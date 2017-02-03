Trail Mix: Sycamore Island Ranch opens, youth waterfowl days

Sycamore Island Ranch along the San Joaquin River will open for the 2017 season at 6 a.m. Saturday.
The area, which features seven inland pools and nearly three miles of riverbank, offer numerous opportunities for anglers and outdoors enthusiasts.
The San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust is also offering canoe and kayak rentals at Sycamore Island for the first time.
Located in Madera County near Valley Children’s Hospital, Sycamore Island will be open Fridays through Sundays and holidays Feb. 4 to Nov. 11. Seasonal hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with longer hours as summer approaches. Entry fees costs $9 per vehicle and $5 per trailer.
Details: riverparkway.org
Youth waterfowl days – Waterfowl hunting season ended last weekend – unless you happen to be 17 years old or younger.
Several Department of Fish and Game-managed wildlife areas and refuges will be open this weekend for the federally designated Youth Waterfowl Days. The two-day hunt, Saturday and Sunday, provides junior license holders the opportunity to enjoy the sport in uncrowded conditions.
All junior hunters must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult at least 18 or older. Each adult may supervise up to two junior hunters. Normal hunting regulations and bag limits still apply.
“This is a great opportunity for young hunters to have the fields and marshes to themselves, learn skills and techniques from their mentors and share a wonderful experience,” said Melanie Weaver, CDFW Waterfowl Program biologist.
Last year an estimated 2,000 youth hunters took to the field to try their luck waterfowl hunting on state, federal and private lands.
Some refuges, including the Merced National Wildlife Refuge, have limited the number of young hunters being admitted for each day of hunting.
For updated information on state and federal land closures, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/area-alerts.
Champion kickboxer to lead classes – Don “The Dragon” Wilson, an 11-time world champion kickboxer who has starred in more than 30 movies, will be in Fresno next weekend to lead a pair of self-defense and kickboxing seminars.
Wilson, 62, accrued 72 wins (47 by knockout) to go with five losses, two draws and three no contests in a kickboxing career that spanned four decades. He is a fifth-degree black belt in the sport.
Wilson will teach the self-defense course at 1 p.m. followed by a kickboxing course at 4 p.m at Bell’s American Karate and Fitness on the corner of Shaw and Marty avenues.
Cost is $45 per seminar, or $75 for both. Spectators can watch for $15. To register, call 559-276-8873.
Pack stock clinic – Bill Van’s seventh annual Pack Stock Clinic returns March 25 to the Blasingame Ranch Arena in Clovis.
The clinic will be hosted by Rick and Loren Austin. Courses will include how to pack with diamonds, double diamonds, decker and box and squaw hitches. The cost is $30 for participants and includes lunch. Spectators are welcome.
The event is scheduled or 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 19606 Auberry Road in Clovis.
RSVP is required by March 22. To reserve a spot, call 559-917-4472 or 707-695-3311.
