Now healthy, Raiders' Gareon Conley is delighting teammates. What are they saying?

When Gareon Conley was selected with the 24st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie viewed him as a "No. 1 corner."
But injuries prevented Conley from showing what McKenzie saw in the film room when the cornerback from Ohio State was hampered by shin splits during mandatory mini-camp in 2017. He also missed all of training camp in Napa last year.
He did play in two games (92 snaps) last season before being put on injured reserve and finishing with seven tackles.
Conley is back and it's been a welcome sight for the Raiders as he's been a full-go during offseason workouts.
“He’s doing good. Most importantly, he’s out there and he’s doing good," Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said this week. "He’s really understanding the little details of everything."
Veteran safety Reggie Nelson called Conley a "high standard out there."
"I’m happy to see Conley out there running around," he said. "A player of his caliber – long, just like (Rashaan) Melvin – he’s showing why he was the first-round pick.
"A great little athlete. He’s going to be great in this game. Just keep learning and playing ball."
At Ohio State, the 6-foot Conley finished with 91 tackles (66 solo) with six interceptions, 13 passes defensed and one-half sack
Melvin, who signed a one-year deal with the with the Raiders in March, sees a lot of promise in Conley.
“I think Gareon Conley is a long guy," he said. "We all know he’s a first round draft pick. ... He’s one of those guys that you tell him something once, he’s able to get it done for you.”
Raiders to work with Lions - For the first time since 2014, the Raiders will have a join training camp practice with the Detroit Lions in Napa, the team announced Friday.
The Raiders and Lions will practice Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. The teams will meet in the preseason opener at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Aug. 10.
In 2014, the Raiders had a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard.
Raiders to wrap up offseason workouts - The Raiders will hold a mandatory three-day mini-camp next week in Alameda before players take a month-long vacation. The Raiders will report back for training camp in late July.
