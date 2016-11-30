Save the dates: Nation’s Christmas Tree lighting, China Peak opening

1:19 Fresno police catch suspect after pit bull shot Pause

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

0:43 Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:20 Family, friends honor Blackie Gejeian in Fresno