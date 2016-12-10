Time to count Christmas birds at Lost Lake, take New Year’s run

Volunteer birders are being sought by the Fresno Audubon Society to help with its annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 28 at Lost Lake Park.
The local count is part of an international census that takes place during December and January. You can learn more about the program at birds.audubon.org/
Birders will meet at 7 a.m. at the Lost Lake Park nature trail parking lot before dividing into small groups to cover a 15-mile radius that includes Millerton Lake, grassland areas of southern Madera County, Rank Island, Ball Ranch, parts of McKenzie Table Mountain Preserve, Woodward Park, Jensen River Ranch, Woodward Lakes, Dry Creek Reservoir and the northern edges of Fresno and Clovis.
Checklists will be provided, on which numbers of individual birds and species are marked. Anyone with basic knowledge of bird species is encouraged to participate, as the more eyes in each group the better.
For more information or to participate, contact Kevin Enns-Rempel at 559-313-4546 or kevin.enns-rempel@
Yosemite XC skiing – The Yosemite Winter Club will host a free 90-minute overview at the Fresno REI store Tuesday to recruit new members.
Club members will share details on multiday cross-country ski trips in Yosemite National Park, including what equipment is necessary and how to join. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Details: www.rei.com/fresno
Resolution Run – Kick off the new year with a 2- or 4-mile run.
The New Year’s Day event costs $30 for the 2-mile run (there’s also a walk option) and $35 for the 4-mile through Dec. 31. There is a half-mile race for youths 8-12 and a quarter-miler for children 7 and younger. Youth entry is $10.
All 2- and 4-mile competitors will receive a long-sleeve race shirt. Finisher awards will be given to the top three men and women, overall and by age group. Youth participants will receive a finisher medal.
Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m.; races start at 9 from the Gazebo Shelter at Woodward Park, just north of Rotary Amphitheater. Register at runsignup.com.
Winchell Cove Trail Run – San Joaquin Running will host its first race of 2017 on Jan. 14 at Millerton Lake State Recreation Area.
Registration for the Winchell Cove Trail Run is $40 for the 10K option and $45 for 10 miles. The 10K is open to walkers; all participants who sign up will receive a race day shirt. Register at runsignup.com.
Metalmark special – For the month of January 2017, Metalmark Climbing & Fitness will offer free initiation to new members, the central Fresno gym announced. Metalmark is a member of Touchstone Climbing and Fitness, with members also earning access to climbing gyms across the state.
Membership benefits include a free Intro-to-Climbing and/or Intro-to-Bouldering course, one free guest pass each month, an extra pass on member-guest day, free towel service, locker rooms, saunas, unlimited yoga and fitness classes and more.
Details: www.touchstoneclimbing.
OHV grant review – Sierra National Forest will host an open house Jan. 18 at its Clovis headquarters to discuss the preliminary 2016-17 Off-Highway Vehicle grant cycle application. The meeting is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1600 Tollhouse Road.
The public is invited to provide feedback, as each year the state provides funding through the grant program to help agencies develop and maintain off-highway recreation areas, roads and trails. Sierra National Forest’s application will focus on maintaining off-road vehicle routes, facilities, signage, education and law enforcement.
For more information or to provide comments, contact assistant public services officer Jody Nickerson at 559-297-0706, ext. 4943, or at jnickerson@fs.fed.us.
