Fishing Report: Week of Jan. 24

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted. Have a photo of a recent catch to share? Email it to sports@fresnobee.com with “fish photo” in the subject line.
Best bets
San Francisco sturgeon bite continues, Jim Smith reported, New Melones bass hitting, John Liechty said. Pine Flat bass kick in, Merritt Gilbert reported. Don Pedro producing big bass limits, Kevin Cheek reported. McClure bass action good, Mike Gomez said.
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal
and Sloughs
Stripers 2; Catfish 2
The California Aqueduct is flowing high and muddy from the water pouring out of the Delta through San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay, leaving fishing action very slow. With the water diversions blasting down the Valley toward storage in the south valley and in the Los Angeles Basin, the vegetation and debris also are being pushed southward. The flush of the aqueducts will pay dividends once the water clears within the next few months. Heavy exports should keep the section just south of O’Neill Forebay stained for the longest period, with clearer water occurring the farther south you travel from Highway 152. In addition to break-ins, vehicles are getting stuck in the mud while parked along access areas. And to avoid potential drowning, fishermen are advised to be prepared with life jackets and a throwing device while targeting striped bass in the aqueduct. There are safety ladders every 1,000 feet along the concrete walls of the aqueducts in the unfortunate event of a person falling into the water. Anglers also are encouraged to keep their area clean to avoid future closures. In the south aqueduct near Bakersfield, Jacob Rutledge of Bob’s Bait Bucket reported Lucky Craft Pointer 128’s, Gitzits or flukes along with the standard blood worms and sardines as being effective.
Eastman Lake
Bass 2; Trout 2; Bluegill 1; Catfish 1; Crappie 1
The lake rose another 16 feet within the past week to 549.42 feet in elevation and to 61 percent capacity. The water is the color of chocolate milk, with fishing null and void. The increased area of flooded vegetation will pay dividends in spring. Eastman is a dedicated trophy bass lake with a one-fish limit in excess of 22 inches. A trout plant occurred last week on the Madera and Mariposa County sides of the lake, but the bite is slow with the limited visibility.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 2; Trout 2; Catfish 1; Bluegill 1; Crappie 1
Water releases have dropped the lake 6 feet in the past week to 494.76 in elevation and 37 percent capacity. The water is also chocolate milk in color with few fishermen heading to the lake given those conditions. There was a trout plant last week, but the muddy water has made for a tough bite.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 3; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Crappie 1
Don Pedro continues to be a top bass lake in the Mother Lode, with the second limit of more than 20 pounds winning a Best Bass Tournament event. Dennis and Hayden Lee weighed in a five-fish limit at 21.14, with a big fish of 5.90 pounds. Kevin Cheek, tournament director of the Best Bass Tournaments, said, “We had 76 boats participating in the past weekend’s Mother Lode circuit opener, and despite horrific weather, all but four boats weighed in fish. The bass were much deeper than last week as we had to fizz at least 150 bass upon their release from the live well. Everything seemed to work for the fishermen, and the winners were rewarded by working Brush Hogs across the main lake points from the bottom to the surface. Most anglers were targeting bass at depths between 20 and 60 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or jigs, and the overall average bass was 2.49 pounds, up from 2.1 pounds during the previous Saturday’s event with 63 boats.” Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Fishing is still great at the lake, and my brothers Mark and Ruben came in 13th with a limit at 13.73 pounds using the Berserk jigs in Green Craw or Brown Purple as well as a Pro Worms in 261LT at depths from 25-45 feet. The 261 LT is a salt/pepper plastic with a purple blood line. The lake is clouding up, but the fishing is still outstanding.” Don Pedro is holding at 90 percent capacity and 813.90 feet in elevation with water releases balanced between inflow.
Call: Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383; Gary Vella (209) 652-7550
Lake Isabella/
Bakersfield area
Bass 2; Trout 2; Crappie 1; Catfish 2; Bluegill 1
Snow fell on Lake Isabella during the past week, and the cold weather has kept anglers from heading up the hill to the lake. The lake came up 3 feet within the week to 2,564.71 in elevation and 35 percent capacity. The local lakes of the River Walk and Ming will be planted with catchable trout this week. The Kern River is running very high, and the lower river is muddy.
Call: Bob’s Bait (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 2; Crappie 2; Trout 1; Catfish 2
A trout plant occurred a few weeks ago, but the muddy water has slowed the bite for bank fishermen. Water releases have begun, and the bass are suspended along the steep walls into deeper water. Scent is important with the stained water from all of the inflow. Plastics on the drop-shot, spoons, or jigs on a slow presentation are working around the shad schools. Water releases have lowered the reservoir 6 feet this week to 640.87 in elevation and 31 percent capacity despite heavy inflow.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 2; Trout 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 1
Water releases are balancing the inflow and the outflow, but the water remains loaded with debris and stained after the quick rise, drawing flotsam from the banks. The Tule River continues to flow high. Water releases have started with the lake dropping a foot to 631.56 feet in elevation and 52 percent capacity.
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 3; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Kokanee 1; Crappie 2; Catfish 2
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “The lake is clouding up from the quick rise, but bass action remains very good with jigs or plastics on the drop-shot at depths from 25-45 feet. Berserk Jigs in Brown/Purple, Green Craw, or Purple Hornet along with Pro Worms in 124p, 261 LT, or 300 have been the most effective.” The lake rose to 71 percent, and floating wood and debris is a hazard for boaters on the lake. The launch ramps at McClure Point and Barrett Cove South are open, but the Horseshoe Bend launch ramp and Barrett Cove North ramps are closed.
Call: Bait Barn (209) 874-3011
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 2
Still minimal change at the lake, but trout plants are possible in the future. Fishing is limited to a few planters with garlic trout dough bait, Power Eggs or nightcrawlers. The marina will not be installing bait tanks for live minnows, but live crawdads remain a future possibility. Calaveras Trout Farm is back in operation, and there is hope for biweekly plants in the upcoming months.
Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534
Millerton Lake/
San Joaquin River
Bass 3; Striped bass 1; Shad 1; Bluegill 1; Trout 2
The lake has dropped 15 feet to 542.20 in elevation and 69 percent capacity as water releases have begun. Although few bass fishermen are heading to the lake, small spotted bass are abundant in the main lake with plastics on the drop-shot, spoons or jigs on a slow presentation. The river arm is muddy and although the main lake is cloudy, the water is much clearer than in the river arm. “Local angler ,Virgil Burgess told me that he and his brother had a good bite for spotted bass using jigs this past week, confirming the deeper active bass bite,” said Roger George of Roger George Guide Service. With the stained water in the river arm, there have been no striped bass reports. Vessels with nonconformant two-stroke engines may not access the lake. In the San Joaquin River, there have been few reports, but local anglers are taking their children to fish Woodward Park for planted rainbows with another plant scheduled for this week. Regulations on the lower San Joaquin, and from Friant Dam downstream to the Highway 140 Bridge, allow only two hatchery trout or hatchery steelhead with a total of four in possession. The hatchery fish have a healed adipose fin clip. All wild steelhead or trout with an adipose fin must be released immediately. The San Joaquin River is closed to the take of salmon; they may not be targeted by fishermen and must be released immediately if caught.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones
Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 3; Crappie 2; Catfish 2; Trout 2
For the first time since June 2014, the Tuttletown launch ramp has opened as the lake has risen to 39 percent capacity and 933.50 feet in elevation. Four-wheel drive is still recommended given road conditions. The Glory Hole launch ramp is open on all four lanes on the concrete for the first time in recent memory. The lake is stained in most areas, but a few sectors are clearing faster than others, and there is scattered debris floating on the surface throughout the lake. John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “The rainbow trout have scattered out with the rising water, and there is also a bit of stain in the water which will reduce visibility. The fresh water flowing into the lake will provide the trout with nutrient-rich and oxygenated waters. Trollers continue to work near the surface by top-lining with a long set back, and with the limited clarity, flash, vibration, and scent are important to entice strikes.” Bank fishing has improved, but with the vegetation and floating grass along the shorelines, fishermen are advised to use a longer leader to float the bait above the grass. As the water came up so quickly, the rainbows moved farther offshore, but with the clear weather expected this week, they should return closer to the banks. Bass fishing remains good although the fish have moved into new areas and spreading out throughout the lake. Liechty said, “Keep in mind that the shoreline has an abundance of flooded vegetation due to the rising water levels, and presentations that move easily through grass are most effective. Carolina or Texas-rigged plastics are best along with creature baits such as Brush Hogs or lizards. With the stained water, scent, a clicking bead, or soft plastics with colored flake are working best.” There are some big fish to be taken, and Team Sheppard won the Sonora Bass Anglers tournament with a five-fish limit of 18.01 pounds including a 9.24-pound largemouth bass. Glory Hole Sports is holding their Big Bass Bash on Jan. 28th with 100 percent payback. There is a two-fish limit of one spotted bass and one largemouth bass with a team fee of $165. Catfish and crappie action remains slow in the cold and stained water.
Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383
Pine Flat Reservoir/
Kings River
Bass 3; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Catfish 1; Crappie 1
The bass bite continues to be best at Pine Flat for the Fresno-area bass fishermen, and another big spotted bass was landed within the past week. The big news was the huge limit nearing 21 pounds recorded the previous Saturday, raising eyebrows in the Central Valley. Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun said, “A big spot at 6.2 pounds was landed this week, and 95 percent of our bass fishermen are concentrating on Pine Flat. The fish are moving around with the water levels rising, and a few anglers are throwing small trout-patterned swimbaits after the heavy plant of rainbows at Cove Island a few weeks back. The debris is very heavy in the upper lake. One of our customers launched at Trimmer above the debris barrier, and once he figured out the pattern, he ended up with an 18-pound limit. He did say it was as bad as he had ever seen with both Sycamore Creek and Big Creek loaded with floating wood. He lives about 10 minutes from the launch ramp, and it took him about 3 hours to figure out the pattern, but once he figured it out, he posted a solid limit. The spotted bass are a solid 2.5-pound average so it remains our best lake.” Harold Hass of the Fresno Bass Club reported, “It was cold, wet, and windy during Sunday’s club tournament, but several fishermen and fisherwomen used a variety of smaller baits in deep water. The water level is high with some floating debris and a surface temperature of 50 degrees.” The lake has risen to 57 percent and 866.94 feet in elevation. Trout fishing has been fair at best, but there are some quality rainbows to be found. In the lower Kings below Pine Flat Dam, trout plants are scheduled this week as well as at Avocado Lake. Fishermen continue to land planted rainbows with Power Bait, nightcrawlers, or spinners such as Roostertails or Panther Martins. Regulations in the Kings River above and below Pine Flat Dam set the season as running from the last Saturday in April to Nov. 15 from Pine Flat Dam downstream to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bridge on Pine Flat Road with a five-fish limit. The bridge is the first one west of the dam.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626
San Luis Reservoir
and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 2; Catfish 2; Bass 2; Crappie 1
San Luis Reservoir is now at 77 percent, just 37 feet from the top. Increased exports from the south Delta during the periods of heavy inflow should bring the lake to near capacity within the coming weeks. Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported sales of jumbo minnows have been down this week, a clear sign that few fishermen are heading out during the week of inclement weather. He said, “Those who are fishing are working the minnows at the mouth of Portuguese Cove or in front of the trash racks.” Roger George of Roger’s Guide Service out of Fresno said, “The rapid rise of the reservoir should have a huge impact for the fishery on a couple fronts: First, the new areas and their weed and brush growth that have been out of water for the last couple years are finally going to be submerged creating new food sources as well as hiding places for small fish. Second, the increased water flows should have a big impact on this year’s spawn, which happens every time we have a big water year. Third, the fish will be growing faster with a lot more food, less competition and more water to spread out in. The quickly rising water, and passing storm fronts have made it tough for anglers to pattern the moving and suspended fish. Most guys are getting a few fish trolling or using minnows for a whole days fishing. Since the water has come up 28 feet since Jan 2, and still rising it’s tough to find fish holding on any kind of structure. The main bays, like Portuguese Cove and Bay of Pigs are probably the best places to hunt for active biting fish right now. Unpredictable conditions are the main issue, and each day is a changing scenario. The new State water regulations should have a big positive impact on the lake in the next couple years also.” Clements reported the O’Neill Forebay has been extremely muddy, and fishing is very slow. He said, “The water needs to clear before the bite comes back on.”
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954; San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay Wind Conditions (800) 805-4805.
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2; Trout 2; Kokanee 1
A few inches of snow fell in the region over the past week and few fishermen have headed to the lake. The lake came up slightly to 77 percent. A trout plant occurred last week. Webcams of the lake are available at basslakeca.com/.
Call: Mike Beighey 642-3748; Bass Lake Watersports 642-3200
Edison/Florence/
Mammoth Pool
Kaiser Pass Road is closed, limiting access to Edison and Florence lakes is those on snowmobiles. Edison dropped slightly to 35 percent and Florence is at 17 percent. Mammoth Pool is at 98 percent.
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/
Huntington Lake
Trout 2
Recent trout plants at Shaver Lake have led to increased bank fishing near Sierra Marina and the Point with trout dough bait. Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters reported, “The recent Fish and Wildlife plant may have included some larger fish since there have been trophy-sized rainbows taken from the shoreline.” The last major plant occurring in July 2015, and the supply of rainbows had dwindled. A webcam of the launch ramp and parking lot is available at sierramarina.com/camera.html. Trophy trout plants as part of the Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project will occur in the coming months. The lake is at 73 percent with Huntington at 56 percent.
Call: Dick’s Fishing Charters 841-2740; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Todd Wittwer 288-8100
Wishon/Courtright
The gates on McKinley Grove Road are closed, and there is no vehicle access to Wishon or Courtright until the gates reopen in the spring.
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Striper 2; Crabs 2
Captain Tom Mattusch of the Huli Cat reported the ocean has been an angry mess, stating, “Monterey buoy was 30 feet every 13 seconds recently.” The Huli Cat still has crab pots out and will go for crab only, sand dab crab combos or whale watching. Just waiting for calm weather and at least 10 folks to go out a trip.” The party boats will be limited to sand dab/crab or whale- and bird-watching trips for the next few months. The Huli Cat will continue to run sand dab/crab, crab-only, or whale watching trips until the anticipated salmon opener in April 2017. Captain Roger Thomas of the Salty Lady has brought his vessel down to Pillar Point for the winter, and they will be running three-hour whale-watching trips until the ocean salmon opener.
Call: Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388; Captain Roger Thomas, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Emeryville Sport Fishing (510) 654-6040
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Striper 2; Crab 3
Chris’ Landing in Monterey is running sand dab/crab trips, whale watching, and nature trips through the winter months until the anticipated salmon opener in April 2017. When the weather cooperates, they are posting up to 50 sand dabs per angler and an average of five crab. In Santa Cruz, the weekend’s waves broke the existing record for wave height with 34 foot waves which split the SS Palo Alto, the famous “Cement Ship” in Aptos. Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting Guide Service reported, “So far this winter, we have received a rainfall total measuring about 160 percent of an average season to date. And there’s more to come. These rainstorms also bring high winds, high tides and big waves, all of which we can expect this coming weekend. These severe conditions make it unadvisable and sometimes impossible to fish the open ocean, beaches or local streams and creeks. Within the weather windows of opportunity, there is still plenty to fish for.” Chris Arcoleo from Chris’ Fishing Trips in Monterey found a few days last week that were very fishable and quite rewarding as well. Arcoleo sent the Check Mate out every day from Friday through Monday. Running Dungeness crab and sand-dab trips, anglers aboard the Check Mate garnered half to full limits of Dungeness crab and up to 900 sand dabs per trip. Sand dabs are small flatfish in the Sole family. Surfcasting is only going to get better as winter rolls on. The big waves and side-shore currents also create the desirable structure holding feeding perch and increasingly, striped bass. Heavier currents and waves combined with the basic surfperch lifecycle means more and bigger perch to catch from the beach.
Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Bayside Marine (831) 475-2173; usafishing.com
San Francisco Bay
Striper 2; Leopard shark 2; Sturgeon 3; Crab 2
Captain Jim Smith of the Happy Hooker is heading out into San Pablo Bay this week, and he expects great action for sturgeon on the morning’s outgoing tide. Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael said, “There were five fishermen out in a driving rainstorm on Friday, and they landed a total of four legal sturgeon ranging from 50 to 55 inches along with 4 legal bass to 8 pounds. The following day, there were also sturgeon hooked. The conditions in San Pablo Bay are absolutely ideal, and it is better than in El Nino years with more rain and no garbage fish in the bay. Small stripers are still around and pestering bait fishermen, but the ratio of keeper-sized bass is growing. The majority of sturgeon are loaded with mud shrimp when they are cleaned, and we are trying to get in some mud shrimp in the near future.” The south bay is heating up with Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait in Morgan Hill reporting sturgeon are being taken out of Alviso and also near the Dunbarton Bridge. Reminder that sturgeon may not be taken in the following described area between January 1 and March 15: That portion of San Francisco Bay included within the following boundaries – A direct line between Point Chauncy (National Marine Fisheries Laboratory) and Point Richmond, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and a direct line between Point Lobos and Point Bonita.
San Luis Obispo
Rockfishing reopens April 1. The boats will focus on nature and whale-watching trips then.
Call: Virg’s Landing, (805) 772-1222; (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sports Fishing (805) 595-4100; Port Side Marine Sports Launch (805) 595-7214
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 2; Striper 2; Sturgeon 2; Catfish 2; Bluegill 3
Levees in the Sacramento River have been straining from the incredible amount of inflow coming down the Sacramento River and its tributaries, and fishing action has slowed to a crawl during the current week. Logs, telephone poles and even a refrigerator have been observed floating on the surface down the main river channel on their way into San Pablo and San Francisco Bays. Clear weather this week should be just the ticket to clear up the water prior to the first of two large sturgeon derbies arriving this coming weekend. Out of Suisun Bay, Steve Talmadge of Flash Fishing said, “When the weather cooperated earlier in the week, we found fish near the Mothball Fleet, inside of Buoy 4, and near Buoy 9 in Grizzly Bay. Almost all of our fish bit on the outgoing tide, and our best baits were eel or eel/ghost shrimp combinations.” Talmadge is the organizer the 11th annual Diamond Classic Catch and Release Sturgeon Derby on Jan. 28 out of Martinez Marina. Sign-up sheets are available at the Martinez Bait Shop,” he said. “A crew will be available on the Martinez Pier with everything a kid will need to fish, as the volunteers will outfit and teach any kid to fish. The event is free for children, and information is available at 510-851-2500 or diamondclassic.org.” Talmadge is planning for 150 youth participants, with the possibility of prizes for each child registered. There is a prederby seminar at La Tapatia Restaurant on Main Street in Martinez from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 27. Registration is free for youths and $25 for adults, with 100 percent payback in cash prizes from first through seventh place. Chris Lauritzen of Lauritzen’s Yacht Harbor in Oakley also was concerned about the conditions in the main Sacramento River, and he said, “There is so much debris coming down the main Sacramento River, and the flow is so heavy that there is no incoming tide. It is dangerous to be out on the main river in low light conditions due to the submerged logs.” The best action has been in the sloughs near Suisun Bay, with sturgeon fishermen reporting good action in the Little Cut, Suisun Slough, and in Montezuma Slough. These are protected areas with less debris moving rapidly. Benicia Bait reported few sturgeon fishermen have been out on the river with the current conditions, but those who are moving around with the tides and sorting through the debris are catching sturgeon. After the Diamond Classic, the 33rd Original ( “aka Super Bowl”) Sturgeon Derby at the Foundation Sportsman’s Club at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor in Bay Point is noon February 4-5. Information is available at theoriginal sturgeonderby.com. All participants must sign up at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor, and the entire boat crew must be entered on one entry form at the same time. January 31 is the deadline for Sturgeon Report Cards to be submitted to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the department uses this information to determine white sturgeon populations, and the ability to continue to fish for this species is dependent on us doing our part. Online reporting can be accessed at wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/fishing. Clear water remains absent from the San Joaquin-Delta, but the coming week of good weather should allow for the accumulation of hyacinth and debris to move downstream. Striped bass and largemouth bass fishing has slowed to less than a crawl, but the overall effect of the high water should be a phenomenal spring bite. Steve Santucci of Steve Santucci’s Fly Fishing Guide Service said, “Delta fly fishing is put on hold for me. The water conditions are high with muddy conditions in more than half of the areas. There is clear water in some areas of the North and South Delta. The Delta water temperatures are above 50 degrees to about 54 in most areas.”
Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing (916) 806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736
Lake Nacimiento/
San Antonio/
Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 2; White bass 1; Catfish 2 Crappie 1
At Nacimiento, the reservoir rose another 16 feet for a total in excess of 50 feet in elevation during the past two weeks to 782.4 in elevation and 75 percent. Because of rising water and debris from recent fires, the Best Bass Tournament scheduled for last Saturday was postponed due to the likelihood of a boat running into submerged debris. A make-up date will be announced as soon as possible. At the lake clears, along with the upcoming tournaments, there will be much more interest in bass fishing. Nacimiento will be hosting a number of tournaments within the coming months. At Lopez, the lake is also rising, and the water has risen another 4.5 feet for a total of 13 feet since the rains began. The creeks are still flowing, and the lake is expected to rise some more. The right side of the launch ramp is open for launching at your own risk for shallow-drafting boats up to 19 feet in length as there is 3 feet of clearance. At Santa Margarita, the launch ramp remains out of the water, but the lake is rising. Rental boats at the marina are the only power option. Vehicle entry at Santa Margarita and Lopez is reduced to $5 Tuesdays. San Antonio Reservoir is closed indefinitely, but the lake has risen to 22 percent.
Call: Lake Nacimiento (805) 238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina (805) 472-2818; CentralCoastBassFishing.com (805) 466-6557
Events
Results
- Christian Bass League on Jan. 14 at Lake McClure: 1, AJ Moitoso and Jake Branan 16.58; 2, Bob Ballantyne and Richard Nyquist 16.14; 3, Mike Jackson and Cody Jackson 14.84; big fish, Joe O’Brien and Bryan Martins 4.48
- Sonora Bass Anglers on Jan. 14 at New Melones: 1, Team Sheppard 18.01 (big fish 9.24); 2, Team Hemphill–16.28; 3rd –Team Broekema/Griswold– 14.76.
- Best Bass Tournaments on Jan. 21 at Don Pedro: 1, Hayden and Dennis Lee 21.14 (big fish5.90): 2, Kevin Davidson/Bryan Cox 17.72; 3, John Myers/Don Longton 17.60
- Sierra Bass Club on Jan. 21 at McClure: 1, Ryan Reynolds 12.65 (big fish 4.17): 2, Gary Johnson 10.25; 3,–Danny Lopez 9.50
- Fresno Bass Club on Jan. 22 at Pine Flat: 1, Cory Squires 13.83(big fish 3.49); 2, Mike Brossard 11.16; 3, Ken Eddy 10.17
- River Rats Bass Club on Jan. 1 at Eastman: 1, Ron Sanches Jr. and Nick Sanches 11.81 (big fish 9.24): 2, Vacha Vang/Kevin Xiong 10.84; 3, Steve Clover/John Lowe 10.80; big fish, Xang Vang and Shue Zeng 3.79 pounds
Upcoming tournaments
- Jan. 28: American Bass Association at Delta/Russo’s Marina; Glory Hole Sports Bass Tournament at New Melones; Best Bass Tournaments at Don Pedro; American Bass Association at Pine Flat
- Jan. 29: Success Bass Club at Pine Flat
- Feb. 2: Hook and Line West Magazine at Delta/Russo’s Marina
- Feb. 4: Tracy Bass Club at Delta/Tracy Oasis; California Tournament Trail at Millerton; Kerman Bass Club at Pine Flat; American Bass Association at Nacimiento
- Feb. 4-5: Foundation Sportsmen’s Club Original, aka “Super Bowl,” Sturgeon Derby, at Delta/McAvoy’s Boat Harbor, originalsturgeonderby.com
- Feb. 5: Modesto Ambassadors at Delta/Ladd’s Marina; Success Bass Club at Kaweah
- Feb. 11: Delta Bass Club at Delta/Russo’s Marina; Manteca Bassin’ Buddies at Tulloch; Sonora Bass Anglers/Christian Bass League at Don Pedro; River Rats Bass Club at McClure; Best Bass Tournaments at Pine Flat; Bass N’ Tubes/Kern County Bass Masters at Nacimiento
- Feb. 12: Fresno Bass Club/Kings VIII Bass Club at McClure; Roosevelt High School Bass Fishers at Pine Flat
- Feb. 18: American Bass Association at Delta/Russo’s; Angler’s Press at New Melones; Best Bass Tournaments at Don Pedro; TriValley Bass Masters at McClure; Sierra Bass Club/Bakersfield Bass Club at Pine Flat; Taft Bass Club at Kaweah; New Jen at Success; SLO County Bass Ambushers at Nacimiento
- Feb. 19: Tracy Bass Club at Delta/Tracy Oasis; Kerman Bass Club/Valley Hawg Hunters at Don Pedro
- Feb. 25: California Delta Team Trail/Bass Anglers of Northern California at Delta/Russo’s Marina; Oro Madre Bass Club at Don Pedro; American Bass Association at Kaweah; Best Bass Tournaments/Golden Empire Bass Club at Nacimiento
- Feb. 26: California Bass Federation at Delta/B and W Resort; California Bass Federation at McClure; Kings River Bass Club at Kaweah
- March 4: California Delta Team Trail at Delta/Russo’s Marina; New Jen at Kaweah; American Bass Association at Nacimiento
- March 4-5: Valley Hawg Hunters at Delta/Russo’s Marina
- March 5: Success Bass Club at Success
- March 11: 13th annual Sand Crab Classic Perch Derby at Santa Cruz/Monterey County, sandcrabclassic.com. Final deadline is Feb. 12.
Trout plants
- Fresno County: Fresno City Woodward Park Lake; Kings River, below Pine Flat Dam
- Kern County: Ming Lake; River Park Lake
Solunar table
AM
PM
Minor
Major
Minor
Major
>Wednesday
2:29
8:41
2:53
9:06
>Thursday
3:14
9:27
3:40
9:52
n-Friday
4:03
10:15
4:28
10:41
>Saturday
4:53
10:37
5:18
——
>Sunday
5:46
11:29
6:11
——
>Monday
6:40
12:28
7:05
12:53
Tuesday
7:35
1:23
8:00
1:48
n = new moon > = peak activity
Comments