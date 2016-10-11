Fishing: Roger’s Remarks for Oct. 11

0:44 Big Fresno Fair competition chalks up another one Pause

0:11 Construction underway for Steak 'n Shake in Fresno

1:22 Harvest Fields Organic Farms is growing vegetables and educating students

1:13 Fresno State releases tiny house for competition in Sacramento

2:48 Debate did little to help Donald Trump, historian Doris Kearns Goodwin says

0:59 They're big. They're hairy. And they're on the move!

2:42 Tim DeRuyter seeing growth in Fresno State football team

1:32 Isidro Ochoa of Fresno turns pro as a homegrown boxer

1:38 Dyslexic woman and her husband develop a text-to-speech pen

1:14 Chief Dyer explains officer's actions in shooting man with a knife