Earth Day, Open Preserve Day on the McKenzie, Bass Lake Fishing Derby are outdoors options

It’s the final weekend of National Park Week, and all U.S. national parks are offering free admission Saturday and Sunday.
Other services, including camping and gear rentals, will still come at a price.
If planning on keeping local, the 2017 Earth Day celebration is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Radio Park on First and Clinton avenues.
The event includes food, green vendors, a bike show, live entertainment and educational activities. Entertainers include an indigenous Mexican dance group, the Simba School of Music, the Clovis High Marimba Band and others.
The Fresno Art Museum is hosting FAMily day with events in the museum and plaza. All galleries will be open.
The March for Science is expected to follow the celebration at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit www.earthdayfresno.org.
Open Preserve Day – On Sunday, the Sierra Foothill Conservancy and REI have partnered for the All Out 2017 event at the McKenzie Preserve.
Pack a lunch and explore the preserve on your own, or participate in various activities, starting at 9 a.m. with a 5K trail run and Table Top hike.
Also offered is a Yoga Under the Oaks session, Discovery Trail hike, and a Nature Journaling walk. Sign up for activities at www.sierrafoothill.org. No registration is needed for the Birds of Prey Demonstration at 1 p.m.
The preserve will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bass Lake Fishing Derby – Thousands of anglers are expected to converge on Bass Lake on May 6-7, with hopes of getting a slice of the $55,000 in prize money at the 34th nnual Bass Lake Fishing Derby.
Tagged fish in the derby, sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce, include two worth $10,000, one at $5,000, 150 at $100 each, and 750 worth $20.
Registration is $25 per person or $60 per family (limited to husband and wife and up to three children who are 15 or younger). All participants, except for children 15 and younger, must have a valid California Fishing License.
In order to qualify for prizes, participants must be registered by 9 a.m. May 6 at one of the three derby headquarters: The Forks Resort, Millers Landing Resort or Bass Lake Boat Rentals next to Ducey’s on the Lake.
Registration forms and detailed rules can be downloaded at basslakechamber.com.
▪ The general Eastern Sierra Trout season will open one hour before sunrise April 29 in waters in Mono and Inyo counties. It is one of California’s most popular season openers, with anglers coming from around the state to try their luck in the high mountains of the Sierra Nevada.
Download the Eastern Sierra Back Country Fishing Guide at www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/6.
Birding hike – The San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust is hosting a birding hike at Sycamore Island from 8 to 11 a.m. April 29. Children 12 and older are welcome but dogs are prohibited.
Sign up and get more details at www.riverparkway.org.
Fuelwood permit season – Sierra National Forest is selling personal-use wood cutting permits through Nov. 30. At $20, they allow each person to collect four cords, with a maximum of 12 per household.
Permits can be purchased at the North Fork, Prather and Clovis Forest Service offices.
▪ High Sierra Ranger District office: 559-855-5355
▪ Bass Lake Ranger District office: 559-877-2218
▪ Forest Supervisors Office in Clovis: 559-297-0706
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
