Fishing Report: Week of Jan. 10

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted. Have a photo of a recent catch to share? Email it to sports@fresnobee.com with “fish photo” in the subject line.
Best bets
San Francisco sturgeon and stripers biting, Keith Fraser reported. Millerton bass still active, Merritt Gilbert said. New Melones bass and trout take center stage, John Liechty reported.
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs
Stripers 2; Catfish 2
With the wet weather blasting Central California, most Fresno-area striped bass fishermen have been making the short run to the California Aqueduct or Delta-Mendota Canal. Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “Mendota Slough is also getting water, and a few fishermen are starting to head out to this canal. Striper fishermen have been going to the aqueduct in order to toss Duo Realis or Lucky Craft 128’s, but ‘smash and grab’ theft remains a problem as local fishermen report that their vehicles suffered break-ins off Bass Avenue.” In the south aqueduct near Bakersfield, Jacob Rutledge of Bob’s Bait Bucket reported striped bass in the aqueduct is the best show in town with slow action in all other localities. Small stripers remain the rule, but the aqueduct is clear of debris from all of the inflow moving through the conveyance system. Blood worms, sardines and anchovies are the top baits. Catfishing has slowed with the colder water. In addition to the break-ins, it is easy to become stuck in the mud after periods of heavy rain. To avoid a tragedy, fishermen are advised to be prepared with life jackets and a throwing device while targeting striped bass in the aqueduct. There are safety ladders located every 1,000 feet along the concrete walls in the unfortunate event of a person falling into the water. Anglers also are encouraged to keep areas clean to avoid limits on access.
Eastman Lake
Bass 2; Trout 1; Bluegill 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 1
Capacity has risen 10 percent to 21 percent to 496.67 feet in elevation in the past week, but the water is cold and muddy, slowing the largemouth bass bite to a crawl. Eastman is a dedicated trophy bass lake with a one-fish limit over 22 inches. The newly formed River Rats Club out of Fresno hosted a New Year’s Day tournament at Eastman, but results have not been released. A trout plant is scheduled next week on the Madera and Mariposa County sides of the lake.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 2; Trout 1; Catfish 1; Bluegill 1; Crappie 1
There is minimal change with very few fishermen targeting the lake for bass or catfish. The lake came up to 36 percent and 483.88 feet in elevation this week. A trout plant is scheduled next week.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 2; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Crappie 2
The lake jumped up to 80 percent and 795.64 feet in elevation, and the bass bite has been slower because of the fronts moving through Northern California. The Best Bass Tournaments has an event Saturday, and anglers are focusing on dragging jigs along the bottom with the Berserk Purple Hornet. Brown Craw, or Brown/Purple jig, or by using plastics on the drop-shot such as Pro Worms in 124p or 300 at depths to 40 feet. The lake is expected to rise again this week. The weather has kept trout trollers off the lake, but once the water clears, the rainbows should be within 15 feet of the surface.
Call: Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383; Gary Vella (209) 652-7550
Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area
Bass 2; Trout 2; Crappie 2; Catfish 2; Bluegill 2
At Lake Isabella, few fishermen have made the trek to the lake with the inclement weather, and catfish remain the top species at the lake with various dough baits. The lake came up 8 feet within the week to 2,553.43 in elevation and 23 percent this week. For planted trout – the River Walk will be planted this week and it and Ming will be planted during the week of Jan. 22. Jacob Rutledge of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield said, “Other than the aqueduct, Buena Vista has been the other decent location for fishing in our area with the occasional planted trout along with catfish.” Rivers are running high and muddy.
Call: Bob’s Bait (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 2; Crappie 2; Trout 2; Catfish 1
Sierra Sporting Goods in Exeter reported the lake has risen several feet, and the bass have dropped to 40 feet in the water column. Drop-shot plastics, spoons and jigs are working best, and there have been some crappie taken on small minnows or minijigs near the houseboats. The bass are holding near the shad schools in deeper water. A trout plant occurred this week, and bank anglers are starting to pick up the planted rainbows with Power Bait or nightcrawlers from the launch ramp area. The lake is at 621.45 feet in elevation and 20 percent capacity.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 1; Trout 1; Catfish 1; Crappie 1
Chuck Stokke of Sequoia Fishing Co. in Springville said, “The lake is currently unfishable with very stained water and lots of debris. It looks like this week will be the same with heavy rains as the weekend’s rain melted the snow in the high country and caused flooding. The Tule River is flowing like I have never seen it, and it is also unfishable.” The lake came up a whopping 20 feet to 618.15 in elevation and 33 percent capacity.
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 2; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Kokanee 1; Crappie 2; Catfish 2
Lake McClure has risen quickly with the last series of huge storms hitting Northern California, and was at 52 percent and 782.08 feet in elevation. Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Before this last series of storms, the bass bite was very good with the Berserk Purple Hornet or Brown/Purple jigs, and the Brown Craw is also getting much more attention while Pro Worms in 124p or 300 are also effective on a shakey head presentation. This weather will really shut down the bite, and it will take a few more days before the lake stabilizes as McClure is expected to raise 10-15 feet within the week. With the warm storm, the bass should move up, but if the weather turns cold, they will head back down. I don’t expect the lake to muddy up since there is some much new ground covered with grass that is now inundated, and the grass will help filter the water. If I was fishing, I would be searching for the bait balls and working a drop-shot or a shakey head in the Pro Worm along with the jigs. Dragging the lures very slowly on the bottom with an occasional hop should pick up a few bites.” Walt Lee of the Kerman Bass Club confirmed the slower action during their club tournament in the rain on Jan. 7, saying, “You really had to work hard for the fish; eight of the 16 participants weighed in limits with the winning weight at 12.75 pounds taken by Ryan Voorhees and the big fish at 4.63 pounds by Ron Orbaker.” Launch ramps at McClure Point and Barrett Cove South are open, but the Horseshoe Bend launch ramp and Barrett Cove North ramps are closed at present.
Call: Bait Barn (209) 874-3011
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 2
Not much change, though trout plants remain a possibility. Calaveras Trout Farm is back in operation, and there is hope for biweekly plants at the lake in the upcoming months. The last trout plant was Oct. 14; fishing is limited to a few planters with garlic trout dough bait, Power Eggs or nightcrawlers. The marina will not be installing bait tanks for live minnows, but live crawdads are a possibility.
Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534
Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River
Bass 3; Striped Bass 1; Shad 1; Bluegill 2
The bass bite at Millerton continues to be constant while the fish at Pine Flat seem to be adjusting to the rising waters. Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “I fished the Bass 101 tournament on New Year’s Day with my oldest son, and we ended up with 20 total fish with 10 being keepers to 1.5 pounds. We were drop-shotting plastics in the main lake for a limit at 7.75 pounds. Tim Wells and Jeff D’Allesandro took first place with a limit over 16 pounds with a big spotted bass at 5.87 pounds along with a few 3-pound fish. They were working Alabama rigs in the running water at the back ends of the creeks. The bite was all over the place since the second-place limit over 13 pounds was taken by jigging spoons at 70 feet in depth in the main lake.” The lake rose slightly to 74 percent and 548.26 feet in elevation. In the San Joaquin River, there have been few reports, but local anglers are taking their children to fish Woodward Park, which will be planted with trout this week as well as the week of Jan. 22. Regulations on the lower San Joaquin, and from Friant Dam downstream to the Highway 140 Bridge, allow only two hatchery trout or hatchery steelhead with a total of four in possession. The hatchery fish have a healed adipose fin clip.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 3; Crappie 2; Catfish 2; Trout 3
New Melones has turned over, and the rainbow trout have risen to the surface while the spotted and largemouth bass are seeking warmer water in the depths of the lake. John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “The trout can be found near the surface in many areas of the lake, and areas around wind protected pockets, coves and creek channels are best to find the rainbows feeding on the surface. The fish will school up and a few active fish can lead you to an entire school. Trollers are fishing near the surface with top-lining or leadcore, and most fishermen are finding limits composed of planters and holdovers. The key has been to let out plenty of line and troll at a faster speed with Rapala’s Floating Minnows or Shad Raps, and it is best to alternate between bright and natural colors. Spoons have also been producing , and brightly painted Tasmanian Devils work well for both trolling and casting. Bank anglers are finding success fishing off Glory Hole Point and near the Highway 49 Bridge, and we saw some quality holdover trout from the banks this week with nightcrawlers or trout dough bait.” For bass, quality spotted and largemouth bass are possible as the fish remain willing to bite in the relatively warm water temperatures. The fish are holding at depths from 30-50 feet, and vertically jigging spoons is one of the most productive techniques when large shad schools are located on your electronics. The bass are oriented toward the bait schools, and working weedless plastic worms on a Texas-rig or Senkos around submerged structure is another productive technique. A few fishermen are seeking the one big bite with swimbaits, and traditionally the time period between late January into February produce the largest fish of the year. Glory Hole Sports is holding its Big Bass Bash on Jan. 28 with 100 percent payback with a two-fish limit of one spotted bass and one largemouth bass with a team fee of $165. Catfishing continues to be slow during the winter months, but Bob James of Murphys landed a whiskerfish in excess of 6 pounds this week. Few anglers are targeting crappie. The recent rains have brought the lake up 16 feet to 896.35 feet in elevation and 29 percent.
Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383
Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River
Bass 2; Trout 1; King salmon 1; Catfish 1; Crappie 1
At Pine Flat, Merritt Gilbert reported the bite has slowed down with the lake rising quickly. There was a plant of 10,000 trout at Cove Island this week, and trout-patterned swimbaits should be a good option in the coming weeks for larger spotted bass and the occasional largemouth. Bass fishermen have been prefishing for upcoming tournaments. A trout plant is scheduled at the lake next week. Pine Flat rose several feet to 812.75 in elevation and 36 percent capacity. In the lower Kings below Pine Flat Dam, Gilbert said, “There have been some large trout at 3 and 3.5 pounds landed, and there are reports that these are large German brown trout.” He reported good trout action with some larger planted rainbows to 18 inches taken on occasion. Power Bait, Mepp’s spinners or Roostertails are the top offerings. Trout plants are scheduled for the next three weeks as well as at Avocado Lake during the week of Jan. 15. Regulations in the Kings River above and below Pine Flat Dam set the season as running from the last Saturday in April to Nov. 15 from Pine Flat Dam downstream to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bridge on Pine Flat Road with a five-fish limit. The bridge is the first one west of the dam. The area from Cobbles (Alta) Weir downstream to the Highway 180 crossing is open all year with only artificial lures with barbless hooks and a zero limit. The Thorburn Spawning Channel, the 2,200-foot long channel located 5 miles downstream from Pine Flat Dam, and the reach of river within a 200-foot radius of the channel exit are closed to all fishing all year.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 2; Catfish 2; Bass 2; Crappie 1
The main San Luis Reservoir continues to rise with the lake rising another 5 percent this past week to 66 percent as the pumping out of the South Delta continues. The lake levels are expected to increase as the exports will be ramped up due to a federal decision to increase pumping occurring Friday. Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that he fished right before the storm and that the bite was very tough. “ I found some fish after an hour of looking, but they would not bite . It was a typical south wind shutdown response to an incoming low pressure storm. I tried everything in my box but I only got one schoolie striper by noon. The water input is great, but reaching some stability will be the next step to a better bite. I’ve heard that it’s likely that the lake will fill up in the next 2 weeks – which would be epic for us! “ George said. High winds and rain have kept boaters off the main reservoir with most Central Valley striper fishermen choosing the California Aqueduct as an alternative. A few fishermen are working the banks for the occasional striper with pile worms, blood worms or sardine fillets. The main lake should pick up for stripers with jumbo minnows, spoons or trolled plugs once the weather settles. The high water conditions will only enhance the bite, particularly since the lake receded to below 10 percent capacity as recently as August. In the O’Neill Forebay, Alex Tran of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported undersized striped bass are abundant with pile worms, blood worms or live jumbo minnows while ripbaits, spoons and Rat-L-Traps are also working.
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954; San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay Wind Conditions (800) 805-4805.
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2; Trout 2; Kokanee 1
The lake is actually spilling as a result of 8.5 inches of rain falling in the area. Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service reported, “The first solid bass reports came out of the lake with Vince Ochinero and Big John Flores catching and releasing 21 bass jigging purple worms at depths from 35-50 feet in the 43-degree water.” A few fishermen have been walking along the dam for the occasional bass. The lake has risen to 78 percent. A trout plant is scheduled next week. Webcams of the lake are available at basslakeca.com/.
Call: Mike Beighey 642-3748; Bass Lake Watersports 642-3200
Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool
The final section of Kaiser Pass Road at Eastwood closed Dec. 1 and access to Edison and Florence Lakes is limited to snowmobiles. Edison has risen to 37 percent and Florence at 11 percent.
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake
Trout 2
Rain fell in the high county after heavy snowfall earlier in the week. Inclement weather has led to a major decrease in any fishing interest in the high county. The gates at Huntington were opened to prepare for heavy weekend inflow. Trout plants are scheduled at Shaver and Huntington this week. A webcam of the launch ramp and parking lot is available at www.sierramarina.com/camera.html. Huntington is at 54 percent capacity with Shaver at 73 percent. The Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Program welcomes tax-deductible donations or unwanted water craft that can be sold to help fund project programs. Donations can be made to the SLTTP at PO Box 908, Shaver Lake 9366, with more information at www.shaverlaketrophytrout.com.
Call: Dick’s Fishing Charters 841-2740; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Todd Wittwer 288-8100
Wishon/Courtright
The gates on McKinley Grove Road are closed, with no vehicle access to Wishon or Courtright until the spring.
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Striper 2; Crabs 2
The party boats will be limited to sand dab/crab or whale- and bird-watching trips for the next few months. The Huli Cat will continue to run sand dab/crab, crab-only and whale-watching trips until the anticipated salmon opener in April. Captain Roger Thomas of the Salty Lady has brought his vessel down to Pillar Point for the winter and will be running three-hour whale-watching trips until the ocean salmon season.
Call: Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388; Captain Roger Thomas, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Emeryville Sport Fishing (510) 654-6040
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Striper 2; Crab 2
Chris Arcoleo of Chris’ Landing in Monterey is running sand dab/crab, whale-watching and nature trips through the winter until the anticipated salmon opener in April. Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting Guide Service reported, “The story this week is all about rain. Finally we have received enough of a soaking rainfall accumulation that our northern coastal counties are no longer considered to be in drought conditions. Five to seven inches of rain fell midweek at sea level, with bigger numbers recorded at higher elevations. Waterfalls and rivulets that have been parched for the past four years are now booming in the mountains, while local creeks and streams are close to flooding. And, there is more rain on the way. This weekend’s forecast could include up to an additional 12 inches of rain for the mountains surrounding Monterey Bay, according to John Presleigh, director of Santa Cruz County Department of Public Works. Big water flows have the effect of scouring our coastal streams, removing years of accumulated sand and silt while creating welcoming gravel beds and deep pools for anadromous steelhead and salmon. Nutrients wash downstream to recharge the nearshore waters promoting growth of the tiny plants and critters that are basic to the marine food chain. Flowing streams combined with big ocean swells serve to sculpt sandy beaches that hold feeding perch and striped bass. Combined seas this weekend are forecast up to 14 feet. We should see a very different coastline next week, in terms of shoreline topography and structure. Good news for surfcasting, which has been rather slow the past two weeks.”
Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Bayside Marine (831) 475-2173; usafishing.com
San Francisco Bay
Striper 3; Leopard shark 2; Sturgeon 3; Crab 2
Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael reported terrific sturgeon and striped bass action in San Pablo Bay, and he predicted that the sturgeon bite would last through May with all of the fresh water inflow. He said, “I was out on McNear’s Pier on Sunday morning during the rainstorm, and there were 11 anglers out there in the wind and cold, and they had hooked three sturgeon, landing one 42-inch legal diamondback.” Herring spawns have started in the North Bay, and Tiburon, Richardson Bay and Sausalito have all be reported as locations for herring spawn over the past few days. Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing reported a herring spawn along the Richmond shore Sunday. He said, “The sturgeon will be migrating into San Pablo Bay with all of the fresh water inflow as well as the effects of the herring spawns since the water is warmer in the shallows of San Pablo Bay.” John Badger of Barbarian Sport Fishing out of Martinez went into San Pablo Bay again Friday along with Captain Jay Lopes of Right Hook Sport Fishing, and they posted a stellar day before the storm with several sturgeon in the slot limit. Badger said, “When the barrage of storms clears, we will be back out, and this week we limited out on Wednesday and on Friday we managed to land a keeper along with an oversized and a few shakers. The rain should make for some great fishing down bay, and a lot of guys are going to wind up fishing in the back of San Pablo Bay.” Jim Smith of the Happy Hooker will be taking sturgeon trips into San Pablo Bay on Thursday/Friday/ Saturdays in January, and he will be taking sturgeon trips out of Berkeley into San Pablo Bay on Jan. 12, 13, 14, 26, 27 and 28. Reminder that sturgeon may not be taken in the following described area between Jan. 1 and March 15: That portion of San Francisco Bay included within the following boundaries – A direct line between Point Chauncy (National Marine Fisheries Laboratory) and Point Richmond, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and a direct line between Point Lobos and Poin Bonita.
San Luis Obispo
December 31 was the last day for rockfishing before it reopens April 1. The boats will focus on nature and whale-watching trips until then.
Call: Virg’s Landing, (805) 772-1222; (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sports Fishing (805) 595-4100; Port Side Marine Sports Launch (805) 595-7214
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 2; Striper 2; Sturgeon 2; Catfish 2; Bluegill 3
The Sacramento River-Delta is inundated from extreme flows from the upper river as a result of some of the largest storms within the past decade arriving over the past weekend. As rainfall has been heavy so far this season, the river was already muddy from previous storms. The long-term benefit of the heavy flows will be an improved sturgeon bite in advance of the two large sturgeon tournaments arriving at the end of the month. January is also when Sturgeon Report Cards are due to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. with a deadline of Jan. 31. The department uses this information to determine white sturgeon populations, and the ability to continue to fish for this species is dependent on everyone doing their part. Online reporting can be accessed at http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/fishing. Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing out of Pittsburg said, “The sturgeon bite should be good when all of this weather settles down, and the bite will change once the sturgeon acclimate to all of the fresh water inflow. An eel/pile worm combination will be my go-to bait now, and I will be focusing in the shallows over the sand bars and also in Grizzly Bay since the water will warm up quicker in the shallows.” Johnny Tran of New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle in Freeport said, “Cache and Shag Sloughs should be good locations within the next few weeks as soon as the water settles down. Bank fishermen continue to toss out 12- 14 ounces of weight to stay down, and they are fishing close to the shoreline since the flows are less.” Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley said, “Sturgeon anglers are heading to Light 41 in Cache Slough areas with roe and eel reporting success, as the cooling water temperatures have slowed the stripers in the Cache Slough area. The best place to score a striped bass or sturgeon seems to be below Decker Island in the area of the Power Lines at Light 14 and the Red Barn where boaters anchor and use threadfin shad or sardine filets. Eel continues to lead the way for sturgeon anglers in front of Collinsville.” Captain Steve Talmadge of Flash Sport Fishing out of Martinez is the organizer for the 11th annual Diamond Classic Catch and Release Sturgeon Derby on Jan. 28 out of the Martinez Marina with a pre-derby seminar at La Tapatia Restaurant on Main Street in Martinez from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 29. Talmadge is planning for 150 children participants in the derby, and he is working with sponsors to provide a prize for every child registered in the derby including rod/reel combinations from Shakespeare. Registration for children is free, $25 for adults, with 100 percent payback in cash prizes from first through seventh place. Information is available at www.diamondclassic.org with the official registration locations of Martinez Bait and Tackle at the Martinez Marina. The following weekend after the Diamond Classic will be the 33rd Original “aka Super Bowl” Sturgeon Derby at the Foundation Sportsman’s Club at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor in Bay Point on Feb. 4-5. Information is available at www.originalsturgeonderby.com. All participants must sign up at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor, and the entire boat crew must be entered on one entry form at the same time. At this time of year with heavy flows on the river bringing down trees and stumps, boaters need to be particularly cautious while anchoring at night. Having a knife available to cut the anchor line is essential as a big log can cause a boat to capsize within minutes. The only possibility of finding clear water in the San Joaquin-Delta has been in the far south at Discovery Bay, and water exports through the South Delta have increased with the heavy inflow. Alex Breitler of the Stockton Record said, “A recent decision by federal officials has allowed for short-term pumping limits from the Delta higher than a team of experts had recommended days earlier to protect imperiled fish. In theory, the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could lead to the first use of a controversial new law that allows higher levels of pumping under certain circumstances. The drought-related provisions were tucked into a broader water infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed by President Obama in December. In a written decision Friday, the agency said it had concluded that vulnerable Delta smelt had already migrated to spawning areas and thus were not in need of a higher level of protection. That's contrary to Tuesday's recommendation from the fish experts, who called for ‘immediate additional protections beyond those currently in place.’ The situation shows how complicated Delta pumping can be during the winter, when storms provide the opportunity to divert large amounts of water at the same time that fish nearing extinction need added protection. The high flows on the San Joaquin mean that the Old and Middle Rivers may not flow backward toward the pumps as rapidly, but Friday's decision allows the rivers to flow backward up to an average 5,000 cfs.” Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley said, “There are only a few guys out fishing in the 46 to 48 degree water, but if this storm does what they say it is going to do, the water temperatures in the Delta could rise 4 degrees by next Monday. I would target the dead end sloughs or the tight horseshoe bends since the current will be far less – areas like Taylor Slough are good places to get out of the current. Dragging a three-quarter-ounce Rat-L-Trap very slowly on the bottom is one productive technique for largemouth bass, and you might also want to target moving water where creeks are coming into the river since the water will be warmer. Jigs on a slow presentation or spinnerbaits with large blades are another option. You have to stay out of the current unless you are in a running creek.” Steve Santucci of Steve Santucci’s Fly Fishing Guide Service has been fishing in Discovery Bay, and he said, “Fishing was good the last week., and we have some new storms coming in this week which will be good long term for the fishery. The water temps are around 46 degrees. Look forward to getting out and fishing after this next bout of rain. Boaters really have to be aware of what is coming down the river as Mathisen reported a 40-foot tree was lodged against the Bethel Island Bridge, and he is looking forward to throwing a lure along the log in the spring months. The occasional big striped bass is taken on cutbaits, with a 22-pounder reported off the Antioch Fishing Pier on a sardine fillet. In Discovery Bay, ripbaits or Alabama-rigs are picking up the occasional largemouth bass near running water while stripers are hitting Diamond Shad. There has been a recent run on crappie jigs, and this would indicate a good bite, but no one is talking.” Christian Lauritzen of Lauritzen’s Yacht Harbor in Oakley said, “All of that debris in the water will make it out onto the Sacramento and San Joaquin River systems. So if and when you are boating in the new week or two, you really need to make sure you are paying attention to all debris in the water there will be some surprises especially at night!”
Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing (916) 806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736
Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 2; White bass 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 1
At Nacimiento, the lake is rising steadily due to the latest warm storm along the coastal mountains, and was at 31 percent and 731.40 feet in elevation. Few fishermen were out this past week, but with the upcoming tournaments, more and more will be prefishing. Nacimiento will be hosting a number of tournaments in the coming months. At Lopez, few fishermen are targeting the lake with the launch ramp out of the water, but water levels there also are rising. At Santa Margarita, the launch ramp remains out of the water, but that lake is rising, too. Rental boats at the marina are the only power option. San Antonio Reservoir is closed indefinitely with the lake coming up at 11 percent.
Call: Lake Nacimiento (805) 238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina (805) 472-2818; CentralCoastBassFishing.com (805) 466-6557
Ocean
Events
Results
- Kerman Bass Club on Jan. 7 at McClure: 1, Ryan Vorhees 12.75: 2, Justin Eslich 11.41; 3, John Albidrez; big fish, Ron Orbaker 4.63 pounds
- Bass 101 on Jan. 1 at Millerton: 1, Tim Wells/Jeff D’Allesandro 16.46; 2, John Gallardo/Michael Pair 13.40; 3, Bill Kunz/Scott Douglas 10.23
Upcoming tournaments
- Jan. 14: Best Bass Tournaments/Manteca Bassin’ Buddies at Don Pedro; Christian Bass League at McClure; California Tournament Trail at Pine Flat; Bakersfield Bass Club at Nacimiento
- Jan. 15: Hook and Line West Magazine at Delta/Russo’s Marina; Riverbank Bass Anglers at McClure
- Jan. 21: Best Bass Tournaments at Don Pedro; Kern County Bassmasters/Golden Empire Bass Club at Pine Flat; New Jen at Kaweah; Best Bass Tournaments/Taft Bass Club at Nacimiento
- Jan. 22: Tracy Bass Club at Delta/Tracy Oasis; Fresno Bass Club/Kings River Bass Club at Pine Flat
- Jan. 28: American Bass Association at Delta/Russo’s Marina; Glory Hole Sports Bass Tournament at New Melones; Best Bass Tournaments at Don Pedro; American Bass Association at Pine Flat
- Jan. 29: Success Bass Club at Pine Flat February 4th/5th –
- Feb. 4-5: Foundation Sportsmen’s Club Original, aka “Super Bowl”Sturgeon Derby, at Delta/McAvoy’s Boat Harbor, originalsturgeonderby.com
Other events
- Jan. 19-22: International Sportsmen’s Exposition at Cal Expo in Sacramento, www.sportsexpos.com
Trout plants
- Fresno County: Fresno City Woodward Park Lake; Huntington Lake; Kings River, below Pine Flat Dam; Shaver Lake
- Kern County: Brite Valley Reservoir; River Walk Lake
- Tulare County: Kaweah Reservoir
Solunar table
AM
PM
Minor
Major
Minor
Major
>Wednesday
3:24
9:39
3:54
10:09
>Thursday
4:22
10:37
4:51
11:06
f-Friday
5:22
11:36
5:50
——
>Saturday
6:21
12:07
6:47
12:34
>Sunday
7:18
1:06
7:44
1:31
Monday
8:13
2:02
8:37
2:25
Tuesday
9:05
2:54
9:28
3:16
f = full moon > = peak activity
