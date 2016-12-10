Time to count Christmas birds at Lost Lake, take New Year’s run

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified' Pause

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

2:38 Longterm Fresno hotel resident living without a working heater

1:04 New lion exhibit is the pride of African Adventure

2:04 A look inside the aging Selma Police Station

2:41 Selma goes for two but comes up empty

0:20 Police investigate report of multiple shooting victims in downtown Fresno

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'