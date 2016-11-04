Marathon on tap Sunday – traffic detours as well

Road markers, traffic signs and portable toilets are slowly accumulating near the intersection of Friant Road and Audubon Drive where thousands of runners will start Sunday’s Two Cities Marathon & Half.
The full-length race, which runs from north Fresno to Old Town Clovis and back, begins at 6:30 a.m. with the Clovis half at 7:15 and the Fresno half at 7:30.
As usual, traffic in the area will be detoured. Friant Road will be closed from Audubon Drive to Willow Avenue from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shephard Avenue will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. in both directions. Teague Avenue at Willow, and Alluvial Avenue between Peach and Clovis avenues, will be closed from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
Reminder: Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Don’t forget to set clocks back one hour
The course will close at 1 p.m. – finish line and finishing area not until 2 p.m. – allowing roads to reopen on time. Woodward Park access will be limited to foot and bike traffic only until 2 p.m.
Spectators are encouraged to line the course along Shepherd Avenue, the trail overpass near Villa and Minnewawa avenues, Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis between Sierra and 8th streets, the Clovis Veteran’s Memorial Building and along the finish line in Woodward Park.
Almost 3,000 participants are signed up for the event. Runners will wear different color race bibs to indicate which event they’re in. Red bibs are for marathoners, green bibs for Fresno half-runners, blue is half-marathon relay, gold is the Fresno half-walk, orange is the Clovis half-run. Those with black bibs are the elite runners.
Weather conditions are expected to be cool, with temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees before warming up to the low 70s in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Two Cities Marathon & Half
ROAD CLOSURES FOR SUNDAY’S RACE
- Friant Road (Audubon to Willow), 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Shepherd Avenue (Friant to Willow, eastbound), 5-8:30 a.m.
- Shepherd (Friant to Willow, westbound), 5-11:30 a.m.
- Teague Avenue at the intersection of Willow Avenue, 6-10:30 a.m.
- Alluvial Avenue between Peach and Clovis avenues, 6-10:30 a.m.
- Also, streets inside Old Town Clovis, 7-10 a.m.
MAIN ALTERNATE ROUTES
- North and southbound Willow Avenue
- East and westbound Nees Avenue
- East and westbound Herndon Avenue
Comments