Endangered mountain yellow-legged frog makes leap from Oakland Zoo to Sequoia high country

Staff from the Oakland Zoo team up with National Park Service to reintroduce endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs into alpine lakes in Sequoia National Park. http://www.oaklandzoo.org/conservation-partners/mountain-yellow-legged-frog-project
The Oakland Zoo
Bear invites himself into Tahoe home for lunch

State

Bear invites himself into Tahoe home for lunch

Placer County deputies responded to a Northstar, North Lake Tahoe home Thursday, May 3, 2018, after a local bear stopped into the kitchen for some food. Deputies chased him away. No reports injuries or property damage.