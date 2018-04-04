Webcam shows black bear in tree taking a drink of spring snow

This Glacier National Park black bear living in a tree's hollow takes a drink from a spring snow that accumulated around its front door. And wouldn't you after a long winter's nap? The park has a webcam pointed at the bear's home.
Glacier National Park gfunk@fresnobee.com
