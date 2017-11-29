Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane

It took more than 100 test flights and a first attempt that had to be abandoned, but the Soul Flyers finally achieved the seemingly impossible. In one of the most spectacular ways to ever catch a flight, Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet succeeded in flying into the open door of a tiny light aircraft in mid-air after freefalling from the summit of the Jungfrau in the Swiss Alps.
The French duo have already wowed millions around the world with their outlandish Soul Flyers wingsuit stunts over Mont Blanc and the Dolomites.
This time around, they went one better by pulling off a breathtaking project in honor of revolutionary wingsuit flyer Patrick de Gayardon.
The pair spent several months practicing for the iconic stunt by completing more than 100 test flights in Spain before they headed to the Swiss Alps.
Never miss a local story.
Despite several weather postponements and a failed first run, they eventually commenced by B.A.S.E jumping from the top of the dizzying 4,158-meter Jungfrau summit.
Instead of carrying out their usual array of dazzling tricks in the air, this time they were tasked with entering the back door of the moving aircraft – with 3,200 meters of vertical freefall and 2 minutes, 45 seconds to complete the daring stunt.
Comments