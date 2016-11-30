Save the dates: Nation’s Christmas Tree lighting, China Peak opening

Kings Canyon National Park will host its 91st annual Trek to the Nation’s Christmas Tree on Dec. 11.
The ceremony, which dedicates the General Grant Tree as a national shrine in memory of the fallen men and women of the armed forces, is scheduled for 2:30-3:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Sanger District Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the National Park Service and will include the Jubilation Singers, Sanger High Choir and a non-denominational holiday message.
Entrance fees to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will be free to visitors that day. Chartered buses to the park from Sanger are available for a fee and by reservation at 559-875-4575.
For more information about Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, visit www.nps.gov/seki or call 559-565-3341.
China Peak opening Saturday – Mother Nature delivered – and so did China Peak’s snowmaking abilities as the ski resort at Huntington Lake will start daily operations Saturday.
Snowboarders and skiiers will have access to Chair 6 and the 400-foot moving carpet in the base area to begin the season, with reduced lift ticket prices to be announced Friday.
Check www.skichinapeak.com for additional updates.
Kings River fundraiser – The Frank P. Jones Memorial Warden Patrol BBQ Fundraiser will be held Saturday at Cedar View Winery (1384 S. Frankwood Ave.,) in Sanger.
Hosted by the Kings River Conservancy, the fundraiser and barbecue benefits the Frank P. Jones Memorial Warden Patrol Fund with all money collected going toward increased fish and wildlife warden patrols on the Kings River. More than $80,000 has been raised to date.
There also is a raffle, with the grand prize an all-expenses paid guided trip for six donated by Cal Trout to the Shasta Springs Trout Camp outside Dunsmuir. Tickets are $25 apiece and limited to 100 sold.
Tickets are available from Kings River Conservancy board members or by calling 559-787-9500.
For additional details, visit www.kingsriverconservancy.org
Birding at Merced NWR – The Fresno Audubon Society will have its next birding excursion Saturday with stops at the Merced National Wildlife Refuge, Yosemite Lake and Bear Creek. The group will meet at 6:45 a.m. at The Marketplace at El Paseo Shopping Center in front of Target at Golden State and Herndon Avenue. Bring binoculars or a scope, a field guide, snacks or lunch, water, sunscreen, a hat and good walking shoes. For details, contact trip leader Larry Parmeter at 559-276-8753.
Details: www.fresnoaudubon.org
San Joaquin River trail work – The High Sierra Volunteer Trail Crew is looking for help to build the San Joaquin River Trail on a pair of day trips next weekend in the Sierra National Forest. The outings are scheduled for Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.
They are family-friendly all ages events open to volunteers of all skill levels and abilities. The project areas will be near Kerckhoff and Redinger lakes with views of the San Joaquin River canyon and Redinger Lake. Food for lunch and snacks will be provided. Crews will hike into the work area about two miles one way in the morning and arrive back around 4 p.m.
All volunteers must register online at www.trailcrew.org.
Metalmark special – For the month of January 2017, Metalmark Climbing & Fitness will be offering free initiation to new gym members, the central Fresno gym announced this week. Metalmark is a member of Touchstone Climbing and Fitness, with members also earning access to climbing gyms across the state. Membership benefits include free a Intro-to-Climbing and/or Intro-to-Bouldering course, one free guest pass each month, plus an extra guest pass on member guest day, free towel service, locker room facilities, saunas, unlimited yoga and fitness classes and more.
