Trail Mix for Oct. 21: Pear Lake Ski Hut lottery nears; Hammer Road Rally debuts

The annual Pear Lake Ski Hut Lottery is Nov. 1, with forms due by Oct. 31 for the first chance to reserve the historic cabin during the snow season.
Pear Hut will be open Dec. 16 through April 23, 2017. After the lottery, spaces are filled on a first-requested, first-reserved basis.
The nightly fee is $40 per person.
For more information and to enter the lottery visit www.exploresequoiakingscanyon.com.
▪ The lottery for Ostrander Ski Hut in Yosemite will be Nov. 17. Details are available at www.yosemiteconservancy.org.
Rally honors late cyclist – A year after the passing of local artist, teacher, museum curator and avid cyclist Edward Lund, friends and family will honor the man with the inaugural Hammer Road Rally on Saturday.
Joining the memorial ride is two-time national champion cyclist and Olympic medalist Levi Leipheimer.
The bike race offers four different routes, from an easy 27 miles to the “Hammer,” a 98-mile loop with an 8,500-foot elevation gain. The road rally, which begins and ends at Millerton Lake State Recreation Area, will culminate in a family festival with prizes, T-shirts, music, food and beer provided by Mad Duck Brewery.
Registration begins 6:30 a.m. and races start at 8 a.m. Fees are $80 for the easy and $145 for the more difficult routes.
Details: www.hammerroadrally.com
Plant a tree Saturday – Volunteers are being sought to help the San Joaquin River Parkway plant native trees and shrubs Saturday at Spano River Ranch.
The effort is coordinated by the River Stewards, who have scheduled three dates to plant a total of 16,000 trees and shrubs. Volunteers of all ages and groups are welcome. No long-term commitment is required and all tools will be provided.
This week’s planting will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The River Stewards will meet again Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.
For more information, go to www.riverparkway.org or contact project manager Jake Salimbene at jsalimbene@riverparkway.org or 559-248-8480 ext. 152.
Holiday Race series nears – With the holiday season right around the corner, so is the festive Holiday Run series beginning with the second annual Monster Mash Dash on Oct. 29.
The Halloween-themed run will be at Woodward Park and feature a 5K run/walk course and a Little Monster Dash (quarter-mile) for youths ages 9 and younger. Prizes will be awarded to costume contest winners, and all race participants will receive a glow-in-the-dark medallion and event shirt. There also will be youth goodie bags.
Registration is $35 for the 5K and $20 for children.
The Holiday Race series continues with the Turkey Trot Run on Thanksgiving on Nov. 24 and Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 10.
Details are available at www.monstermashdash.com
