresno, Roosevelt High Bass Fishers from Fresno, Bakersfield Bass Club, Inland Empire and Kern Valley Bass Masters from Bakersfield.
The event is run like a Bass Master’s Elite with 5 two-man teams launched within five different flights 10 minutes apart, and those who are not included in their club’s top 10 anglers can compete in the Lost Creek Challenge with entry fee of $25 with $250 for the big fish at three different times along with another $250 for overall big fish. The Lost Creek line is the signature brand at Sportsmen’s Warehouse, and all anglers in the challenge must use at least a trailer by Lost Creek. Sweeney will be bringing his expertise to other locations in the state to organize similar events.
Trout fishing remains decent for those trolling from the Power Lines to the Dam with Cop Car Needlefish, Apex lures, Rainbow Runners or ExCels in shad-patterns at depths to 20 feet.
Kokanee Power will host its first derby of the year on April 21 at Pine Flat.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626
San Luis Reservoir
and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 2 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2
San Luis Reservoir continues to kick out striped bass from the shorelines in the mornings and evenings, although the recent weather fronts have driven the linesides into a suspending mode during the day, slowing the trolling bite.
Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said, “We are getting very close to the spring spawn that usually happens in late April/early May. I believe that it may begin one complete full moon cycle earlier than normal since we have had a very mild winter and anglers are catching males that are beginning to milt. The fish had been holding pretty steady in the Lone Oak Bay flats for the last month or so but with the water temps going down to around 57 degrees –(the coldest this winter) they seemed to have moved out to other bays and flats. Depending on the day, the bite has been decent to tough, with the storm fronts producing prefrontal low pressure bite patterns – where you can see the fish but they just won’t bite. The water clarity has been up to an almost unbelievable 15 plus feet, meaning the fish are spookier than normal. I’m seeing a lot of suspended fish at the 30- to 50-foot range and we’re catching a few of them. The 60- to 80-foot range has some fish hanging around, too. There is another group that is near the shore in low light conditions that are hitting ripbaits. The fish are in two distinct size groups this season with the emerging group of small but solidly built stripers running 13 to 17 inches while the regular school fish are running 20 to 25 inches. They seem to be feeding on shrimp, gobies and the Silverside minnows in different parts of the lake. We fished this Saturday right after the storm and the reaction bite was tough in the windy, cold and sometimes rainy conditions but we got 13 fish, up to 24.5 inches. It was a true low pressure pattern. The tournament that was going on had about 10 boats and 20 anglers with a winning big fish of 23.5 inches –telling you how hard it was. Lucky Craft 128s, Rapalas and Duo Realis in shad patterns are still working. I’m doing my next ‘Downrigging 101 for Stripers’ on the water class on April 7. Details: 559 905-2954.”
Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported good action with jumbo minnows near the Trash Racks.
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “Shore anglers continue to find schoolies to 5 pounds off of the shorelines with ripbaits.”
The lake is rising once again, and it is at 84 percent capacity.
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 905-2954
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 1
There is an emerging rainbow trout bite for both shore anglers and trollers and the bass bite should be breaking out as the water clears and warms.
Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service said, “I put my pontoon boat in the lake on Friday, and I will be staying at the lake until May 4 at which point I will move to Shaver for the remainder of the summer. We found surprisingly good action for rainbows working a variety of lures from the surface to 32 feet in depth as the water had cleared up a bit since Friday. The closer to the Sheriff’s Tower you go, the cloudier the water was, but we were able to limit out on rainbows with several planters as well as some larger fish. We trolled a variety of combinations, and everything was working as the fish were aggressive. The Tasmanian Devil spoons, Gulp! Minnows, the Rocky Mountain Tackle Purple Squid behind the Purple Moonshine dodger, the RMT Plankton spinner and blade/crawler combinations were all working, and we found rainbows to 32 feet. We also marked some large schools with some big marks near the trees. Shore fishing is a better bet than trolling right now with the cloudy water, and there were six anglers off of the shoreline that put in limits with the big close to 3 pounds.”
The Annual Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce Fishing Derby is May 5-6 with over $25,000 in tagged rainbow trout. Information and registration available at www.basslakechamber.com/fishing-derby. Both Miller’s Landing and the Forks will open up Friday.
Bass fishing is improving with the Sierra Bass Club team of Danny Lopez and Magness Johnson posting a 17.01-pound winning limit during Saturday’s club tournament with Lopez taking big fish honors at 9.18 pounds. It seems that the reaction bite has started. The lake has risen to 74 percent capacity.
Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748
Edison/Florence/
Mammoth Pool
Kaiser Pass Road remains closed and access is limited to snowmobile. Edison is at 26 percent capacity, Florence rose to 6 percent and Mammoth Pool rose significantly to 72 percent.
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/
Huntington Lake
Kokanee 2 Trout 2
Up to 8 inches of rain fell in the region during last week, but the heavy precipitation didn’t stop the action for the few boats on the lake over the weekend. Kokanee and trout are found at depths from 20 to 30 feet near the Shaver Lake Marina. The coming excellent weather should bring anglers back in numbers. Both marinas will be open by mid-April. The lake rose slightly to 54 percent capacity while upstream Huntington is at 55 percent.
Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Steve Santoro Fish Box Charters 871-3937
Wishon/Courtright
The gate remains closed at Dinkey Creek, but it will most likely open to Wishon by May 1.
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Striper 2 Crab 2 Surf Perch 3
The party and private boats are waiting for the announcement of the options for this section of the coast above Pigeon Point, which will occur during the upcoming Pacific Fisheries Management Council on April 5-11 in Portland. With the local salmon season on hold and rockfishing not open in local waters until April 15, boats will have to make the 18-mile run south below Pigeon Point for rockfish starting on April 1 and salmon on April 7.
Captain Bob Ingles of the Queen of Hearts out of Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing and Captain Tom Mattusch of the Huli Cat are willing to make the long run south below Pigeon Point for either rockfish or salmon.
From the beaches, surf perch and school-sized striped bass are the top species with sand crabs and Berkley Gulp! Grubs.
Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Striper 2 Crab 3 Sand Dabs 4 Surf Perch 3
Chris’ Fishing Trips in Monterey reported continued good action for sand dabs with anglers on the light loads returning with 30 to 40 of the tasty little flat fish. The Check Mate put in 60 Dungeness crab on Saturday with Caroline pulling up 38 crab on Sunday for 14 anglers in addition to the sand dabs. He said, “There are a ton of anchovies in the bay, and it looks like there might be some salmon around as there are marks above the schools of anchovies. These might be white sea bass, thresher sharks or salmon, but we will find out in a few weeks. The anchovies are moving all of the time. There was some krill in the bay last week, but the southerly winds have dissipated the krill.”
Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732
San Francisco Bay
Halibut 2 Striper 3 Leopard shark 2 Sturgeon 2 Crab 2
Captain Trent Slate has been fishing on the anchor for sturgeon in windy conditions over the past few days, and after catching and releasing a 48-incher on Friday on his first cast and releasing a 38-inch shaker, he went out for a few hours on Saturday and released two slot fish at 40 and 50 inches on Loch Lomond mud shrimp. He said, “We had another classic bite, and the bay is super muddy right now. I have been anchoring near McNear’s to keep out of the wind. There are still bass in the bay as Captain Don Franklin of Sole Man Sport Fishing picked up a keeper halibut and 4 stripers on herring near the Pumphouse.”
Captain James Smith of the California Dawn was out with live shiners on Sunday after trolling for his first few trips, and they are picking up to a fish per rod with halibut to 21 pounds over the weekend.
Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736
San Luis Obispo
Surf Perch 3
Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay is sold out on the rockfish opener on April 1, but there is still room on a half-day trip on April 2. They are taking a variety of trips on the opening day, including an overnight venture on the Black Pearl. Similarly, the three boats out of Patriot Sport Fishing are sold out for Sunday’s opener, but there is plenty of room starting April 2. Morro Bay Landing is running rockfish trips starting Sunday. The beaches continue to produce surf perch with blood worms, lug worms, Berkley Camo Worms or Grubs.
Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 3 Striper3 Sturgeon 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2
The Sacramento-Delta was greeted with muddy water in the upper end of the estuary, but this didn’t stop the striped bass from biting. Sturgeon action remains solid from Suisun Bay upstream to Decker Island, and salmon roe remains the top bait of choice.
Captain Chris Smith of the Happy Hooker out of Martinez Marina was out in Suisun Bay on Saturday, and he said, “We found a lot of action with Dan Wulff of Manteca landing a 53-inch sturgeon along with a 5-pound striped bass on salmon roe. We had a number of opportunities with one similarly-sized sturgeon coming out of the water before tossing the hook and another sturgeon ripping line out of the reel that was in a rod holder. By the time the fisherman was able to get the rod out of the holder, the sturgeon had come unbuttoned. We will be sturgeon fishing through this next Saturday on the Happy Hooker before we move the big boat to the bay, but the six-pack Defiant will stay in Martinez for some additional time for sturgeon and stripers.”
Captain Zach Medinas of Gatecrasher continues to put on a sturgeon clinic in Suisun Bay with his cured salmon roe, and his clients caught and released an incredible 15 sturgeon on Saturday including 10 slot-limit fish along with 2 oversized and 3 shakers. Medinas runs a ‘catch-and-release operation for white sturgeon. He said, “The action slowed down on Sunday with the winds with one oversized, one slot-limit, and one shaker sturgeon.”
Mike Pipkins of Gotcha Bait in Antioch reported solid sturgeon fishing from Collinsville upriver to Decker Island with ghost shrimp, grass shrimp, or pile worms while striped bass are found from the banks off of Sherman Island with blood worms.
Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento said, “The stripers are biting even though the water in the north Delta is muddy. There was one boat jigging spoons off of the West Bank, and he caught stripers despite the dirty water. The water temperature is 55/56 degrees, and the fish are chewing.”
Finding clean water is the key, and J.D. Richey of Richey’s Sport Fishing said, “The trick is locating clear water, and it is a bigger issue to find clean water, but you can find pockets in various locations. The Delta is so dynamic that you can find clear water on one tide on one particular day in a certain location, and it will be different the following day. The stripers have been shallow, and they are around as we have been finding them on topwater lures along with trolling.”
Big stripers continue to be found around Garnet Point and the Firing Line with live splittail.
The Battle of the Phenix Rods Charters will take place on two days this week– March 30 out of Martinez Marina for sturgeon and March 31 out of Korth’s Pirates Lair for striped bass with selected six-pack captains participating in the event.
The waters of the San Joaquin remain relatively clear despite the heavy inflow from the tributaries upstream. The striped bass and largemouth bass bite remains solid, but the key is finding clear water.
Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, has been finding great success in the central Delta for largemouth bass with the new ima Glide Fluke. He said, “I threw it at the bass tank in Sacramento at the ISE, and the 10-pounder in there slammed the lure. The same thing happened at the bass tank in Bakersfield at the Fred Hall Show and also in Long Beach, but the key is learning how to throw the lure. The key is to draw your wrist back to the bait, giving you slack and causing the lure to reverse direction. Fish eat other fish head first to avoid the spines, and when the lure reverses, it is staring right back at the bass saying. ‘Eat me.’ After throwing it in the bass tanks, I took it to the Delta, and kicking the wrist down on the retrieve is key to the lure working. Right now, the bass are eating viciously in preparation for sitting on beds for 12 to 20 days in order for the fry to get large enough, and they are plumping up for the period of time with minimal food. The lure comes in a 4- and 7-inch size, and I have been using the 4-inch bait since it will catch bass of a variety of sizes while the larger bait will attract fewer strikes but bigger fish. The other lure that I have been successful with it the General Max Scent weightless worm, and I have been rigging it wacky-style with 30 percent down and 70 percent floating up. The technique that I have been using to prepare this worm is to use a piece of 8pound test Nano line and tying it to the hook and screwing it to the bait. Normally, when you use this technique called a Neko rig, you get the fish, but you lose the worm and weight. By tying in the Nano line on the hitchhiker, you don’t lose the worm or the weight. Finding clearer water is important right now as muddy water from the Mokelumne, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne Rivers is flooding into the San Joaquin. We have been fishing our fish at depths from 2 to 6 feet, and the water temperature dropped slightly from last week.”
Kris Huff of Stockton put together a 19-pound limit for second place in a local tournament on Saturday with his best fish taken on a chatterbait. He said, “Finding clear water is challenging, and I found the cleanest water in the south Delta.”
Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley reported the bass are staging up and the stripers are ‘everywhere,’ but moving quickly. He said, “They were near Big Break on Thursday after leaving the Sherman Lake area on Wednesday. The water in the San Joaquin will clean up after a couple of tides due to the weed growth, and it is not too dirty right now, but the winds may change this situation. Chatterbaits, wakebaits, and Senkos were the top lures during Sunday’s Pro/Am out of Big Break.”
The stripers are clearly in the San Joaquin River as the topwater bite has taken off for experienced anglers. Kenji Nakagawa of Lodi went out with James Boore and Elvis Rocha this week, and they caught and released over 20 stripers in the San Joaquin on topwater lures.
James Netzel of Tight Lines Guide Service out of Korth’s Pirates Lair continues to put his clients onto schoolie stripers in the San Joaquin, pulling Yozuri Crystal Minnows.
Bryce Tedford of Bryce Tedford’s Guide Service said, “Delta Striper fishing has been good, and it should keep getting better as spring spawn approaches. April and May are shaping up to be prime on the Delta as the water temperatures are currently 55 degrees and warmer weather will continue to warm the Delta. The fish have been biting pretty good some days & tougher other days but we have seen a few quality fish up to 10-pounds. The key to finding more fish has been moving around to various areas in the Delta in order finding willing to biters. In dirty water I have been using 3- to 5-inch Rattle Clousers in various colors & in clean water using 3- to 5-inch Clousers such as chartreuse/white, electric yellow/white or black and purple over chartreuse.”
Alan Fong of the Fishermen’s Warehouse in Sacramento reported clear water in Disappointment Slough, and he caught and released largemouth bass to 4.5 pounds by flipping Brush Hogs or Senkos.
Luther Thompson of H and R Bait in Stockton crappie are found on live minnows off of Whiskey Slough while stripers to 21 inches are taken from the banks at Windmill Cove on fresh shad.
Mike Pipkins of Gotcha Bait in Antioch confirmed the good action for both crappie and bluegill near the Lazy M Marina and in Discovery Bay with wax worms or red worms under a bobber.
Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Mike Gravert, Intimidator Sport Fishing 916-806-3030; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554
Lake Nacimiento/
San Antonio/
Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 2 White bass 2 Striper 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
At Nacimiento, the water level continues to rise, and the weather conditions have led to less than ideal conditions. The spotted bass bite should take off with this week’s warm weather, bringing the spots back into the shallows. The best action has been in the afternoon with plastics or spoons in the warmer water, but the reaction bite should improve this week. White bass remain hard to located.
At San Antonio, the bite shut down with the storms, and both largemouth and striped bass have been scarce. This should change this week with far better conditions, bringing the bass into the shallows. Catfishing was the best option during the past week.
At Lopez, the largemouth bass bite has improved with finesse techniques of plastics on the Texas-rig or drop-shot along with Senkos. When the wind is blowing, spinnerbaits have also been effective with a limit over 20 pounds weighed in during a recent tournament.
At Santa Margarita, fishing interest has been minimal with the weather conditions, but there is the opportunity for a trophy largemouth as the bass are moving closer to the banks. The reaction bite is improving with swimbaits or crankbaits, but numbers are best with finesse techniques.
Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557
Events
Results
Cen Cal Elite Bass: March 24 at Lake Success – 1, Terry Hamlin/Brian Shishido, 17.69; 2, Daniel Moreno/Eddie Hinojosa, 16.65; 3, Steve Salcedo/Joe Schmitt, 15.44; big fish Craig Gong, 7.17. March 25 youth tournament winners Brandon Turner/Elijah Amaro 10.93.
Kerman Bass Club: March 24 at New Melones – 1, Cory Kerber, 17.04; 2, Justin Eslich, 14.49 (Big Fish, 5.70); 3, Justin Horton, 13.41.
Sierra Bass Club: March 24 at McClure – 1, Danny Lopez/Magness Johnson, 17.01 (Big Fish, Lopez, 9.18); 2, Chris Flamming/Ron Moreno, 13.41; 3, Dan Riportella/Steve Smith, 12.77.
Cen Cal Elite: March 24 at Lake Success – 1, Terry Hamblin/Brian Shishido, 17.69: 2, Daniel Moreno/Eddie Hinojosa, 16.25 (Big Fish, 5.29); 3, Steve Salcedo/Joe Schmitt, 15.44.
Kerman Bass Club Team Tournament: March 25 at New Melones – 1, Cory Keiber, 16.96 (Big Fish, 5.17); 2, Ted Hansen/Larry Marshall, 16.57; 3, Ron Orbaker/David Musick, 15.48.
Angler’s Press: March 25 at Don Pedro – 1, Sanches/Sanches, 19.65; 2, Edon/Edon, 18.09; 3, Taylor/Sexton, 17.71.
Fresno Bass Club: March 25 at Don Pedro – 1, Matt Kunz, 25.12; 2, Joe Alanis, 24.63 (Big Fish, 8.00); 3, Rod Red, 22.83.
Upcoming
March 30: Don Pedro – E and J Gallo Winery
March 31: Delta/Ladd’s Marina – Merced Bass Club; Don Pedro- RiverRats Bass Club; Lopez – American Bass Association
April 1: New Melones – El Dorado Bass Club
Trout plants
Scheduled week of April 1
by California Department of Fish and Wildlife
none scheduled in region
Solunar table
AM
PM
Minor
Major
Minor
Major
Wednesday
3:05
9:19
3:32
9:46
Thursday
3:54
10:07
4:20
10:33
>Friday
4:41
10:54
5:06
11:19
>Saturday
5:29
11:42
5:54
–
f-Sunday
6:19
12:07
6:43
12:31
>Monday
7:10
12:58
7:34
1:22
>Tuesday
8:02
1:50
8:26
2:14
f = full moon > = peak activity
Comments