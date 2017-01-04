Trail Mix for Jan. 5: Runner of Year series, free national park dates set

Pro Race Group of Fresno has announced its 2017 race schedule for the 31st annual Runner of the Year Series.
Fifteen races of varying distances (from 1 mile to 13.1 miles) and points values make up the series. At the end of the series, the runners with the most points in their divisions are the winners.
The 2017 series will begin Feb. 18 with Rotary Ten Chocolate Run (5 miles) at Woodward Park.
For details on the points system and register information, visit www.proracegroup.com.
Runner of the Year Series winners in 2016 were:
▪ Open (39 and younger) – Male, Steven Waite, Sanger; Female, Maria Rodriguez, Dinuba
▪ Masters (40-49) – Male, Brian Thomas, Clovis; Female, Beth Bridges, Clovis
▪ Seniors (50 and over) – Male, Danny Santellano, Fresno, Maia Pucay, Fresno
Trailrunning – If trails and the outdoors are more your style, San Joaquin Running will hold its first trail run of the year on Jan. 14, at Millerton Lake.
The Winchell Cove 10K and 10-mile trail run will follow the lake’s shore around McKenzie Point and into the cove. The 10K is open to walkers. Races will be chip-timed and awards given to the top three male and female finishers in the 10K, and top three overall and age-group winners in the 10-mile race.
The Sycamore Island 5K and 10K run/walk is Jan. 29.
San Joaquin Running, along with Fleet Feet Sports Fresno, is hosting its own 2017 race series. The series is scored using age grading, with the top five male and female runners honored at the end of the year.
The series began Jan. 1 at the Resolution Run and there are 10 more races through November. The top six race scores count towards the series standings; runners who complete any four races earn a Central California Race Series medal.
Details: www.sanjoaquinrunning.com
Boling gap hike – Sierra Foothill Conservancy is leading a strenuous hike at 9 a.m. Saturday that will take adventurers on a 1,000-foot climb to the top of the Boling Gap at Table Mountain, then traverse down another 1,000 feet to the San Joaquin.
The 8-mile hike takes up to eight hours and is recommended for advanced hikers only. Members are free; non-members pay $5. Memberships can be purchased for $50.
Limited space is available. Register at www.sierrafoothill.org.
▪ The Sierra Foothill Conservancy has canceled its Saturday volunteer trail work day at Fine Gold Creek Preserve because of expected stormy weather.
Fee-free days at National Parks – With 2017 in full swing, the National Park Service has listed its free entrance days:
▪ Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
▪ Feb. 20: Presidents Day
▪ April 15-16, 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week
▪ June 4: National Trails Day (Sequoia/Kings Canyon)
▪ June 18: Honoring Buffalo Soldiers (Sequoia/Kings Canyon)
▪ Aug. 25: National Park Service birthday
▪ Sept. 30: National Public Lands Day
▪ Nov. 11-12: Veterans Day weekend
▪ Dec. 11: Celebration of the Nation’s Christmas Tree (Sequoia/Kings Canyon)
Metalmark special – Metalmark Climbing & Fitness, where benefits include a free Intro-to-Climbing and/or Intro-to-Bouldering course, is offering free initiation for new sign-ups, the central Fresno gym announced.
Metalmark is a member of Touchstone Climbing and Fitness, with members also earning access to climbing gyms across the state. Club membership also includes unlimited yoga and fitness classes and more.
Details: www.touchstoneclimbing.com/metalmark/
2017 Valley Runner of the Year Series
Date
Event Name
Location
Distance
Points
1
Feb 18
Rotary Ten Chocolate Run
Woodward Park
5 miles
20
2
Feb 25
End of the Trail Half Marathon
Downtown Visalia
13.1 miles
20
3
Mar 04
Blossom Trail Run
Downtown Sanger
10K
30
4
Mar 11
St. Patrick's Run
Woodward Park
4 miles
10
5
Apr 02
Armenian Relief Society Run/Walk
Woodward Park
2 miles
10
6
Apr 09
Cross the River Run
Woodward Park
10K
20
7
Apr 30
Shinzen Run & Walk
Woodward Park
5 miles
30
8
May 13
Mother’s Day Run & Walk
Woodward Park
10K
30
9
Jun 10
Miracle Mile of Quarters Run/Walk
Valley Childrens Hospital
1 mile
20
10
Jun 18
Father’s Day Run & Walk
Woodward Park
6 miles
20
11
Jul 29
Miguel Reyes Memorial Run
Woodward Park
5K
10
12
Sep 23
Smokey Bear Run
Bass Lake
10K
30
13
Oct 01
Susan G Komen RFTC
Chukchansi Park
5K
10
14
Oct 07
Visalia Runner Harvest Run
Downtown Visalia
5K
10
15
Oct 14
Reedley Fiesta Run
Downtown Reedley
5 miles
30
