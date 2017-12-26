Fishing Report for Dec. 26: Rockfish season closing ‘with a bang’

California Department of Fish and Wildlife trout hatcheries plan to provide plenty of opportunities for anglers of all ages over the next two weeks through plants of catchable trout scheduled at 79 waters in 25 counties through Jan. 5. The fish planting schedule, searchable by date, water name and county, is available at nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/. CALFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE