Fishing: Roger’s Remarks for Feb. 28

So how many fishing buddies do you have, and why do you fish with them? I don’t mean to start a war, but I think there are many reasons why we choose the company we keep when fishing.
It’s usually a process of selecting who you think best fits the trip you’re planning, or maybe it’s the other way around – where you’re being evaluated for the trip that your buddy has in mind. Either way, it’s a critical decision that can make or break a trip, depending on what you’re wanting to accomplish!
Sometimes, I just want a relaxed trip, to have some fun; whereas at the other end of the spectrum, I can be on a well-planned mission to bring back the bacon and it’s gonna be a war! Deciding who to invite is a decision I’m sure all anglers contemplate each time they get the itch to hit the water.
Getting the right fishing buddy for the right trip is an art, and it usually starts with a mental list of who you think might be the best fit. Checking in with your top candidate is the first step to a good trip in my estimation. “Hey Joe, man, the weather looks good Friday, the bass are biting, and the wife is going to a birthday party!” Joe knows what this means … and he finishes the sentence for you! “Heck yeah, I’m up, what time we going?” And so it goes! I find good buddies have that kind of mental attachment going on 24/7! It’s a high-level collaboration.
The rub comes when you get a rejection from your best buddy/prospect due to work, sickness, kids, honey-do’s, etc! So who’s next on your list? The laundry list I think most anglers go through include the general questions. Is that next choice reliable, helpful, cantankerous, well connected, a better angler than you, or any good at all to fish with? Might he drive you crazy? Are you willing to share some of your best, hard-won “secrets” if it comes to that? Those are the types of issues running through our minds as we ponder who will fill the vacant spot appropriately.
The downside is that once you make the call, give the invitation and they accept, it’s irrevocable! Now you’re stuck, even if your best buddy calls back and says he’s now available! Ouch! You know the fishing will be epic, but here you are, stuck with a lesser-known quantity. That’s why some guys find fishing alone is sometimes easier! Most anglers seem to have from one to four fishing buddies they trust. I’m suspicious of those who only fish with one other guy; sometimes it means that they are impossible to fish with and only have the one friend who can put up with them! Mistakenly invite these types along and you’re not going to trust taking any unknown quantity again for a long time!
Yes, there are some folks whom you just connect with from the start, that are attuned to your personality, style and speed. However, when a new guy I’ve invited along shows up a half hour late, offhandedly says that he’s sorry, and then explains he needs to make a few calls? It’s going to be a long day. Probably not on my list anymore either, though there are reasonable exceptions (like, they had my funeral today – LOL)! I’m not that bad really. What, you don’t believe me …?
Selecting the anglers you’re going to spend a whole day with, chasing the very point of your mortal existence (Ha!), is a very important decision. However, being a great friend, servant and buddy yourself is the other part of the formula that many guys forget. What will happen when you call them: Is their first very thought about how great it will be to fish with you; or will they be trying to come up with a plausible alibi to get out of it?
Yes, developing a fishing buddy list can be tough work, but I’ve met a lot of my best friends while taking that chance. Never give up!
Roger George is The Bee’s fishing expert. He can be reached at rogergeorge8000@sbcglobal.net,
at facebook.com/Rogergeorgeguideservice and @StriperWars on Twitter.
