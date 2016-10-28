Search for missing Kings Canyon National Park hiker put on hold

The search for the hiker who went missing in Kings Canyon National Park has been put on hold due to predicted storms in the search area.
Robert “Bob” Woodie was reported missing by family Oct. 18. Woodie, of Manhattan Beach, was last reported on a backpacking trip in the park from which he never returned.
An experienced hiker, Woodie is described as white with brown hair and eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds.
National Park Service spokesman Zach Behrens announced Friday that “all search teams were taken out of the field Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the significant weather.”
Two to three feet of snow and winds of about 75 mph are expected above 8,000 feet, Beherens said.
Woodie is believed to have hiked into Kings Canyon National Park using Bishop Pass after he parked his car in the South Lake trail area in the Inyo National Forest.
Based on an electronic check-in message received from his satellite message device, he was possibly at Barrett Lakes, southeast of Dusy Basin the night of Oct. 15.
One week later on Oct. 22, specially trained dogs from Yosemite National Park’s search-and-rescue team were brought in to assist in the search for Woodie.
Over 130 personnel were taking part in the search operation in the park.
As for the search now, incident commander Rich Browne said “when it clears, we’ll reassess, but it does look like weather and snow coverage will end our ability to continue active ground and aerial search operations.”
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments