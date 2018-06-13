Ryan Switzer hasn't been a Raider long, but he already gets Derek Carr and Jon Gruden

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Ryan Switzer has only been with the club since late April, but he's already impressed with Derek Carr.
"DC's been great," said Switzer, who came over in a trade with Dallas. "Just so much of a natural leader, just his poise and the way he carries himself. To have someone like that leading your ball club ... everyone has to pick it up and everyone has to emulate that and emulate the way he works and the way he carries himself because he is the leader."
Not surprisingly, Switzer also raved about coach Jon Gruden.
"You see him on TV growing up and you realize how passionate he is for the game," said the 23-year-old Switzer, reflecting on Gruden's time as an analyst for ESPN. Now, Switzer sees Gruden in a new light: "You get the sense as soon as you walk in, the energy he brings everyday. You can tell how much he cares about this game and the players that he has."
Switzer said he was surprised he was traded after just one season with Dallas, which drafted him in 2017 out of North Carolina.
He said he was heading to the mall with his wife when his cell phone rang. It was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones informing Switzer he had been traded to the Raiders for defensive tackle Jihad Ward.
"Just snap of the fingers your world kind of gets flipped upside down," Switzer said Wednesday after day two of the Raiders' minicamp in Alameda. "It's a nature of this business and I'm understanding that. Ultimately, I realized everything happens for a reason. I’m here where I’m supposed to be and happy to be here."
The 5-foot-8 Switzer, who signed a four-year, $3 million contract with the Cowboys, didn't earn his money on offense — six receptions for 41 yards.
But he excelled on special teams under now-Raiders special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, including a 61-yard kick return against Philadelphia and an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown against Washington.
Last day of camp - The Raiders will hold their final day of minicamp on Thursday. Next up will be training camp in late July in Napa.
