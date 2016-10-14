Trail Mix: Fat Tire Classic mountain bike race returns for 18th year

The Springville Apple Festival is this weekend, with hundreds of mountain bikers hitting the hills Sunday for the 18th annual Fat Tire Classic.
The race is held on an 8-mile circuit that uses single track and fire roads while climbing and descending along the Tule River. Prizes will be given to the top three finishers in each category (expert, sport, beginner, single speed and Clydesdale) and age group (12-18, 19-34, 35-44, 45-54, 55-and-up).
A cash prize will be given to the King and Queen of the Hill and more prizes will be raffled throughout the day. Day-of registration is $45 and includes a T-shirt, raffle ticket and lunch. The race starts at 10 a.m. Check-in and registration begin at 8 a.m.
The California Highway Patrol is hosting a free kids race for riders 11 and younger at 9:30 a.m. Registration for that race begins at 8:45 a.m.
For details or to register early, visit www.springville.ocsnet.net or pick up a form at a local bike shop.
Clovis triathlete takes 7th at Ironman – Chris Montross finished seventh in the men’s 55-59 age division at the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. The 56-year-old pilot from Clovis completed the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run in 10 hours, 30 minutes and 8 seconds.
His time was the 699th fastest among male competitors and 768th overall. Last year, Montross won his age division in 10:06:35.
Crain silvers at UCI World Cup – Visalia native and two-time U.S. Olympian Brooke Crain won the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup silver medal after placing second in Saturday’s time-trial race in Sarasota, Fla.
Crain finished the course 38.018 seconds, just behind first-place Laura Smulders of the Netherlands (37.027). Denmark’s Simone Christensen took the bronze.
Crain, 23, entered the weekend fourth overall in the World Cup standings, but her runner-up finish boosted her to second in points. It’s her best World Cup finish after placing fourth in 2015 and seventh in 2014.
On the men’s side, USA’s Corben Sharrah won his third World Cup race of the year to capture the gold medal.
Birding for beginners – A free Introduction to Birding course is being offered by the Fresno Audubon Society, Sierra Foothill Conservancy and the San Joaquin River Gorge Special Recreation Management Area.
The first class is 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the San Joaquin River Gorge. Participants will learn how to identify migrating and local year-round birds.
Class space is limited, so an RSVP is required. To register, visit www.sierrafoothill.org and go to the event calender.
