Endangered mountain yellow-legged frog makes leap from Oakland Zoo to Sequoia high country
Staff from the Oakland Zoo team up with National Park Service to reintroduce endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs into alpine lakes in Sequoia National Park. http://www.oaklandzoo.org/conservation-partners/mountain-yellow-legged-frog-project
Did you know if you're 16-20 years old in California you're now required to pass a boater safety education course and carry a boater safety card when driving a boat or a personal watercraft? The Tulare County Sheriff's office explains.
An increasing number of Californians are using bicycles as a mode of transportation. The California Highway Patrol's Facebook page @chp encourages all road users, including motorists and bicyclists, to respect each other.
Are you getting ready to hit the road with a camp trailer, utility trailer or home on wheels? The California Highway Patrol wants you to safe. Here are their tips and the rules of the road for those driving with trailers.
Washington Depart. of Fish & Wildlife released a video May 18 showing a bear released back into the wild after rehab. To make sure it didn't interact with humans, their pets, or garbage again, the bear was released with a certain amount of hazing.
There is still snow on the ground in Denali National Park and Preserve. The park put together this video so you can enjoy a quick look back through the winter season for the Denali NPS sled dogs. On Facebook go to @DenaliNPS.
Trapping many species of migratory song birds is a federal crime. Six men were charged with allegedly trapping and trafficking protected birds. Operation Ornery Birds was carried out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners.
Placer County deputies responded to a Northstar, North Lake Tahoe home Thursday, May 3, 2018, after a local bear stopped into the kitchen for some food. Deputies chased him away. No reports injuries or property damage.
The condor team from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filmed this condor pair in their nest on Oat Mountain in Southern California while mom was out looking for food. For more see @TheCondorCave on Facebook.
The San Joaquin River gorge is a scenic part of Fresno County with a hiking trail and footbridge that crosses the river near Auberry. See the area from a unique perspective in this aerial drone footage.
These 10 gelded burros from the Ridgecrest BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program will be available for adoption at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The BLM's page on Facebook has more information: @blmcalifornia