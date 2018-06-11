Raiders' Derek Carr can see why Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers had rapport

Jordy Nelson hasn't played one game for the Oakland Raiders and he's already making an impact with his new teammates.
Just ask Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who is spending a lot of time with his new wide receiver during the offseason workout program.
“He’s very outspoken in meetings," Carr said. "Coaches always say if you have a question, ask. You never know if it’s a real thing. You don’t want to speak up sometimes, but Jordy is speaking up every time, it’s not just the quarterback talking. He’ll just be like, ‘What if we did the route like this or like that?’ "
Nelson spent nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers before getting released in March. He signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Raiders.
The 33-year-old finished 2017 with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns. He totaled 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns in his Packers career.
After practicing with Nelson in the Raiders' offseason workout program, Carr said he understands why things went smooth with Nelson and Rodgers.
"Jordy is very detailed," Carr said. "He wants to do everything exactly how you want it done. I see why Aaron loved throwing him the ball. He knows if you’re comfortable, you’ll throw it to them."
Nelson's experience is apparently rubbing off on new teammates Amari Cooper and Martavis Bryant.
"I’ve really seen Jordy help out those young guys," Carr said. "Now they feel, ‘Oh, Jordy said this, now I can ask a question.’ I think all the guys are taking note of that. I guess Jordy has been in their ear.
"You just see when you add a guy like that, it just trickles down throughout the whole room. ... You see Jordy off to the side when another group is in, if you just look over there, he is probably just telling somebody something about a route or a technique or a coverage. He’s very smart. He can read coverage like a quarterback."
