Watch this male timberdoodle practice his waltz to woo a mate

It's rare, but on chilly mornings in Yosemite Valley, the mist from a waterfalls freezes into beautiful ice formations and are swept downstream on the Merced River. This video was posted to Yosemite's Facebook page @YosemiteNPS.
This Glacier National Park black bear living in a tree's hollow takes a drink from a spring snow that accumulated around its front door. And wouldn't you after a long winter's nap? The park has a webcam pointed at the bear's home.
Casey Graham of Coarsegold took this video of trout struggling in Mammoth Pool reservoir. California Department of Fish and Wildlife is blaming Southern California Edison, saying the utility released too much water from the reservoir.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers Fishing in the City clinics in the Sacramento, San Francisco and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. This short video shows a few basic casting techniques when fishing from the shore. For more info
Surf's up, ghosts and goblins! The second annual Haoleween Surf Competition, hosted by Libertine Brewing, was held at Morro Rock in Morro Bay on Sunday morning, Oct. 29, 2017. Surfers dressed in costumes during their heats.
Each fall millions of tourists spend billions of dollars to go "leaf peeping" in New England. Autumn colors are getting even more of a boost with the development of a hybrid maple for the Pacific Northwest. It turns out, there's a term for the tou
If you turn on the TV, you're bound to see advertisements for a variety of exercise programs guaranteed to help you get in shape and improve your cardiovascular health. But how much exercise do you really need to be heart-healthy? And what type of