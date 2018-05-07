Anglers on Bass Lake during the annual fishing derby May 5-6.
Outdoors

Big prizes elude anglers at annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby

Sierra Star Staff

May 07, 2018 01:56 PM

The big ones got away during the annual Bass Lake Fishing Derby held May 5-6.

Tagged fish worth $10,000 and $5,000 got away, according to the Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau.

A total of $55,000 worth of tagged fish was available. Thirty $100 fish were caught and 187 $20 fish were caught.

More than 1,000 tagged rainbow trout were released in to the lake prior to the tournament, each worth varying amounts. There were 847 fish worth $20, 150 worth $100, one fish worth $5,000 and two "grand prize" fish worth $10,000 each.

The annual event is sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce.

