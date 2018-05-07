Big prizes elude anglers at annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby

The big ones got away during the annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby held May 5-6.
Tagged fish worth $10,000 and $5,000 got away, according to the Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau.
A total of $55,000 worth of tagged fish was available. Thirty $100 fish were caught and 187 $20 fish were caught.
More than 1,000 tagged rainbow trout were released in to the lake prior to the tournament, each worth varying amounts. There were 847 fish worth $20, 150 worth $100, one fish worth $5,000 and two "grand prize" fish worth $10,000 each.
The annual event is sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce.
