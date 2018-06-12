Raiders' Khalil Mack didn't report to mandatory mini-camp. What did Jon Gruden say?

Oakland Raiders star defensive end Khalil Mack didn't report to the start of the team's three-day mandatory mini-camp in Alameda on Tuesday.
The team can elect to fine Mack for missing the start of mini-camp and any days he misses, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden didn't hint at what the Raiders might do.
"I just move on with the questions," he said. "I'm not going to get into what we're going to do. That's our business, honestly. We'll deal with it accordingly. We're hoping to get the man signed and I'll leave it at that."
Mack is not the only NFL star defensive end who's waiting to get signed. The other is Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL.com reported Mack, the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, is seeking $65 million. He is set to make $13,846,000 under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.
Could the deal get done by mid-June like quarterback Derek Carr's five year, $125 million extension last season?
"I don't know," Gruden said. "I just hope so. It's one of the big reasons why I came here is to coach that man, but I don't want to speculate. There's a lot of guys in the league, several players, that are in a similar situation. We're just trying to resolve it as soon as possible, and in the meantime coach players that are already here."
Raiders offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele said he "hasn't been thinking about that at all" as far as Mack's situation, but hopes something is resolved soon.
"He's a great player," he said. "In my opinion, yes of course I think we need to do whatever we can to get him back. He's a phenomenal guy; you don't come across talent like that. But we haven't really been affected in our preparation day in and day out."
Comments