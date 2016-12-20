Fishing Report: Week of Dec. 20

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted. Have a photo of a recent catch to share? Email it to sports@fresnobee.com with “fish photo” in the subject line.
Best bets
Delta sturgeon and bass headline action, Randy Pringle reported. Aqueduct stripers small but active, Dave Hurley reported. New Melones trout hitting, John Liechty said. Monterey ling cod action good, Chris Arcoleo reported.
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs
Stripers 3; Catfish 3
The California Aqueduct has become an increasingly popular location for Central Valley striped bass fishermen, but the freezing morning temperatures leave a slick icy film and the concrete levees can become very dangerous for fishermen. Anglers need to be very cautious of increased flows and colder water. There are safety ladders every 1,000 feet along the concrete walls of the aqueducts in the unfortunate event of a person falling into the water. To avoid a tragedy, fishermen are advised to be prepared with life jackets and a throwing device while targeting striped bass in the aqueduct. The aqueduct is loaded with undersized striped bass and the majority of fish are landed by either soaking bait or throwing flukes around the headgates. In the south aqueduct near Bakersfield, Jacob Rutledge of Bob’s Bait Bucket said, “The striped bass bite has been good with small swimbaits such as K-Tech’s 4.8 FAT near the confluence of the Old River and Highway 166, and catfishing is still on Sonny’s Blood Formula Stink Bait, Katnip Beef Bait, anchovies or frozen clams.” Anglers are encouraged to keep areas clean of trash and other debris to avoid future closures.
Eastman Lake
Bass 2; Trout 1; Bluegill 2; Catfish 2; Crappie 2
The bass bite remains very slow with few reports. The cold water inflow from the Chowchilla River watershed has led to lethargy in the largemouth bass. Eastman is a dedicated trophy bass lake with a one-fish limit in excess of 22 inches. The lake rose 6 feet to 475.69 in elevation and 10 percent capacity.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 2; Trout 1; Catfish 2; Bluegill 2; Crappie 2
There is minimal change with very few fishermen targeting the lake for bass or catfish. The lake came 4.5 feet to 480.38 in elevation and 23 percent capacity.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 2; Trout 2;Kokanee 1; King salmon 2; Crappie 2
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “The bass bite has been on the tough side with most of the action found at depths from 45-50 feet with plastics on the drop-shot on a slow presentation. The jig bite has been slow.” Planted rainbows can be taken from shore with trout dough bait, Mice Tails or nightcrawlers. Don Pedro rose 8.5 feet to 781.18 in elevation and 72 percent capacity.
Call: Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383; Gary Vella (209) 652-7550
Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area
Bass 2; Trout 2; Crappie 2; Catfish 2; Bluegill 2
At Isabella, the lake has risen slightly, but the cold weather has further slowed the already slow largemouth bass bite. Catfish remain the top species with Sonny’s Blood Formula Stink Bait, frozen shad, anchovies or nightcrawlers in the deepest water near the dam. The crappie bite is also very slow; a few slabs are taken by those with access to the docks in the marinas. For planted trout, the River Walk has been planted and is kicking out a few planters. Lake Ming is scheduled for a plant this week. Buena Vista is also receiving private trout plants on a regular basis with a plant set for this week. The Kern River section 4 near Kernville is scheduled to be planted this week, but the flows have increased with the recent rain.
Call: Bob’s Bait (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 2; Crappie 2; Trout 2; Catfish 2
The lake is again rising, coming up 14 feet to 604.93 in elevation and 13 percent capacity. The quick rise has drawn debris off the banks and brought muddy water into the inlets. The bass are scattered and suspended with the rapidly rising water, but the best action can still be found on the bottom with shad-patterned plastics on the drop-shot or spoons on a slow presentation. Live minnows or crawdads are producing quality largemouth bass. No trout plants are scheduled.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 2; Trout 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 1
Chuck Stokke of Sequoia Fishing Co. in Springville said, “The fishing action is very poor due to the debris and muddy water rushing into the lake. The Tule River is also blown out.” The lake came up 11 feet to 593.19 in elevation and 11 percent capacity.
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 3; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Kokanee 1; Crappie 2; Catfish 2
Lake McClure has risen within the past week due to heavy rainfall in the Merced River watershed, but the lake’s water remains clear despite the inflow. Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “The bite is not dynamite like it was a few weeks back as the cold weather has really slowed down the bite, but the bass are thick and stuffed with shad. The fish are oriented to the shad schools.” Gomez added that there is a lot of water coming into the lake, and the top baits from their shop have been the Pro Worm 300, Berserk jigs, Berserk shakey-head plastics and the Yamamoto twin tail Hula Grub in patterns 297 or 300. McClure came up 17 feet within the past week to 42 percent and 754.97 in elevation. The launch ramps at McClure Point and Barrett Cove South are open, but the Horseshoe Bend launch ramp and Barrett Cove North ramps are closed.
Call: Bait Barn (209) 874-3011
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 2
The last trout plant was Oct. 14, but there are still planted rainbows taken from the peninsula near the marina, the handicapped docks or the brush pile with garlic trout dough bait, Power Eggs, or nightcrawlers. The marina is installing bait tanks in order to sell live minnows and crawdads in the near future.
Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534
Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River
Bass 2; Striped bass 1; Shad 1; Bluegill 1
The bass bite has been best in the region at Millerton within the past few weeks, but the weekend’s high pressure system may be responsible for shutting down the bite at Millerton and Pine Flat. Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The bite had been good, but one of our regulars that has been consistently finding good action was only able to land one bass on Saturday working in the main lake. Everything is on the bottom at depths from 10-70 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or spoons, and you have to slow down your presentation. There have been no striper reports within the week.” The launch ramp is expected to move up by Tuesday as the lake has risen to 64 percent. In the San Joaquin River, a few anglers are targeting striped bass in the lower river with small swimbaits at night. A trout plant is scheduled at Woodward Park next week. Regulations on the lower San Joaquin, and from Friant Dam downstream to the Highway 140 Bridge, allow only two hatchery trout or hatchery steelhead with a total of four in possession. The hatchery fish have a healed adipose fin clip. All wild steelhead or trout with an adipose fin must be released immediately
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 2; Crappie 2; Catfish 2; Trout 3; Kokanee 1
Glory Hole launch ramp is back on the concrete – allowing more and more boaters to access the lake over the past two weeks since the water has risen enough to reach the concrete. Trout fishing remains good, and it should continue to improve as temperatures decrease. The lake has not turned over, but with the recent cold snap it shouldn’t be long before the majority of rainbow trout are close to the surface. John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “Trollers are starting to pick up rainbows from the surface to 25 feet in depth, and both toplining 150 feet behind the boat or running leadcore at 5- 7 colors have been effective. Shad-patterned spoons such as ExCel’s, Needlefish, or Speedy Shiners are working best as well as brightly colored lures. Bank fishermen are starting to score off Glory Hole Point and near the Highway 49 Bridge with trout dough bait on a light hook using very light monofilament line. Floating the bait off of the bottom with leader lengths from 2 to 4 feet is best.” The bass have moved into the winter pattern and holding at the 35- to 45-foot range and are oriented to the shad schools. Liechty said, “Main lake points and in the coves and creek channels are good locations to start while working back from deep water into shallower water until the fish are located. Slow moving baits on the bottom are working best with the bass metabolism slowing down, and spoons, plastics on the drop-shot, or jigs are the best options. The crawdads turn brown and green in the winter months, and using similar colors with a purple line is a good choice for your jigs.” During the recent Sonora Bass Club tournament, most success was reported with jigs or soft plastics along with the occasional swimbait fish, with the big fish at 6.84 pounds. Catfishing has slowed considerably with the cold water, but the occasional whiskerfish can be taken on with chicken livers, frozen shad or mackerel coated with plenty of scent. Moving water into the lake from the creeks is a good place to target catfish. Crappie fishing has slowed as well with few fishermen targeting the slabs. The recent rains have brought the lake up 10 feet to 876.78 in elevation and 25 percent capacity.
Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383
Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River
Bass 2; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 2
Pine Flat is more of the same with a decent bite slowing to a crawl on Saturday. Merritt Gilbert said, “One group of fishermen have been picking up between 20-25 fish each trip with limits ranging from 9-10.5 pounds, but on Saturday, they struggled with one boat picking up one bass and the other scoring two bass. The high-pressure system moving in after the storm are contributing factors to the slow bite, plus the water in both lakes is rising rapidly. The action is also on the bottom at depths from 30-70 feet with plastics on the drop-shot or small spoons, and once again, a slow presentation is necessary. You have to find the bait as the bass are holding on the baitfish schools, and if you don’t get bit, move to the next bait ball.” There are still small crappie landed on minijigs from the docks and in between the houseboats at Deer Creek, but the rainbow trout bite remains slow. The lake has risen over 10 feet in the past week to 778.29 feet in elevation and 25 percent capacity. In the lower Kings below Pine Flat Dam, Merritt Gilbert reported increased interest with the occasional rainbow trout to 20 inches using Power Bait, Mepp’s, or Roostertails. He said, “I don’t know if they planted some brooders in the river, but there have been some larger fish landed.” Plants on the lower Kings continue this week, and a trout plant is also scheduled at Avocado Lake this week. Regulations in the Kings River above and below Pine Flat Dam set the season as running from the last Saturday in April to Nov. 15 from Pine Flat Dam downstream to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bridge on Pine Flat Road with a five-fish limit. The bridge is the first one west of the dam.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 2; Catfish 2;; Bass 2 Crappie 1
San Luis Reservoir is benefiting from high flows in the Delta, with capacity at 56 percent through increased pumping out of the south Delta. With colder weather and the holiday season, fishing action has slowed, but there are still striped bass to be had in the main lake and the O’Neill Forebay. Roger George of Roger George Guide Service scouted the lake Sunday and said that the bite was slow for everyone to whom he talked. “I was able to finally scratch out five fish to 25 inches, but I worked hard all day to find a few active fish. Most of the fish were suspending and just wouldn’t bite. A couple of good anglers I talked to were perplexed and only had one fish per boat . I believe that the storm passing and the cold clear weather afterward in the rising water has the fish off kilter. The lake has come up 115 feet since the low back in August, giving us a whole new bigger lake. It’s also throwing a lot of anglers off who haven’t fished these levels and don’t know where to look. It’s tough. Anglers also need to remember that there are quagga inspections on watercraft and a ban on non compliant engines at the park . Some anglers who don’t know the rules are getting turned away after long drives. You can have a dry boat, but remember that ice buildup that melts later can be a killer during the zero-tolerance moisture inspection if you’re not already Quagga-tagged.” George said. Paul Jolley of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “We have had fewer reports with the weather, and our minnow sales are down. Most fishermen are either trolling or vertically jigging spoons such as Duh! Spoons in 1.75 ounces.” In the Forebay, Jolley reported that kayakers are taking out jumbo minnows for limits of school-sized striped bass while working along the main rockwall. The topwater bite and surface boils are absent, and most fishermen are either drifting minnows or vertically jigging spoons. He said, “Small profile swimbaits such as K-Tech’s, BassTrix, or underspins are working as well on a slow presentation.”
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954; San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay Wind Conditions: 1 (800) 805-4805.
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2; Trout 1; Kokanee 1
The lake continues to drop, and interested boaters need to check details regarding the condition of the public launch ramp as the lake is approaching the 55 percent range. Fishing has been extremely slow with few bass reports and no trout reports. Water releases are expected to drop the lake to 50 percent in the coming months.
Call: Mike Beighey 642-3748; Bass Lake Watersports 642-3200
Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool
The final section of Kaiser Pass Road at Eastwood closed Dec. 1 and access to Edison and Florence Lakes is limited to snowmobiles,
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake
Kokanee 1; Trout 2
A trout plant was released into the lake by the Department of Fish and Wildlife two weeks ago, but bank anglers continue to struggle for one or two small fish per rod. The lake received some snow over the weekend, but most of it fell above 6,000 feet. The Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Program welcomes tax-deductible donations or unwanted water craft that can be sold to help fund the project’s programs. Donations can be made to SLTTP, P.O. Box 908, Shaver Lake 9366, with more information available via www.shaverlaketrophytrout.com.
Call: Dick’s Fishing Charters 841-2740; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Todd Wittwer 288-8100
Wishon/Courtright
The gates on McKinley Grove Road are closed, with no vehicle access available to Wishon or Courtright until the spring.
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Rockfish 3; Striper 2; Crabs 3
Captain Michael Cabanas of the Huli Cat reported, “We went out on a rock cod /crab combo off of Pillar Point, and Vijen Kumar from Modesto landed a 5-pound ling cod on shrimp flies.” On the party boat front, the Huli Cat is the only large boat running crab/rockfish combinations, and he has found decent action for Dungeness off of Montara at depths to 180 feet. Captain Tom Mattusch of the Huli Cat will continue to run the combination trips until the rockfish closure on Dec. 31 when they will switch to sand dab/crab, crab-only, whale watching, and bird watching trips until the ocean salmon season opens in the spring. Out of Pacifica, Rob Chaney of the Rusty Hook reported continued good crab action from the pier with snares as the swell has backed off over the past few days. They have sold over 700 custom snares in the past six weeks, and most anglers are concentrating on crab. Striper fishing has been slow from the beaches, but surf perch are taken from the pier with neon colors of Sabiki rigs.
Call: Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388; Captain Roger Thomas, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Emeryville Sport Fishing (510) 654-6040
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Rockfish 3; Striper 2; Crab 2
Chris Arcoleo of Chris’s Fishing Trips in Monterey reported vastly improved ling cod action with live sand dabs or mackerel since they made a decision to focus on lings within the past 10 days. He said, “The Check Mate put in 40 ling cod on Sunday along with quarter limits of rockfish and 28 crab for 20 anglers on Sunday while the Caroline scratched up only 13 Dungeness crab, nine rockfish, and one ling cod. Saturday’s scores were far improved with 59 Dungeness crab for 11 anglers along with limits of ling cod and quarter limits of rockfish on the Check Mate with seven lings, quarter limits of rockfish and 41 crab for 18 anglers on the Caroline. Tinker on the Check Mate found a school of mackerel, and the live bait really put in the ling cod to 15 pounds.” Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting Guide Service reported, “Ocean fishing always gets a little slower this time of year. But, we still have two weeks of rockfish and lingcod season open and the fish are still biting, even from some of the shallow spots in Monterey Bay.” Ed Burrell from Capitola Boat and Bait found success Tuesday near the Sponge Bob Buoy just east of the wharf. Using swim baits, Burrell caught a number of bolina rockfish. He also notes an abundance of bait still in that area including sardines, mackerel and jack smelt. Chris Victorino, skipper of Stagnaro’s Legacy says they will be running full-day and half-day trips right up to the season’s end Dec. 31. Victorino recommends the full-day trips as they can be travel up the north coast as far as Franklin Point looking for concentrations of rockfish and of course, the big ling cod. Tom Dolan from Santa Cruz Charters took full advantage of calm conditions. Dolan had this to say about Friday’s trip on the Mega-Bite, “Snapper trip again today and again the water was flat calm. Fish were hungry too. Got into the BIG red, olive, blue, black, copper pacific snapper to 4 pounds plus lingcod. The other five reds all went over 3 pounds. Nice haul today. Beaches ringing the Monterey Bay are shaping up to an early start this year. A succession of very large swells has started the yearly migration of sand, sculpting holes and trenches that hold feeding perch and striped bass. Recent rains have caused most local streams and creeks to break through the sand berms, and connect to the ocean. This creates even more water movement and creates more structure. Flowing creeks also stir up more food, which attracts more and bigger fish.”
Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Bayside Marine (831) 475-2173; usafishing.com
San Francisco Bay
Striper 2; Rockfish 3; Leopard shark 3; Sturgeon 2; Crab 2
Captain Jim Smith of the Happy Hooker out of Berkeley took a combination trip in flat, calm ocean conditions Sunday and they came back with “limits of big beautiful” rockfish at the Farallons along with five crab per angler. The crab counts are diminishing, but his biggest pot only had 11 crab with several with zero. Captain Chris Smith on the California Dawn also found similarly slower crabbing with a high pot of 25 crab along with several ranging from 0 -2 crab. Crab pots on a long soak without holes lead one to believe that others are pulling their gear illegally. Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle said, “Crab sales have been outstanding, and I have been hopping all day long on Sunday. There haven’t been many fishermen out during this week before Christmas with the small tides. We are expecting live mud shrimp in the near future as our shrimper was able to locate a few quality mud shrimp despite very tough weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest.” Captain Trent Slate of Shelter Cove Sport Fishing out of Loch Lomond Marina is taking the rare sturgeon/crab combination trips, focusing on the best tides in San Pablo Bay either before or after making the one hour run to pull the crab pots. He pulled the pots for limits of crab on Monday for his clients.
San Luis Obispo
Rockfish 3
There is just over a week left in the rockfish season with the upcoming closure Dec. 31. Near limits were taken over the weekend out of the San Luis Obispo County ports with the Rita G out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay taking out 19 anglers Monday for 16 ling cod to a whopping 20 pounds, 60 vermilion rockfish and 123 assorted rockfish for seven fish shy of full rockfish limits. Cameron Hudson of Fresno scored the jackpot with the big ling. The two-day trip Dec. 30-31 still has openings. Out of Port San Luis, the Phenix and Patriot also returned with near-limits on Monday’s three-quarter and halfday trips with 49 ling cod to 12 pounds, 14 vermilion, eight copper rockfish, 21 Bolina, one cabezon, and 269 assorted rockfish with Mark Spencer of Tollhouse landing the jackpot ling on the Patriot.
Call: Virg’s Landing, (805) 772-1222; (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sports Fishing (805) 595-4100; Port Side Marine Sports Launch (805) 595-7214
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 3; Striper 2; Sturgeon 3; Catfish 2; Bluegill 2
With the intense rainstorm Dec. 15 and huge water releases out of Nimbus Dam, the Sacramento River-Delta has been high and muddy in the northern stretches. The sturgeon bite has been outstanding, but plummeting water temperatures and weak tides slowed the bite over the weekend. The action should be outstanding in the near future as a result of the heavy freshwater inflow. Johnny Tran of New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle in Freeport said, “The river is running high and muddy, and there is a lot of debris. The larger trees and stumps have moved out, and the sturgeon have been hugging the shorelines near the tree line to get out of the heavy current. I lost a big one this week on an eel/pile worm combination loaded with Sturgeon Cocktail, and there have been several sturgeon landed in the Sacramento Deep Water Channel, Prospect Slough, and Cache Slough. Striped bass have mainly been in the clearer waters of the Port of Sacramento or in the Deep Water Channel.” Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing put in two legal sturgeon and a 6-pound striped bass at the Horseshoe the previous weekend, but the sturgeon went off the bite this past Sunday as the water temperature dropped from 53 to 50 degrees within a day. Steffen Masters of Lost Anchor Bait and Tackle in Antioch and also at McAvoy’s Boat Harbor said, “We have had several sturgeon brought to the shop as of Saturday, and now that the winds have subsided, the sturgeon bite is extremely strong. Our grass shrimp boat hasn’t been running due to the debris on the river, but we are planning on going out for grass shrimp at the start of this week.” There have been some large striped bass taken off Sherman Island within the past week, and anglers have been reported to be illegally transporting kingfish or jack smelt from San Francisco Bay into the Delta for striped bass in the 20- to 30-pound range from the shoreline off Sherman Island Road. With the debris floating down the river and high water, boaters need to be particularly cautious while fishing at night and be in possession of a method of cutting the anchor line quickly since a trapped log can swamp a boat within minutes. The waters of the San Joaquin-Delta remain relatively clear despite the recent rains. Slowing down your presentation is a must in the colder water. The water is clearest in the South Delta from Mildred Island south to Discovery Bay. Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, found a “really good” ripbait bite for largemouth bass early this week with the ima Flit 120 in American shad or Olive Herring. He said, “There is a lot of shad in the area, and the largemouth bass are keying on the same food as the striped bass. Typically, largemouth would be feeding on crayfish and other sources, but with all of the shad in the water and the upcoming cold water on the horizon, they are loading up on the bait fish. The key is keeping the lure in the strike zone longer and just twitching it from 6-8 inches. The best action is at depths from 4-8 feet, and you have to keep it there as long as possible. Twelve-pound 100 percent fluorocarbon is the choice with the ripbaits, and keeping the rod tip low on the release is important in clear water while raising it up in the weed beds. You can also catch them on the 6-inch Bottom Hopper on a Zappu Head, but everything has to be slow, and the key is to move the bait as little as possible.” There are tons of baby stripers on the San Joaquin, and it is difficult to find larger fish. The San Joaquin River is clear below Mildred Island towards Discovery Bay while the main Sacramento River is muddy, Brandon Gallegos of H and R Bait in Stockton said, “There hasn’t been much for striped bass in the Stockton area since most of the linesides are in the 15- to 17-inch range, but there is the occasional keeper to 19 inches landed on frozen shad or anchovies.”
Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing (916) 806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736
Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 2; White bass 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 2
At Nacimiento, working the bottom with jigs or plastics on a dead-stick presentation is the top technique for bass as the fish are holding tight to the bottom with the cold water temperatures. Small spoons jigged vertically, also on a slow presentation, are also picking up a few fish. White bass are absent due to the colder water temperatures. The lake has dropped to 23 percent capacity and 728.20 feet in elevation, receding more than a foot within the past week. Nacimiento will be hosting a number of tournaments within the coming months. At Lopez, the lake remains very low at 20 percent capacity, and the launch ramp is out of the water. There is a bit of a reaction bite with spinnerbaits or deep-diving crankbaits on a slow presentation. Crawdad-patterned jigs are also effective, and plastics on the drop-shot on a dead-stick presentation is another semi-productive technique. Catfishing has slowed down, but there are a few whiskerfish taken on cut baits or nightcrawlers. At Santa Margarita, the lake is slightly in excess of 9 percent capacity, and the launch ramp remains out of the water, leaving rental boats at the marina the only power option. There is also a bit of a reaction bite with chatterbaits, jerkbaits, or spinnerbaits, but the best action is on the bottom with jigs or plastics on the drop-shot. Few fishermen are targeting the lake with the low water conditions limited to self-launched boats or rental boats from the marina. Catfishing has slowed, but a few fish are taken with nightcrawlers or cut baits. San Antonio Reservoir is closed indefinitely with the lake at 6 percent.
Call: Lake Nacimiento (805) 238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina (805) 472-2818; CentralCoastBassFishing.com (805) 466-6557
Ocean
Go to fresnobee.com/fishing for reports on Half Moon Bay, Monterey/Santa Cruz, San Francisco Bay and San Luis Obispo
Events
Results
- Sierra Bass Club Draw Tournament on Dec. 10 at Pine Flat: 1, Ryan Reynolds 12.32 pounds (big fish 2.93); 2, Michael Murphy 9.38; 3, Craig Gong 7.41
- Fresno Bass Club TOC on Dec. 11 at McClure: 1, Harold Hass 13.02 pounds (big fish 4.00); 2, Mark Corrente 12.88; 3, Jose Guzman 12.46; bi Harold Hass
Upcoming
- Jan. 1: RiverRat Bass Club at Eastman; Bakersfield Bass Club at Nacimiento; Visalia Bass Club at Kaweah –
- Jan. 7: Tracy Bass Club at Delta/Tracy Oasis; Sonora Bass Club at New Melones; Kerman Bass Club at McClure; American Bass Association at Nacimiento
- Jan. 8: Kings VIII Bass Club/California Bass Federation at Pine Flat
- Jan. 14: Best Bass Tournaments/Manteca Bassin’ Buddies at Don Pedro; Christian Bass League at McClure; California Tournament Trail at Pine Flat; Bakersfield Bass Club at Nacimiento
- Jan. 15: Hook and Line West Magazine at Delta/Russo’s Marina; Riverbank Bass Anglers at McClure
- Jan. 21: Best Bass Tournaments at Don Pedro; Kern County Bassmasters/Golden Empire Bass Club at Pine Flat; New Jen at Kaweah; Best Bass Tournaments/Taft Bass Club at Nacimiento
- Jan. 22: Tracy Bass Club at Delta/Tracy Oasis; Fresno Bass Club/Kings River Bass Club at Pine Flat
- Jan. 28: American Bass Association at Delta/Russo’s Marina; Glory Hole Sports Bass Tournament at New Melones; Best Bass Tournaments at Don Pedro; American Bass Association at Pine Flat
- Jan. 29: Success Bass Club at Pine Flat
Trout plants
- Fresno County: Avocado Lake; Kings River, below Pine Flat Dam
- Kern County: Kern River, section 4; Ming Lake
Solunar table
AM
PM
Minor
Major
Minor
Major
q-Wednesday
11:17
5:06
11:39
5:28
Thursday
11:59
5:48
——
6:09
Friday
12:16
6:27
12:38
6:48
Saturday
12:55
7:05
1:16
7:27
Sunday
1:33
7:44
1:55
8:07
Monday
2:13
8:25
2:36
8:48
>Tuesday
2:55
9:07
3:19
9:31
q = quarter moon > = peak activity
