Fishing report for week of April 25-May 1: Shaver setting up to be ‘angler’s dream’

Compiled by Dave Hurley and edited by Roger George, a former Olympic-class decathlete at Fresno State and striper record-holder at Millerton Lake and who now guides in the greater Fresno area. Telephone numbers are in 559 calling area unless noted.
Photo gallery
Show off your success! Share your fish photos with Bee readers. Include “Fishing Report” in the subject line and email to sports@fresnobee.com
Best bets
Aqueduct stripers showing up, Pete Cormier said. Eastman Lake still big bass best bet, Isabella crappie action drawing anglers, Merritt Gilbert reported. Don Pedro bass fishing still good, Kevin Cheek said. McClure bass and crappie bites solid, Mike Gomez reported. New Melones producing bass and crappie, John Liechty said. Bass Lake kicking out trout, Todd Wittwer reported. Shaver kokanee bite sizzling, Dick Nichols said..
Key
1-Try dynamite
2-Have to work hard
3-Limits possible
4-Fish jumpin’ in boat
Valley
Delta Mendota Canal
and Sloughs
Striper 3 Catfish 2
After months of slow action with minimal interest from striped bass anglers, the California Aqueduct is starting to get some play. Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “When the pumps are running, anglers are working the aqueduct near Five Points with Magnum Flukes, Lucky Craft Pointers, Rapalas or Duo Realis jerkbaits.”
In the south aqueduct in Kern County Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported good striped bass action from Lost Hills to Buttonwillow with sardines, lug worms, or frozen shad. “It’s not red hot right now, but there are fishermen putting in limits of legal stripers every day,” he said.
The popularity of the California Aqueduct has led to increased numbers of anglers, and in order to maintain the right to continue to fish along these public areas, fishermen are encouraged to take out all trash and debris when departing.
Call: Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis 292-3474; Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657
Eastman Lake
Bass 3 Trout 2 Bluegill 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The lake continues to receive heavy angling pressure due to the consistency for big largemouth bass, and although the bite isn’t as good as it has been, it is still the best in the area for trophy fish. The female bass are holding along the banks, and wacky-rigged or nail rigged Senkos, plastics or jigs are working best for the big fish as the females have moved onto the banks.” Eastman has risen to 81 percent capacity, and it is expected to remain high for another month before water releases start.
Call: Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; Eastman Lake 689-3255
Hensley Lake
Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Crappie 3
Merritt Gilbert said, “Small crappie in the 5- to 6-inch range are plentiful on Trigger X crappie jigs or similar lures, but the larger slabs are absent. Bass fishing is starting to improve for fish to 2.5 pounds, but most bass fishermen are going to nearby Eastman.” The lake has risen to 48 percent capacity.
Call: Valley Rod Gun, Clovis 292-3474; Six Star Tackle Box 673-5688; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hensley Lake Hidden Dam 673-5151
Lake Don Pedro
Bass 3 Trout 2 Kokanee 1 King salmon 1 Crappie 2
Don Pedro has been the top bass lake in the Mother Lode with largemouth, spotted and smallmouth bass possible along with huge largemouths in the 10-pound range caught and released within the past month. This week was a story of “you should have been here yesterday,” as the winning limits in Saturday’s Best Bass Tournament event dropped dramatically from those earlier in the week.
Kevin Cheek, tournament director for Best Bass Tournament’s Mother Lode Division, said, “There were limits over 30 pounds on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but on Saturday, the bite had slowed. Swimbaits and glide baits were the key for the larger limits with the winning weight at 19.84 with a big fish at 8.77 by the team of Shelby Medieros and Brian Rabith. We were anticipating a larger weight from our 53 boats, but the water level came up a few feet.”
Mike Gomez of Berserk Baits confirmed the slow down at Don Pedro, saying, “It took only 14.65 pounds to get a check.”
The massive amount of rainbow trout rescued from the blowout of the Moccasin Hatchery have scattered out into the upper end of the lake. Few trollers are currently working the lake.
The lake rose from 88 to 91 percent capacity.
Call: Monte Smith 209-581-4734; Gary Vella 209-652-7550
Lake Isabella/
Bakersfield area
Bass 2 Trout 3 Crappie 3 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2
Crappie fishing has been the top draw, and Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun said, “We have been selling a number of Trigger X crappie jigs, and as the bite has slowed at Pine Flat, a number of our local anglers have been taking the long drive south to Isabella.” Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield confirmed the solid bite for crappie with live minnows, and noted trout and bass are also hitting the live bait from the shorelines. The lake rose slightly to 42 percent capacity. In the local lakes, Ming has been the top location for bass while the lower Kern River is producing catfish, smallmouth bass and the occasional planted rainbow trout. The upper Kern River has settled down, and the trout action has been good with live crickets, nightcrawlers, Power Bait or Mice Tails.
Call: Bob’s Bait Bucket 661-833-8657; North Fork Marina 760-376-1812
Lake Kaweah
Bass 3 Crappie 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2
The bass are in various stages of spawning, and experienced anglers are finding solid action for largemouth bass with umbrella rigs, Senkos or lizards. The banks have been crowded, particularly on the weekends, with bank anglers soaking live minnows for crappie or bass. Catch-and-release of the big females is advised. The lake rose from 69 to 75 percent capacity.
Call: Sierra Sporting Goods 592-5212
Lake Success
Bass 2 Trout 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 3 Bluegill 2
Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported a solid crappie bite with live minnows. The Cen Cal Elite Bass Tournaments assisted the U.S. Army Corps for the 6th Annual Warrior on the Lake Event on Saturday. The bass bite was reported to be difficult, but there were 38 anglers/boaters who came out and donated their time and boats for the event. The lake rose from 57 to 60 percent acpacity.
Call: Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626, sequoiafishingcompany.com
McClure Reservoir
Bass 3 Trout 2 King salmon 1 Kokanee 1 Crappie 3 Catfish 2
Mike Gomez of the Bait Barn in Waterford said, “Spotted bass fishing remains excellent with jigs, plastics on the drop-shot or with big swimbaits such as River2Sea Swavers or Huddlestons in rainbow trout. The bass are shallow and there are fish on the beds.” Crappie action remains solid with live minnows or white crappie jigs near submerged brush or rock. Catfishing is improving with anchovies, frozen shad, or sardines, while a few trout have been caught. The lake rose slightly to 86 percent capacity.
For the latest information on road conditions around Lake McClure, please visit Caltrans District 10 at http://www.dot.ca.gov/d10/.
McSwain Reservoir
Trout 2
Trout fishing is best right after trout plants, and anglers are advised to contact the marina for information on the plant schedule. The lake level is full, and it is clearing up from the heavy inflow from Lake McClure at the start of the month.Trout dough bait in lime or rainbow with garlic along with silver/blue Kastmasters or live minnows are working best in the stained water.
In the event the $2,000 trout is not landed during the derby, it is worth $500 for registered derby participants in the coming months.
Call: McSwain Marina 209-378-2534
Millerton Lake/
San Joaquin River
Bass 3 Striped bass 1 Shad 0 Bluegill 2 Crappie 2
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun said, “The lake is starting to release water, but the bass bite remains solid for numbers with most action on the bottom with plastics on the drop-shot, dart head or split-shot. A few smallmouth to 13 inches have been taken in the main lake on plastic worms. Few numbers, but better quality, are found on spinnerbaits, topwater lures or ripbaits.” No crappie reports out of Squaw Cove, and striped bass have yet to make a showing. The lake dropped from 91 to 89 percent capacity.
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474
New Melones
Reservoir/Tulloch
Bass 3 Crappie 3 Catfish 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1
John Liechty of Xperience Bass Fishing Guide Service reported continued good action for largemouth and spotted bass. “The fish are in various stages of spawning depending upon the location within the lake,” he said. “They are either in pre-spawn mode, spawning or post-spawn as the water temperatures range from 62 to 65 degrees. The fish are in transition between the two full moons. The spawn generally starts down south and moves to mid-lake before making its way into the river arm. There is a topwater bite early or late with small Spooks or large River2 Sea Rovers or Whopper Ploppers. The key is keeping the bait in the strike zone as long as possible by move it, pause it. They aren’t really wanting to chase right now so you have to keep the bait closeby. Once the temperature reaches the 68- to 70-degree range, the bass will start chasing. The lake is as clear as I have ever seen, and it must be because there is 10 feet of vegetation filtering the water. We can see down 15 feet to the bottom when fishing in shallow water. The drop-shot bite remains solid with light line in the clear water, and a slow presentation works best.”
Crappie have also been biting bass gear, and they are liking small swimbaits such as the 2.8-inch Kei Techs along with minijigs or live minnows. Trout fishing is slow, but the rainbows are growing in the Kokanee Power net pens. Gary Burns of Take It To the Limit guide service has been picking up a few quality rainbows in excess of 5 pounds running kokanee gear tipped with garlic-scented corn at depths from 16 to 17 feet.
The lake held at 86 percent capacity.
Call: Glory Hole Sports 209-736-4333; Monte Smith 209-581-4734; John Liechty Xperience Fishing Guide Service 209-743-9932
Pine Flat Reservoir/
Kings River
Bass 2 Trout 2 Kokanee 1 King salmon 1 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
Kokanee Power held its first derby of the year at Pine Flat, and a record number of anglers participated in the annual trout derby won by Kevin and Abby Wilson of Sacramento with a three-fish limit at 8.56 pounds.
Jim Travis, tournament director, said, “We had a total of 87 participants, including eight juniors, who were organized into 36 teams, and the event was a huge success as we increased participated by 20 anglers from the previous years. I was shocked at the number of brown trout brought into the weigh in, and there were several quality rainbows as well.”
Kevin Wilson said, “It was our first time at the lake, and we did a three-hour tour the day before with Speedy Shiners on a fast-troll. The action was slow with only one 13-inch rainbow and a large spotted bass. On derby day, I decided to slow-trolle #1 Needlefish and Rainbow Runners, and we found a quick bite between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. between 15 and 19 feet in the center of the lake up and below the Power Lines. During this hour, we landed a brown and four rainbows. After 10 a.m., the bite slowed way down, but we landed another brown and two rainbows, weighing in the top two browns and a rainbow for first place at 8.56 pounds.”
The water levels at Pine Flat continue to rise, and both the bass and the crappie have scattered with the higher water levels.
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis said, “The bass bite continues to be slow as the water level keeps rising. Good sticks have been going out this week and struggling as there is no concentration of fish. The crappie have also scattered in the river arm, leading many of our local crappie fishermen to head south to Isabella.”
Pine Flat rose from 82 to 85 capacity.
Larry Kerns of the Cen Cal Elite Bass Club had a different experience on Sunday as he said, “The bass were hitting everything, and we caught and released quality spotted and largemouth bass using a variety of techniques. The water in the main lake is very clear, but it is stained up the river arm. There are a lot of logs and floating trees in the river arm, and you have to be careful while underway.”
Parking has been difficult as there are only a couple of trailer spots at Deer Creek with more parking available at Lombardo’s due to the high water levels at the lake.
On April 27 and April in honor of National Volunteer Week; the Sierra National Forest would like to invite the public to help celebrate volunteerism and the 50th Anniversary of the Kings River’s wild and scenic designation by hosting a two-day volunteer clean-up event along the Kings River, including Kirch Flat Recreational Area. Lunch will be provided on both days. RSVP to Elaine Locke by April 25. She can be reached by phone 559-855-5355 ext. 3306; cell: 559-203-4285; or email: elainenlocke@fs.fed.us.
Kirch Flat is located east of Pine Flat Reservoir along the Kings River, on Trimmer Springs Road. Please follow the link to the Map for the meeting location below: https://www.google.com/maps/dir/
Call: Valley Rod & Gun 292-3474; Sequoia Fishing Co. 539-5626
San Luis Reservoir
and O’Neill Forebay
Striper 3 Catfish 2 Bass 2 Crappie 2
The San Luis Reservoir has experienced an unprecedented run for striper action – but with the overall slowdown in the big lake lately, many anglers are beginning to target the California Aqueduct and the O’Neill Forebay, which are picking up the slack .
Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait and Tackle in Morgan Hill said, “There must be some larger stripers coming out of the Sacramento River system since there have been stripers to 8 pounds taken in the Forebay with minnows, anchovies, pile worms or blood worms. Largemouth bass are also showing up in the Forebay. The corner of the dam in the big lake by Basalt has been the top location in the lake with bait along with ripbaits for boaters and bank anglers.”
Roger George of Roger George Guide service said that the overall trolling bite has been tough at times, and some days the fish have turned off completely with the passing fronts causing havoc. “I’ve had good anglers telling me how hard the bite has been some days, both trolling and casting ripbaits, then it’s rebounded a day later to a decent bite. The water temps have risen to around 66 to 68 degrees on top during the weekend and the algae is taking off also, changing the water clarity. I took out an 11- and a 12-year-old along with their mother and grandmother for a birthday trip for the 11-year-old, and I was concerned about the lethargic bite earlier that week. Luckily, I found a pattern at the 50- to 80-foot depth level and we caught/released 15 very nice fish, 13 were from 21 to 25.5 inches. The fish were some of the best overall quality fish I’ve seen so far, with around seven to eight of them in the hefty 24-inch range. Grandma got the 25.5-inch fish. All the other four to five boats I talked to were getting one to two fish and struggling. Finding active fish is key since some schools just won’t bite. I had a few fish milting, telling me the spawn is coming soon and the full moon next Sunday should be key. ” George’s “Downrigging 101for Stripers” on the water class is taking reservations for the next class. Info 559-905-2954.
In the O’Neill Forebay, Mickey Clements of Coyote Bait said, “A larger grade of striped bass to 8 pounds has moved into the small impoundment, and bait offerings of blood worms, pile worms or anchovies are working near moving water. Largemouth bass are also getting active with plastics or jigs in shallow water.”
Merritt Gilbert of Valley Rod and Gun in Clovis reported barely legal stripers were taken on flukes, Lucky Craft Pointers, Duo Realis jerkbaits or Rapalas.
San Luis dropped slightly to 89 percent capacity.
Call: Coyote Bait and Tackle 408-463-0711, Roger George of rogergeorgeguideservice.com, 905-2954
High Sierra
Bass Lake
Bass 2 Trout 3 Kokanee 1
Trout fishing slowed on Sunday after tremendous action throughout the week with 30 to 40 hookups the rule for Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service using a variety of lures at 16 to 24 feet from Indian Cove to the Sheriff’s Tower. Wittwer said, “The Cotton Candy Squid behind the Rocky Mountain Tackle’s Moonshine dodger, the double-pink Billfish wiggle hoochie, a blue glitter hoochie behind a C.J. Dodger and Father Murphy’s Bugs are all working, and I have been tipping the lures with either Berkley Mice Tails or Gulp! Maggots.” The annual Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby is May 5-6, and Wittwer and Mike Beighey will be at Miller’s Landing from 6:30-8:30 a.m. to provide assistance for anyone fishing the derby. The Sheriff’s Department is issuing citations for boats not possessing the annual motor fee. Launching at the public ramp is accessible despite a non-functioning courtesy dock.
Information and registration available at www:basslakechamber.com/fishing-derby. The lake has risen to 90 percent capacity.
Call: Todd Wittwer 288-8100; Mike Beighey 642-3748
Edison/Florence/
Mammoth Pool
Kaiser Pass Road is closed and its traditional opening day is around Memorial Day. Edison is at 38 capacity, Florence rose to 51, and Mammoth Pool is at 101 percent.
Call: Vermilion Valley Resort at Edison Lake 259-4000
Shaver Lake/
Huntington Lake
Kokanee 3 Trout 2
The kokanee bite is getting hotter and hotter, and multiple limits of the landlocked salmon have been the rule. Trout fishing has been slower as the scheduled Department of Fish and Wildlife plant was postponed due to heavy snow.
Dick Nichols of Dick’s Fishing Charters said, “The kokanee are on a tear at Shaver Lake. I do not know of many who have not connected with multiple limits of kokanee this week. I took out Mark Zender, Patrick Selsor and Scott Scholte of Fresno for three limits of kokanee kept along with two 4-pound rainbows released. On Sunday, Big Fair CEO John Alkire and his father-in-law, Marvin Nielsen of Visalia, went on a morning trip and they easily picked up limits of kokanee. The best action has been between 20 and 29 feet with pink or purple hoochies, orange and clear Apex lures or Dick’s Trout Busters behind a Mountain Flasher. If the trout plant occurs this week, coupled with the hot kokanee bite, the next few weeks could be an angler’s dream.”
Todd Wittwer of Kokanee.net Guide Service will start his charters at the lake after the Bass Lake Trout Derby in early May, and he reported one boat landed a 17-inch kokanee along with three others at 13 inches.
The new launch ramp at the Sierra Marina is in progress, and it should be completed soon thanks to the Sandstrom family and supporters. The water level has dropped to 52 percent capacity, but launching and other water activities have not been affected with both marinas open for rentals. The highly-anticipated first plant of trophy trout from the privately-funded Shaver Lake Trophy Trout Project will come within the next few weeks.
Upstream, Huntington did receive a plant of catchables from the DFW, and the action from the shorelines at the Auxiliary Dam and Rancheria Creek with nightcrawlers or trout dough bait should be solid. Kokanee action has been slow at Huntington. Huntington dropped to 70 percent capacity.
Call: Dick Nichols, Dick’s Fishing Charters 281-6948; Todd Wittwer, Kokanee.net Guide Service 288-8100; Dinkey Creek Inn 841-3435; Rancheria Marina 893-3234; Shaver Lake Sports Inc. 841-2740; Steve Santoro Fish Box Charters 871-3937
Wishon/Courtright
The gates remain closed at Dinkey Creek, but they may be open by this coming weekend. Anglers need to check with the Sierra National Forest for the road opener and current road conditions at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sierra/home/?cid=stelprdb5399344.
Call: Wishon RV Park 865-5361
Ocean
Half Moon Bay
Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Surf Perch 2 Salmon 2
Captain Dennis Baxter of the New Captain Pete went south of Pigeon Point on Saturday with 12 anglers searching for salmon, and it was a day to forget with one 21-inch undersized salmon released along with a 15-pound salmon that came unbuttoned at the net. He said, “We were three miles off shore, and there was krill, lots of planktonand spots of brown jellyfish, but we only received the two bites all day long. We will try again next weekend, and a few boats were south at Davenport earlier in the week, but there is not enough bait and sign between the 11-Line and Ano Nuevo to tempt me to go farther south. I am now booking through Half Moon Bay Sport Fishing.”
Second captain Michael Cabanas of the Huli Cat has been heading south to San Gregorio or the Deep Reef over the weekend, and they put in eight limits of rockfish including limits of canary rockfish on Friday at the Deep Reef and lings to 10 pounds off of San Gregorio on Saturday. Enrico Gutierrez of South San Francisco landed his first-ever ling at 10 pounds on a scampi.
From the beaches, school-sized striped bass are showing up from Ocean Beach south to Pacifica with a variety of lures and bait working such as Diawa SP Minnows, Lucky Craft Flash Minnows and Mickey’s jigs.
Call: Captain Dennis Baxter, New Captain Pete 650-576-3844; Captain Tom Mattusch, Huli Cat 650-619-0459
Monterey/Santa Cruz
Rockfish 3 Striper 2 Crab 2 Sand dabs 3 Surf Perch 2 Salmon 2
Chris Arcoleo of Chris’ Fishing Trips in Monterey said, “Salmon mooching remains slow off of the Soldier’s Club or Mulligan’s Hill as the Caroline went out on Saturday with 12 anglers for six salmon and on Sunday with seven anglers for two salmon. The trollers are doing much better with limits coming for those who are willing to work hard, and the salmon have come up in the water column to around 50 feet when the pressure rose. Rockfishing has been spectacular with the Check Mate putting in a combined 67 limits of rockfish and ling cod on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Star of Monterey posted 30 limits of both lings and rockfish on Saturday. There is live squid in the bay, and the seiners are bringing in huge masses of squid. Even with the live squid, hardware is working best for lings as one of our customers on a rented rod put in a quick limit on her first trip using bars. We have some room this coming Sunday with plenty of room for both trips during the week.”
Call: Chris’ Landing 831-375-5951; Allen Bushnell, Santa Cruz Kayak and Surf Casting 831-251-9732
San Francisco Bay
Halibut 3 Striper 3 Rockfish 3 Leopard shark 2 Sturgeon 2
The Sea Wolf and Tigerfish out of Fish Emeryville went out for rockfish on Saturday for a combined 64 limits of rockfish and 37 ling cod to 14 pounds. They went back out again on Sunday with the Tigerfish posting 36 limits and a ling while the Sea Wolf came in just short of 25 limits of rockfish at 243 and 13 lings to 10 pounds. They are one of the only boats heading outside of the Golden Gate at the present time.
Mike Aughney of USA Fishing.com said, “Captain Don Franklin on the Soleman out of San Francisco checked in with solid action, working the Berkeley Flats or Paradise for an average of a halibut per rod with lots of shakers being released. Out of Fish Emeryville, the Huck Finn reported 17 halibut and four bass. Most of the halibut are running from 5 to 10 pounds but there are some bigger fish in the mix. The bulk of the stripers are currently spawning up in the rivers, but that looks to end quickly and we should see a huge influx of hungry bass hitting the bays by mid-May or sooner.”
The bite slowed Sunday, but it rebounded with a vengeance Monday with Captain Jerad Davis of the Salty Lady out of Sausalito putting in 20 halibut to 28 pounds and five striped bass to 5 pounds for eight anglers for over three fish per rod.
Captain Steve Mitchell of Hook’d Up Sport Fishing was out Saturday and Sunday, and he said, “There has been a lot of action with tons of shakers of both halibut and striped bass on both days. We released close to 40 shaker halibut on Saturday and another 40 on Sunday for six rods. It is a matter of wading through the shakers to put together as many keepers as possible. There are residential fish that have been in the bay, but there are some females moving in from outside of the Gate. The bite has been a bit tougher with the big tides, but there are better tides this coming weekend, and it will be on and popping. We are all scratching right now. I went down to Oyster Point on Sunday morning before coming back to the Berkeley Flats for a keeper. We ended up with three keeper halibut to 13.5 pounds along with some Bolinas cod from the ledge at the end of the Berkeley Pier. Saturday brought in four halibut to 13 pounds and four striped bass for our three clients. I have three spots for this coming Saturday and two spots on Friday with good tides.”
Captain Trent Slate of Bite Me Charters out of Loch Lomond said, “Sunday started off incredible with one client landing a limit of striped bass to 10 pounds on her first two drops at the Marin Islands. After this, we went through 20 to 25 shaker bass before moving over to Point Pinole for more shakers then on to Paradise for continued shaker action. After fighting to get out of the small bass, we went to the Barges off of Treasure Island for a keeper and more shakers, finally ending up below the Bay Bridge for another keeper and plenty of shakers. Saturday was much better with four 13-year old boys on the boat, and we put in five legal halibut and two keeper bass.”
Berkeley has live bait on K Dock available from 6-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Call: Captain Trent Slate, Bite Me Charters 415-307-8582; Happy Hooker 510-223-5388; Captain Jerad Davis, Salty Lady 415-760-9362; Captain Steve Mitchell 707-655-6736
San Luis Obispo
Rockfish 3 Surf Perch 2
The Flying Fish, Patriot and Phenix out of Patriot Sport Fishing in Port San Luis were out Sunday with a combined 65 anglers for 225 vermilion, 131 copper, 14 Boccaccio, 252 assorted and 28 canary rockfish to go with 16 lings to 10 pounds. Monday’s trip on the Phenix with 12 anglers returned with 56 vermilion rockfish, 14 copper, 10 Boccaccio to 10 pounds, 22 assorted, 17 canary and a single ling cod. Out of Morro Bay, the Endeavor and Avenger from Morro Bay Landing posted 480 vermilion, 140 assorted and nine lings to 19 pounds for a combined 62 fishermen on Sunday with the Endeavor posting 130 vermilion, 30 copper, 10 Boccaccio, and 50 assorted rockfish to go with 28 lings to 9 pounds for 22 fishermen on Monday’s half-day trip. Also out of Morro Bay, Virg’s Landing sent out the Fiesta and Black Pearl on Monday for limits of rockfish for 32 anglers along with nine ling cod to 13 pounds. Their score was 225 vermilion, 23 canary, 43 copper and 29 assorted rockfish. Both ports are running a variety of bottom fishing trips.
Call: Virg’s Landing 800-762-5263; Patriot Sport Fishing 805-595-4100
Others
Delta/Stockton
Bass 2 Striper 3 Sturgeon 2 Catfish 2 Bluegill 2 Shad 2
The waters of the Sacramento-Delta are starting to clear up after the wall of muddy water and debris has been moving through. The river has dropped some, but it remains a bit on the murky side. The first shad of the season were landed this week in the Freeport area, signaling the start of the annual run.
Johnny Tran of New Romeo’s Bait and Tackle in Freeport said, “Striper fishing has been good with blood worms, pile worms, sardines or anchovies coated with garlic spray. The flows have dropped, and the river is fishable. Stripers are found in Liberty, Steamboat and Miner sloughs with jumbo minnows. Sturgeon seem to be moving back down from the upper river, and a few diamondbacks have been taken on eel/pile worm or eel/nightcrawler combinations along with sardines. These fish are hungry. The first shad of the year have arrived with shad darts with a curly-tail or grubs on a drop-shot rig.”
Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley reported striper trolling on the Old Sacramento River near Isleton has improved within the past few days with sturgeon anglers heading for Light 41, Cache Slough, and Liberty Island. In the Walnut Grove section of the Old Sacramento River, Mathisen said, “Drifting live baits are best for striped bass to 10 pounds along with trolling the Savage Prey or P-Line Predators. The water is clearest around Wimpy’s Marina on the Mokelumne River. Trolling is producing stripers around Rio Vista on the main Sacramento River with the Savage Prey or P-Line Angry Eyes along with Red/White Classic Shimmer jigs around moving water from pumps.
Most sturgeon guides have headed to San Francisco Bay, but Captain Zach Medinas of Gatecrasher Fishing Adventures continues to find spectacular action. He said, “We have been focusing on shallow water along the edges of the main river from 10 to 15 feet, and I have come across some huge groups of sturgeon in the past week. Over the weekend, I took out a family with children at 4, 7, and 9 years old, and I was concerned about the action for small children on board. It was a great day with some triple hookups, and we released 16 sturgeon with the mother reeling in 5 upper-slot limit fish. Our last four trips have produced 52 sturgeon with 31 slot-limit, 10 over sized, and 11 shakers. We released 5 slot fish on Thursday along with an oversized and 3 shakers.”
Captain Shawn Taylor of the Barbarian II out of Martinez is also fiding tremendous action with three slot-limit fish for his customers along with 2 oversized and 3 shakers released in Suisun Bay on salmon roe on Saturday.
The grass floating downstream continues to plague anglers, and the shallow water during the big tides are more conducive to keeping a clear line for a longer period of time.
The San Joaquin-Delta has been up and down for largemouth bass, but there is the possibility of quality limits weighed in for those slowing down and working a finesse technique in the stained water. There have been massive bass tournaments out of Russo’s Marina on Bethel Island within the past two weekends with the Rat-L-Trap Open and the upcoming Wild West Bass Trails
Randy Pringle, the Fishing Instructor, said, “The water temperature on the San Joaquin has dropped to 59 degrees from 65 to 67 degrees earlier in the week, and the largemouth bass don’t like the cold water. You have to have something with scent such as the Max Scent D-Worm, Power Worm, or General, and the key is to slow it down. I kept telling my clients this week to ‘Slow it down, slow it down,’ and when they were talking and not paying attention, they were getting bit. The savior has been the scent, along with dark colors of worms. I have been using black/blue in most worms, and I tried chartreuse on the D-Worm, but it didn’t work as well as the darker colors. Last week, the chartreuse worm was on fire. The reaction bite will start going off by the beginning of next week, particularly as the temperatures stay in the 80’s for several days in a row. The longer the stretch of warm weather, the reaction bite will continue to get better and better. The river will take longer than average to clear up as the weeds have been eradicated in many of the sloughs, and the weeds are what filters the water in the Delta. Right now, it is very stained from all of the inflow from the San Joaquin’s tributaries.”
Dan Mathisen of Dan’s Delta Outdoors in Oakley said, “Sherman Island has been the top location for both striped bass and sturgeon. In the San Joaquin River, Frank’s Tract is producing largemouth bass with Sweet Beavers in Hematoma on overcast days along with River2Sea’s S Waver 200’s or the Red Eye Shad in chili craw. Optima’s Bad Bubba Shad swimbait is producing striped bass. In Discovery Bay, the bass bite is on with Senkos in bluegill or shad patterns on the bed fish. Strike King swimbaits paired with Fatsack swim jigs are working along with slow-rolling Fat Sack Tackle’s spinnerbaits along with Rat-L-Trap Echoes along edges near sparse tule flats. If I were fishing the upcoming Wild West Bass Trails this weekend, I would head west to Sherman Lake where the winning limit was taken during Saturday’s Best Bass Tournaments. Striper fishing has been best around the Santa Clara Shoals with orange/chartreuse plugs in the stained water. Glide baits and swimbaits are also picking up linesides to 14 pounds.”
Call: Randy Pringle 209-543-6260; Captain Mike Gravert, Intimidator Sport Fishing 916-806-3030; Vince Borges, Vince Borges Outdoors 209-918-0828; J.D. Richey, Richey’s Sport Fishing 916-952-1554
Lake Nacimiento/
San Antonio/
Santa Margarita/Lopez
Bass 2 White bass 2 Striper 2 Catfish 2 Crappie 2
At San Antonio, bass fishing is only fair with the best action remaining on the bottom with plastics on the drop-shot or dart head along with jigs. Catfish are the other top species with cut baits. The lake is only open on the weekends, and there is a possibility that the lake will experience a significant drawdown in the coming months. The lake held at 34 percent, and it is open throughout the weekend including the North Shore. At Nacimiento, the spotted bass bite is best with plastic worms on the drop-shot, but with the warming temperatures, the reaction bite is improving with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, small swimbaits, or underspins at depths from 15 feet to the banks. White bass are also getting action with small white Kastmasters, Roostertails, or underspins as the fish are feeding on the small shad. Bluegill have moved into the shallows with mealworms, red worms, or wax worms. The water releases have started, and the lake dropped to 50 percent. A webcam of the lake is available at http://www.lakenacimientolive.com/. At Lopez, Pete Cormier of Bob’s Bait in Bakersfield reported a solid crappie bite with minijigs or live minnows. Largemouth bass are taken on finesse techniques such as plastics on the drop-shot, shakey-head or dart head, but the reaction bite is slowly taking off with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, chatterbaits or underspins. Creature Baits or jigs have been the top technique for the largest grade of bass. Red ear perch and bluefill are found near structure with meal worms, wax worms, or jumbo red worms. A webcam of the lake is available at http://805webcams.com/lopez-lake-webcam/. At Santa Margarita, the bass are in various stages of the spawn, and there are some fish on the beds. Plastic worms on the drop-shot or Texas-rig along with creature baits such as Brush Hogs or Sweet Beavers and jigs are working best at the present time, but the reaction bite is starting. Bluegill and red ear perch are found with the normal baits of waxworms, or meal worms. A webcam of the lake is available at http://805webcams.com/santa-margarita-lake-webcam-california/.
Reminder: consuming white bass, black bass, crappie, catfish, or carp are subject to safe eating guidelines due to excessive mercury.
Call: Lake Nacimiento 805-238-1056, ext. 3; Lake San Antonio Marina 805-472-2818; Central Coast Bass Fishing.com 805-466-6557
Ocean
Go to fresnobee.com/fishing for reports on Half Moon Bay, Monterey/Santa Cruz, San Francisco Bay and San Luis Obispo
Events
Results
Best Bass Tournaments at Delta/Russo’s Marina on April 21: 1, Dave Tencati/Dale Shirley, 25.18 (Big Fish, 9.16); 2, Cameron Cardoza/Robert Riehl, 22.56; 3, Larry Fraser, 22.25.
Best Bass Tournaments at Don Pedro on April 21: 1, Shelby Medieros/Brian Rabith, 19.84 (Big Fish, 8.77); 2, Jeff and Tyler Frey, 18.18; 3, Frank Hartle/Corey Lewis, 16.02.
Kokanee Power Team Trout Derby Adult Division (three fish weigh-in) at Pine Flat on April 21: 1, Kevin Wilson. 8.56 pounds; 2, Tony Whiteside, 7.94; 3, Jim Tartaglia, 7.18 (Big Fish. 4.57).
Pine Flat Kokanee Power Team Trout Derby Junior Division (one fish weigh-in) at Pine Flat on April 21st: 1, Braeleigh Meyer, 1.42 pounds; 2, Brock Basherini, 1.38; 3, Nicholas Hernandez, 1.21.
Best Bass Tournaments/Rat-L-Trap Open at Delta/Russo’s Marina on April 22: 1, Ken Lewis/Steve Langley, 16.03 (Big Fish, 7.02); 2, Jeff Lamy/Paul Herdman, 15.38; 3, Cory Bangs/Jarrett Omand, 14.06.
Upcoming
April 27-29: Delta/Russo’s Marina – Wild West Bass Trails
April 28: Lake Camanche – Central Valley Anglers Trout Derby; Pine Flat – NewJen Bass Tournaments
April 28-29: New Melones – California Bass Federation; Don Pedro – Bakersfield Bass Club
Trout plants
Week of April 29 by California Department of Fish and Wildlife
Fresno County: Kings River below Pine Flat Dam, Woodward Park Lake
Solunar table
AM
PM
Minor
Major
Minor
Major
Wednesday
2:02
8:14
2:27
8:40
Thursday
2:47
8:59
3:12
9:24
Friday
3:30
9:42
3:54
10:06
>Saturday
4:13
10:25
4:37
10:48
>Sunday
4:58
11:09
5:21
11:33
f-Monday
5:44
11:56
6:08
–
>Tuesday
6:34
12:22
6:58
12:46
f = full moon> = peak activity
Comments