Fishing Report: Week of Oct. 11

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area.
Best bets
Delta salmon moving through area, Johnny Tran said. Eastman bass rebound, Pine Flat bass bite improved and Mammoth Pool trout hitting, Steve Newman reported. Isabella cats biting, Jacob Rutledge said. Monterey bluefin tuna show up, Chris Arcoleo reported. San Luis Forebay striper bite good, Coyote Bait said.
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal and Sloughs
Stripers 2; Catfish 3
In the California Aqueduct, catfish are the top option with Meng Xyong of the Fishaholics out of Fresno reporting, “Catfish remain the species of choice for many anglers, and they are using stink baits to haul in these kitties up to 10 pounds. Soaking bait remains the technique of choice for stripers, but flukes jigged off the bottom have produced as well. The water flow is minimal.” In the south aqueduct in Kern County, Jacob Rutledge of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported, “Sonny ‘Super Stinky’ Channel Cat Bait is our top seller with catfishing being the top option in the aqueduct.”
Eastman Lake
Bass 3; Trout 1; Bluegill 2; Catfish 2; Crappie 1
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported, “There is a good bite with deep-diving crankbaits or lipless crankbaits around 15 feet in depth, and with the stained water patterns such as Sexy Shad or similar lures with a chartreuse lateral line are working best. There is some action from the banks with reaction baits in the shallows.” Eastman Lake has been designated as California’s first Trophy Bass Fishery by the California Department of Fish and Game. Anglers may keep only one bass with a minimum length of 22 inches. The lake actually dropped slightly to 468.71 feet in elevation and 8 percent capacity.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 2; Trout 1; Catfish 2; Bluegill 2; Crappie 2
The grade and numbers of bass at Hensley remain less than nearby Eastman, and fewer fishermen are heading to the lake. Steve Newman added, “The bass bite has been slow with reaction baits, but wacky-rigged Senkos or plastics on the Texas-rig or drop-shot are working along the deep drop-offs for a few smaller bass.” The lake held at 19 percent capacity, dropping only slightly to 475.09 feet in elevation.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 2; Trout 2; Kokanee 1; King salmon 2; Crappie 2
The Future Pro Tour event is Saturday and expected to draw about 70 teams. Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “There are a few decent fish with the larger bass coming on jigs. The bass had moved up into the shallow water, but they have gone back down into deeper water with the recent hot spell. The cooler temperatures this weekend could bring them back up once again.“ There have been few trout or king salmon trollers heading to the lake, but once the lake turns over near the end of November, the fish should rise to the surface, leading to improved action. The lake held at 65 percent capacity and 765.00 feet in elevation.
Call: Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383; Gary Vella (209) 652-7550; Bait Barn (209) 874-3011
Lake Isabella/Bakersfield area
Bass 2; Trout 2; Crappie 2; Catfish 3; Bluegill 2
Catfishing is good near the dam with Jacob Rutledge of Bob’s Bait reporting good action with Sonny’s Stinky Bait, frozen clams or anchovies. Crappie and bass fishing remain very slow. The lake dropped a half foot to 2,545.11 in elevation and 17 percent capacity. In the lower Kern River below the dam, smallmouth bass in the 2- to 4-pound range have been landed using K-Tech swimbaits with an underspin jig head. Local lakes Truxton and River Walk are improving for bass with plastics or jigs. Lake Ming and River Walk are scheduled to be planted with rainbow trout sometime in November.
Call: Bob’s Bait (661) 833-8657; North Fork Marina (760) 376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 2; Crappie 2; Trout 1; Catfish 2
The lake is very low at 5 percent capacity. With the low water levels, the fish are concentrated into a smaller pool of water. Jacob Rutledge of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported a number of large bass have been taken out of the lake with shad-patterned plastics on the drop-shot or small swimbaits working best above the few rockpiles available. Catfish remain a good option in the early mornings, evenings or late-night with stinkbaits, sardines or live crawdads.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 2; Trout 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 1
There has been minimal bass fishing interest, but they are chasing shad on the surface on occasion. Catfish are the top species with stink baits, anchovies or chicken livers. The lake dropped 1.5 feet to 583.84 in elevation and 7 percent capacity.
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 2; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Kokanee 1; Crappie 2; Catfish 3
Few fishermen are heading to the lake with the launch ramp conditions requiring a long backup to the Barrett Cove South Ramp. The lack of scheduled tournaments on the lake is another factor. The bass should be there, but there have been few reports given the low number of anglers. Catfish are still an option with frozen shad, sardines or anchovies from shorelines with muddy, sloping banks. The lake has dropped to 36 percent capacity, down 4 feet to 737.33 in elevation.
Call: A-1 Bait (209) 563-6505
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 2
The planters from last weekend’s Merced Irrigation District’s Trout Derby have scattered and are heading toward Exchequer Dam up the river arm. The best action is in the early mornings or late evenings with Power Bait, inflated nightcrawlers or Kastmasters near the brush pile, handicapped docks or along the marina. Trolling is best in the river arm with Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler behind a flasher, blade/’crawler combinations or Kastmasters in blue/chrome at depths to 20 feet.
Call: McSwain Marina (209) 378-2534
Millerton Lake/San Joaquin River
Bass 2; Striped bass 1; Shad 2; Bluegill 2
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “There is a lot of bait in the lake, and the bass are holding around main lake points or the larger sandy flats with lipless crankbaits such as the Rapala DT 10 in chrome/black at depths to 10 feet. There are still a few stripers following up small spotted bass in the upper river, but there are few striper fishermen out right now.” Steve Santoro of Fish Box Charters took out clients within the past week, and they landed a few quality channel catfish on live minnows along with some spotted bass. He also said they got into some American shad on Roostertails in the river area. Millerton dropped 1.5 feet to 503.38 in elevation and 43 percent capacity. In the San Joaquin River, there is no change with minimal interest throughout the lower river with the lack of trout plants because of the reintroduction of native Chinook salmon into the river. A few jet boats are launching and running up the lower river west of Highway 99 for largemouth bass. Regulations on the lower San Joaquin, and from Friant Dam downstream to the Highway 140 Bridge, allow only two hatchery trout or hatchery steelhead with a total of four in possession.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 2; Crappie 2; Catfish 2; Trout 2; Kokanee 1
John Liechty of Glory Hole Sports in Angels Camp said, “The lake is kicking out some big 3- to 5-pound holdover rainbow trout, and although fishermen are not catching a bunch of fish, the ones landed are extremely healthy. The rainbows are gorging on shad over the deepest portions of the lake where the water temperature is coolest. As the surface temperatures continue to drop, the lake will start to turn over, and the fish will move towards the shallows. Right now, trollers are finding the fish at depths from 70-90 feet with shad-patterned lures. Bright-colored lures are working best on overcast days while natural patterns are best on sunny days.” Bank fishermen should start to find rainbows within the next few weeks. Glory Hole Sporting Goods in Angels Camp will be holding a Catfish Derby in November; registration is open at $10 per angler. A total of three fish may be weighed in per angler during business hours at Glory Hole Sporting Goods, and there is 100 percent payback for the top three places. The heaviest two fish out of the three weighed in will be calculated as the contestant’s total weight. Liechty added, “We are seeing some big catfish being caught and we hope to see some giants come to the scales during the month of November. Now is a good time to go out and scout out some of those catfish holes. Many of the biggest catfish will be caught on frozen fish. Shad, mackerel and anchovies are all good choices for bait. Use miracle thread to keep your bait secured to the hook. Catfish have very poor eyesight and will feed by smell. Add some Mike's Lunker Lotion or Power Bait catfish attractant to your bait or use scented catfish bait. The bass bite has been a bit slow and many anglers are struggling to catch fish. There is an abundance of shad and the fish are feeding in short bursts and then resting. Finding actively feeding fish is the key to catching a bunch. The lake is full of healthy 2-pound spotted bass and has some giant largemouth as well. The spotted bass will suspended with the shad and follow them around the lake.” The crappie bite has slowed, but as the water cools the slabs will concentrate around the mouth of creek channels. The Glory Hole launch ramp is on the dirt, and it will remain so until the lake rises during the winter. A courtesy dock is available for the duration of the summer. The drawdown has slowed, but the lake still dropped slightly to 863.41feet in elevation and 22 percent capacity.
Call: Glory Hole Sports (209) 736-4333; Monte Smith (209) 581-4734; Danny Layne-Fish’n Dan (209) 586-2383; Sierra Sport Fishing (209) 599-2023
Pine Flat Reservoir/Kings River
Bass 3; Trout 2; King salmon 1; Catfish 2; Crappie 1
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The bass bite is getting better with lipless crankbaits or ripbaits at depths from 10-15 feet. The bass are foraging on shad, and they are schooling in the main lake. Another option is to work the rockpiles with crawdad-imitation plastics as there are bass also feeding on crawdads. Texas-rigged plastics or jigs are working best for the fish on the bottom.” The lake is rising 8-10 inches per day, but the trout bite remains very slow. The lake actually rose 4 feet within the past week to 746.64 in elevation and 17 percent capacity. The flows in the lower Kings are slowing down, and trout fishing should be easier with less water movement. However, with the lack of consistent planting, fewer fishermen have been heading to the Kings River below the dam. Regulations in the Kings River above and below Pine Flat Dam set the season as running from the last Saturday in April to Nov. 15 from Pine Flat Dam downstream to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bridge on Pine Flat Road with a five-fish limit. The bridge is the first one west of the dam.
Call: Fresno Fisherman’s Warehouse 225-1838; Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626; The I Forgot Store 787-3689
San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 3; Catfish 2; Bass 2; Crappie 1
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported good action for school-sized stripers in the main lake at depths from 20-40 feet with deep-diving crankbaits or plugs in ghost minnow patterns. He said, “There are no monsters, but there is a solid grade of fish taken with the shad patterns.” Roger George of Roger George Guide Service said that the bite through last Friday had been good, then tumbled over the weekend. “There were a ton of boats out Saturday – more than 50 – looking for boils but almost everyone left by 10 a.m. it was so tough. The fish went deeper overnight and I had to search for new spots to fish, too. We managed to catch /release 16 fish to 26 inches on Saturday and 14 on Sunday in the same range. It was hard fishing with some sporadic flurries of action in several different spots. The big issue is finding active biting fish. I think the fishing slowed due to a small front that passed through the area-which usually affects them.” George said. He also noted that the game wardens told him they are giving out a lot of tickets for undersized fish and some big overlimits at both lakes. In the Forebay, small fish are the rule, but the weed growth is down, making for easier fishing conditions. Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill reported good action with blood worms, pile worms, or anchovies near Check 12 in the forebay. The main lake has climbed to 25 percent capacity. Roger George of Roger’s Guide Service and Meng Xyong will be doing a seminar at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Fresno on San Luis, O’Neill Foreba and California Aqueduct striper techniques from 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Preregistration is available at (559) 261-2900 or 238-fishing@sportsmanswarehouse.com.
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle (408) 463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com (559) 905-2954; San Luis Reservoir and O’Neill Forebay Wind Conditions (800) 805-4805.
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2; Trout 2; Kokanee 1
The lake is starting to receive more interest from bass fishermen, and Walt Lee of the Kerman Bass Club reported 14 teams participated in Saturday’s tournament with a total weight of 103 pounds for the 70 fish brought to the weigh-in. The big fish was 2.05 pounds. The best fishing for numbers is with plastics on the drop-shot or dart head along the weed lines with some action on crankbaits in the clear water. The Sheriff’s Motor Fee is on hold until Memorial Day 2018. Trout fishing remains exceedingly slow. The River Rats Bass tournament is Sunday. The lake is starting to release water, dropping to 84 percent capacity.
Call: Mike Beighey 642-3748; Bass Lake Watersports 642-3200
Edison/Florence/Mammoth Pool
Brown trout 2; Trout 4
Steve Newman of Valley Rod and Gun reported excellent trout action at Mammoth Pool for fishermen on a two-day trip with more than 90 rainbows and browns caught and released. He said, “The ramp is out of the water, and it is a bit difficult to launch, but this group was pulling Woolly Buggers near the surface. There weren’t any big fish, but they were plentiful.” Edison and Florence haven’t received much fishing interest, but these lakes are still kicking out a few rainbows and browns. Edison held at 53 percent capacity while Florence dropped slightly to 6 percent with Mammoth Pool holding at 26 percent.
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/Huntington Lake
Kokanee 2; Trout 2
The trout and kokanee action at Shaver Lake remains a bust with Steve Santoro of Fish Box Charters trolling the usual spots during the past week for only one hit. The interest in fishing the lake has decreased with each passing week. The action will not resume until the lake is planted once again with catchable rainbows. Shaver held at 84 percent capacity. At Huntington, the trout action is also slow with few fishermen heading to the lake. Huntington dropped rapidly to 54 percent capacity this week.
Call: Dick’s Fishing Charters 841-2740; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Todd Wittwer 288-8100;
Wishon/Courtright
Trout 2
There has been little change at both Wishon and Courtright with Chuck Crane of the Wishon Village RV Park and Store stating, “There have been few fishermen up here the past week, and the action is similar to what it has been. It is hard work for a few fish.” Wishon is holding in capacity, and the few kayakers working the lake are picking up the occasional rainbow pulling Wedding Rings tipped with a nightcrawler at the upper end of the lake. Shore fishing is slow, but a few rainbows have been taken at the mouth of Short Hair Creek with Power Bait in pink or orange. At Courtright, trollers are using blade/’crawler combinations or Woolley Buggers ran close to the rocks at the upper end of the lake. Crane added, “The action is best when there is a ripple on the water.” Shore fishing is best with Power Bait in rainbow, pink or orange at the upper end of the lake.
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Rockfish 3; Striper 2
Rockfishing remains the top story out of Half Moon Bay with the occasional salmon taken out in front of the harbor. Second Captain Michael Cabanas on the Huli Cat reported good action for rockfish on his recent trips, and John Yang of San Mateo landed a bonus 22-pound halibut on the first drop of the day on a swimbait. The Huli Cat is taking Dungeness crab/rockfish combination trips starting with the crab opener Nov. 5. The recreational rock crab season is currently closed north of Pigeon Point in San Mateo County because of high levels of domoic acid.
Call: Happy Hooker (510) 223-5388; Roger Thomas, Salty Lady (415) 760-9362; Emeryville Sport Fishing (510) 654-604
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Rockfish 3; Striper 2; White sea bass 2; Halibut 2
The big news is the school of bluefin tuna that have shown up outside of the point at Monterey. Chris Arcoleo of Chris’ Sport Fishing said, “They just showed up 3-4 miles out of the point, and we saw them jumping on our whale-watching trip as the tuna were feeding on the surface and jumping all around along with thousands of dolphins and a good number of whales. The tuna appear to be in the 40- to 50-pound range, and they are of the catchable size. A few boats have been out there trying.“ Rockfishing remains very good with limits and a healthy ling cod count using live squid. They have room throughout the week for rockfish, but the coming weekend is sold out. Allen Bushnell of Santa Cruz Kayak Fishing and Surfcasting said, “Marine weather was mild and sea conditions very forgiving this week, enabling area anglers to fish to their heart’s content.” Rockfish are holding steady along most or the rocky and reef areas in Monterey Bay. Big halibut are still making an occasional appearance, and we are starting to see a hint of winter-style fishing with an uptick in ling cod catches as well as the delicious little sand dabs. Reefs inside the Santa Cruz Mile Buoy are holding an increasing number of lingcod. Keith Williams from Mariposa took a kayak fishing adventure and hooked up two nice lings along with a half-limit of blacks and brown rockfish. Out for pure sport, Williams released all his fish. Bigger lings are in the mix these days as well, with good catches reported from Capitola Mile Reef and nearby Surfer’s Reef. Danny Finkel fished out of Capitola on Monday and nailed a 20-plus pound flatty near the SC3 Buoy, using a live jack mackerel, according to Ed Burrell from Capitola Boat and Bait. Todd Fraser from Bayside Marine keeps a comprehensive overview of fishing reports for the Santa Cruz area. On Sunday he reported, “There have been some nice striped bass caught near Manresa and near Pleasure Point. The striped bass are biting on chunk sardines.” On Wednesday Fraser added to his weekly log saying, “The in-shore fishing was good near Davenport and Five-Mile beach for halibut and lingcod. The local areas near Natural Bridges produced some nice rockfish. There were some quality sand dabs caught in 100 feet of water near Three-Mile beach. The winds were light and the swell is small. The weather is expected to stay nice for the weekend.”
Call: Chris’ Landing (831) 375-5951; Bayside Marine (831) 475-2173
San Francisco Bay
Halibut 2; Striper 2; Rockfish 3; Leopard shark 3; Sturgeon 1; Salmon 2
The salmon season wraps at the end of the month, and the action has slowed considerably. Out of Sausalito, the New Rayann reported four salmon to 22 pounds on Monday for 10 anglers trolling from Buoy 1 to Double Point. Party boats are heading to the Farallon Islands, typical for this time of year. Captain Jim Smith of the Happy Hooker took out 23 fishermen Saturday for limits of rockfish and 15 ling cod including a huge Boccaccio rockfish estimated at 15 pounds. He has plenty of room for the first two weeks of the sport Dungeness crab season, and the combination trips are going for $130 per angler with crab-only trips Tuesdays and Wednesdays for $90. The 10-crab limit has been a big incentive for fishermen to head out on a party boat. Captain James Smith of the California Dawn also has been working the islands for limits of big rockfish and near limits of ling cod. Captain Trent Slate of Shelter Cove Sport Fishing has been heading up to honey holes up the coast for ling cod to 24 pounds along with huge black rockfish. He will be running crab/rockfish combination trips starting Nov. 5 on his original boat – the 27-foot World Cat. Inside the bay, Keith Fraser of Loch Lomond Bait and Tackle in San Rafael reported the “anemic” tides have contributed to poor action and minimal fishing interest. He said, “The tides change in the middle of the coming week, and the action should improve. Ninety-nine percent of our striped bass are small with most fish in the 10 to 20-inch range.”
San Luis Obispo
Rockfish 3
Rockfishing remains the top story out of the San Luis Obispo County ports, and the Fiesta out of Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay picked up 22 limits of rockfish and five ling cod to 10 pounds Monday with 66 copper rockfish, 44 vermilion rockfish, and 110 assorted rockfish. Out of Port San Luis, the Avenger took out a half-day trip Sunday with 30 anglers for limits of rockfish with 260 assorted along with 30 copper rockfish, 10 Boccaccio, and a 6-pound ling cod. Surf perch action has slowed.
Call: Virg’s Landing, (805) 772-1222; (800) 762-5263; Patriot Sports Fishing (805) 595-4100; Port Side Marine Sports Launch (805) 595-7214
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 3; Striper 3; Sturgeon 2; Catfish 2; Bluegill 3; Salmon 3
Schools of salmon continue to move through the Delta, and Tony Lopez of Benicia Bait said, “There was a report of 26 salmon landed at First Street in Benicia on Monday. This new school should be headed upriver quickly.” Johnny Tran of New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle in Freeport said, “Salmon fishing has been consistent, and the coming cold front should push up more salmon. There have been fish in the 20- to 30-pound range brought to the shop on a consistent basis, and jigging with P-Line Laser Minnows or Slammer Minnows, trolling with Silvertron spinners, or tossing Flying C’s from the shorelines are working best.” Field scout Andy Doudna of Oakley was the 2016 winner of the Rio Vista Bass Derby and Festival with a striped bass right on the 29.50-inch target length. Doudna is the organizer of the coming Addathon Sturgeon Derby on Nov. 5-6 out of Antioch. He said, “ This year we had the best weather with no wind and warm days providing fishermen the flexibility to fish anywhere they wanted. The derby started out on Friday morning at 6 a.m., and the water clarity was good for the most part for trolling and we saw very little grass in the system. The challenge was working the smaller tides throughout the day with the best tide movement at night. The fishermen had their work cut out for them as there were many smaller fish in the 20 to 25-inch range. The smaller tides were perfect for trolling as the stripers were able to feed throughout the entire tide instead of just the beginning or the end of the water movement. The small tides did make for challenging conditions for those entered in the sturgeon category as sturgeon prefer more water movement in order to feed. We saw an unbelievable number of shaker sturgeon everywhere on the smaller tides with the larger sturgeon taken at night on the larger tides from Rio Vista west to the Big Cut with grass shrimp and lamprey eel combinations. The boat pressure affected the striper action throughout the weekend, and many striper fishermen found the best action at night with less boat pressure.” Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, was the tournament director of the Best Bass Tournament’s Tournament of Champions over the weekend out of Russo’s Marina. He said, “We had 192 participants, and the team of Ron Howell and Bob Miller took home the top prize of $20,000 out of the $51,000.00 in prize money distributed. The shad population is thick in the San Joaquin River, and the ima Little Stick in bone or ‘All About Shad’ is on fire. We had 50 keeper stripers out of 132 caught and released on Monday using P-Line Laser Minnow spoons, the Optimum Bubba shad swimbaits, or the Little Stick on topwater. The important thing to do is keep the topwater lure in the strike zone longer. Twitch it and let it sit.” Numbers of bass are good, but the weights are down with the water temperature needing to drop in order to the reaction bite to improve. A number of salmon have been landed by bass fishermen throwing crankbaits on the San Joaquin River, but salmon are off-limits on the San Joaquin. In the Antioch area, Steffen Masters of Lost Anchor Bait in both Antioch and McAvoy’s Boat Harbor in Bay Point said, “The winds have died down, and many fishermen came out over the weekend. We saw a number of stripers ranging from 10 to 30 pounds using live bait. Our shrimp boat should be back on the water by Tuesday, and we expect to have live grass shrimp in the shop during the week.”
Call: Randy Pringle (209) 543-6260; Intimidator Sport Fishing (916) 806-3030; Captain Steve Mitchell – Hook’d Up Sport Fishing (707) 655-6736
Lake Nacimiento/San Antonio/Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 2; White bass 1 Catfish 2; Crappie 2
The launch ramp is out of the water at Lopez, and catfish or panfish from the shoreline are providing the best action. Bass fishing is fat with reaction baits along main lake points or working the bottom with crawdad patterns of plastics worms or jigs. There is an improving topwater bite with the cooling water temperatures. At Nacimiento, spotted bass fishing is improving at the lake is finally starting to cool. The spots are moving into the flats and chasing the abundant shad schools, and shad-imitation reaction baits or small swimbaits are working best. Plastics or jigs on the bottom are best for numbers. The white bass are chasing bait on the surface near the marina, and they are susceptible to small white Kastmasters and Roostertails. Santa Margarita’s launch ramp remains out of the water, but the marina has rental boats. Catfishing is best with cut baits, chicken livers, or nightcrawlers. San Antonio Reservoir is closed once again, but there were striped bass landed on swimbaits during the six-week access period, and the stripers have survived the exceedingly low water conditions over the past two years. They should still be around once the lake reopens to fishing access at some point in the future. Reminder: consuming white bass, black bass, crappie, catfish or carp are subject to safe eating guidelines due to excessive mercury. Quagga mussel inspections are now required before boat launching is allowed.
Call: Lake Nacimiento (805) 238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina (805) 472-2818; CentralCoastBassFishing.com (805) 466-6557
Events
Results
- Best Bass Tournaments Tournament of Champions on Oct. 8-9 at Delta/Russo’s Marina: 1, Ron Howe/Bob Miller 43.08; 2, Lee Yang/Khu Yang 40.02; 3, Troy Fleming/Kasey Rhyme 39.48 (big fish 7.34)
- Kerman Bass Club on Oct. 8 at Bass Lake: 1, Jeff and Butch Farmer 8.54; 2, Ron Orbaker/Troy Lampley 8.32 (big fish 2.05); 3, Darrell and Brandon Graham 8.05
Upcoming
- Saturday: Christian Bass League at Delta/Ladd’s Marina; Tracy Bass Club at Delta/Tracy Oasis; Manteca Bassin’ Buddies at New Hogan; Great Basin Bassers at New Melones; Angler’s Press at Don Pedro; Golden Empire Bass Club at Kaweah
- Saturday-Sunday: California Tournament Trail at Delta/Russo’s Marina; West Valley Bassmasters at Lopez
- Oct. 22: Dan’s Delta Outdoors at Delta/Big Break Marina; Redwood Empire Bass Club at New Melones; Sierra Bass Club at Hensley
- Oct. 22-23: Fresno Bass Club at Delta/B and W Resort; Success Bass Club at Kaweah
- Oct. 23: Hook, Line, and Sinker atDelta/B and W Resort; Tracy Bass Club at Delta/Tracy Oasis
- Oct. 28-29: California Bass Federation at Delta/Ladd’s Marina
- Oct. 29: Delta Bass Club at Delta/Russo’s Marina; California Tournament Trail at Pine Flat
- Nov. 5-6: Addathon Iron Man Sturgeon Derby at Delta/Antioch
Solunar table
AM
PM
Minor
Major
Minor
Major
Wednesday
2:04
8:18
2:31
8:44
Thursday
2:51
9:04
3:17
9:31
>Friday
3:39
9:52
4:05
10:19
>Saturday
4:29
10:42
4:56
11:10
f-Sunday
5:23
11:37
5:51
——
>Monday
6:22
12:08
6:51
12:37
>Tuesday
7:25
1:11
7:55
1:40
f = full moon > = peak activity
