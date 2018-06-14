As Raiders depart for vacation, here's what Gruden had to say about team's development

After Jon Gruden was introduced as the Oakland Raiders head coach in January, he couldn't wait to get with his team and see what he has.
He had to wait three months just to say hello to the players and get to work, but it was worth the wait as the Raiders concluded their three-day mandatory mini-camp Thursday in Alameda.
"I'm really pleased with the offseason," Gruden said. "We came together as a team, which is the most important thing, and we made progress. I saw the development of some young players and I saw the assertiveness of some veteran players, which is absolutely a huge positive."
Gruden talked highly of quarterback Derek Carr and marveled at his work ethic before the offseason workout program started. Then came Derrick Johnson, who was signed by the team May 7.
What did Gruden see out of Carr and Johnson?
"It's really been impressive," he said. "Watching on the other side of the ball and seeing Derrick Johnson do the same thing. It's satisfying and makes you really want to go on vacation and enjoy a couple days off."
The Raiders will report to training camp in Napa on July 27.
Gruden to have surgery - Gruden will begin his vacation on the operating table.
He'll be having elbow surgery, stemming from an injury he sustained in his first stop as Raiders coach in the late 1990s.
"I'm kicking off my offseason with a real, real bang, aren't I?" he said.
Gruden said former offensive lineman Mo Collins "knocked me sideways and I landed on my elbow and I had to get surgery."
It still bothers Gruden "really bad and I can hardly throw and can't golf, so hopefully in a couple weeks I'll be 100 percent."
Conley misses practice - Second-year cornerback Gareon Conley missed his second day of minicamp because of a tweaked groin, Gruden said.
"He could've been out there today. He'll be ready to go for training, but it's a mild strain," Gruden said.
Conley missed all but two games last season for the Raiders because of shin splints.
He did practice when mandatory mini-camp started Tuesday.
Comments