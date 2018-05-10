Watch how the Denali National Park sled dogs spent the winter
There is still snow on the ground in Denali National Park and Preserve. The park put together this video so you can enjoy a quick look back through the winter season for the Denali NPS sled dogs. On Facebook go to @DenaliNPS.
Trapping many species of migratory song birds is a federal crime. Six men were charged with allegedly trapping and trafficking protected birds. Operation Ornery Birds was carried out by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners.
Placer County deputies responded to a Northstar, North Lake Tahoe home Thursday, May 3, 2018, after a local bear stopped into the kitchen for some food. Deputies chased him away. No reports injuries or property damage.
The condor team from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filmed this condor pair in their nest on Oat Mountain in Southern California while mom was out looking for food. For more see @TheCondorCave on Facebook.
The San Joaquin River gorge is a scenic part of Fresno County with a hiking trail and footbridge that crosses the river near Auberry. See the area from a unique perspective in this aerial drone footage.
These 10 gelded burros from the Ridgecrest BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program will be available for adoption at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The BLM's page on Facebook has more information: @blmcalifornia
It's rare, but on chilly mornings in Yosemite Valley, the mist from a waterfalls freezes into beautiful ice formations and are swept downstream on the Merced River. This video was posted to Yosemite's Facebook page @YosemiteNPS.
This Glacier National Park black bear living in a tree's hollow takes a drink from a spring snow that accumulated around its front door. And wouldn't you after a long winter's nap? The park has a webcam pointed at the bear's home.