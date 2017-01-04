Outdoors

January 4, 2017 6:01 PM

Trail Mix for Jan. 5: Runner of Year series, free national park dates set

By Angel Moreno

Pro Race Group of Fresno has announced its 2017 race schedule for the 31st annual Runner of the Year Series.

Fifteen races of varying distances (from 1 mile to 13.1 miles) and points values make up the series. At the end of the series, the runners with the most points in their divisions are the winners.

The 2017 series will begin Feb. 18 with Rotary Ten Chocolate Run (5 miles) at Woodward Park.

For details on the points system and register information, visit www.proracegroup.com.

Runner of the Year Series winners in 2016 were:

▪ Open (39 and younger) – Male, Steven Waite, Sanger; Female, Maria Rodriguez, Dinuba

▪ Masters (40-49) – Male, Brian Thomas, Clovis; Female, Beth Bridges, Clovis

▪ Seniors (50 and over) – Male, Danny Santellano, Fresno, Maia Pucay, Fresno

Trailrunning – If trails and the outdoors are more your style, San Joaquin Running will hold its first trail run of the year on Jan. 14, at Millerton Lake.

The Winchell Cove 10K and 10-mile trail run will follow the lake’s shore around McKenzie Point and into the cove. The 10K is open to walkers. Races will be chip-timed and awards given to the top three male and female finishers in the 10K, and top three overall and age-group winners in the 10-mile race.

The Sycamore Island 5K and 10K run/walk is Jan. 29.

San Joaquin Running, along with Fleet Feet Sports Fresno, is hosting its own 2017 race series. The series is scored using age grading, with the top five male and female runners honored at the end of the year.

The series began Jan. 1 at the Resolution Run and there are 10 more races through November. The top six race scores count towards the series standings; runners who complete any four races earn a Central California Race Series medal.

Details: www.sanjoaquinrunning.com

Boling gap hikeSierra Foothill Conservancy is leading a strenuous hike at 9 a.m. Saturday that will take adventurers on a 1,000-foot climb to the top of the Boling Gap at Table Mountain, then traverse down another 1,000 feet to the San Joaquin.

The 8-mile hike takes up to eight hours and is recommended for advanced hikers only. Members are free; non-members pay $5. Memberships can be purchased for $50.

Limited space is available. Register at www.sierrafoothill.org.

▪ The Sierra Foothill Conservancy has canceled its Saturday volunteer trail work day at Fine Gold Creek Preserve because of expected stormy weather.

Fee-free days at National Parks – With 2017 in full swing, the National Park Service has listed its free entrance days:

▪ Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

▪ Feb. 20: Presidents Day

▪ April 15-16, 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

▪ June 4: National Trails Day (Sequoia/Kings Canyon)

▪ June 18: Honoring Buffalo Soldiers (Sequoia/Kings Canyon)

▪ Aug. 25: National Park Service birthday

▪ Sept. 30: National Public Lands Day

▪ Nov. 11-12: Veterans Day weekend

▪ Dec. 11: Celebration of the Nation’s Christmas Tree (Sequoia/Kings Canyon)

Metalmark special – Metalmark Climbing & Fitness, where benefits include a free Intro-to-Climbing and/or Intro-to-Bouldering course, is offering free initiation for new sign-ups, the central Fresno gym announced.

Metalmark is a member of Touchstone Climbing and Fitness, with members also earning access to climbing gyms across the state. Club membership also includes unlimited yoga and fitness classes and more.

Details: www.touchstoneclimbing.com/metalmark/

Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll

Date

Event Name

Location

Distance

Points

Date

Event Name

Location

Distance

Points

﻿1

Feb 18

Rotary Ten Chocolate Run

Woodward Park﻿﻿

5 miles

20﻿

2

Feb 25

End of the Trail Half Marathon

Downtown Visalia

13.1 miles

20

3

Mar 04

Blossom Trail Run﻿

Downtown Sanger﻿

10K

30

4

Mar 11

St. Patrick's Run

Woodward Park

4 miles

10

5

Apr 02

Armenian Relief ﻿Society Run/Walk

Woodward Park

2 miles

10

6

Apr 09

Cross the River Run

Woodward Park

10K

20

7

Apr 30

Shinzen Run & Walk

Woodward Park

5 miles

30

8

May 13

Mother’s Day Run & Walk﻿

Woodward Park

10K

30

9

Jun 10

Miracle Mile of Quarters﻿ Run/Walk﻿

Valley Childrens Hospital

1 mile

20

10

Jun 18

Father’s Day Run & Walk ﻿

Woodward Park

6 miles

20

11

Jul 29

Miguel Reyes Memorial Run

Woodward Park

5K

10

﻿12

Sep 23

Smokey Bear Run

Bass Lake

10K

30

13

Oct 01

Susan G Komen RFTC

Chukchansi Park

5K

10

14

Oct 07

Visalia Runner Harvest Run

Downtown Visalia﻿

5K

10﻿

15

Oct 14

Reedley Fiesta Run

Downtown Reedley

5 miles

30

