With fresh snow, China Peak eyes Friday opening

0:43 Families play in new snow Sunday at Shaver Lake Pause

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

1:54 Fresno airport passengers to get electric car charging stations

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut

13:38 Curious about pot and Prop. 64? We've got answers

2:06 Fresno faith leader says 'hatred can be trumped'

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest