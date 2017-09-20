Valley athlete lost his arm and leg nearly 30 years ago. He’s still one of the world’s best archers.

South Valley native Jeff Fabry, who nearly 30 years ago lost an arm and an leg in an accident, continues to enjoy world-class success as a paralympic archer.
Fabry, who is from Lemoore, won a 2017 World Archery Para Championship on Saturday after capturing gold in the W1 recurve open men’s competition in Beijing.
It’s his fourth career world title.
Fabry edged Turkey’s Omer Asik 132-131.
“I won my first gold medal at the worlds 14 years ago,” Fabry was quoted in a TeamUSA.org article. “To be back here again after all this time has passed, it’s amazing.”
Like other paralympic archers, Fabry, 44, competes from a wheelchair, and shoots arrows using his teeth and a pull-tab made from nylon dog leashes.
He lost his right arm and leg in a motorcycle crash at age 15.
Fabry has battled through injuries over the years — including the removal of a malignant mole — but has remained a mentor to U.S. Para archers since winning his first recurve world title in 2003.
Fabry won two bronze medals in 2004 at the Athens Paralympics, a bronze in 2008 in Beijing and gold in 2012 in London.
Overall, he has six World Archery Para Championship medals.
He was nominated for a 2013 ESPY Award in the “Best Male Athlete With a Disability” category.
“To see where I’ve come from then (his first world title) to here, is amazing,” Fabry said. “I am so proud to be still shooting competitively.”
