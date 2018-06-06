Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr on Jon Gruden's tough coaching

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr met with the media after Tuesday's organized team activities on May 29, 2018 in Alameda, CA. Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee
Where does Raiders' Derek Carr rank among Forbes list of world's highest-paid athletes?

By Anthony Galaviz

June 06, 2018 05:00 PM

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is 19th among the world's 100 highest-paid athletes, Forbes announced Wednesday.

It is the first time the ex-Fresno State star has made the annual Forbes list.

Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders last June.

Among football players, NFL quarterbacks Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons), Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) and Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) also made the top 20.

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather topped the list with $285 million in pay and $275 million in salary/winnings with a $10 million endorsements.

Carr, on the other hand, checked in at $42.1 million in pay, $42 million in salary/winnings and $2 million in endorsements.

He's involved with Education Employees Credit Union and Valley Children's Healthcare. Carr and his brother, David, have an athletic training facility in Bakersfield named Carr Elite.

“It’s very important for me to the kids out there watching this and for them to know that I never chased the money in this whole process,” Carr said in 2017. “It’s something I’m very passionate about. I try to be the best version of myself every single day and give my teammates and this organization everything that I had. It was never going to be about the money for me. If one kid can understand what I’m trying to tell them by saying that, I think I’ve done my job.”

Forbes world's highest-paid athletes

AthleteSportPaySalary/WinningsEndorsements
1. Floyd MayweatherBoxing$285 M$275 M$10 M
2. Lionel MessiSoccer$111$84$27
3. Cristiano RonaldoSoccer$108$61$47
4. Conor McGregorMMA$99$85$14
5. NeymarSoccer$90$73$17
6. LeBron JamesBasketball$85.5$33.5$52
7. Roger FedererTennis$77.2$12.2$65
8. Stephen CurryBasketball$76.9$34.9$42
9. Matt RyanFootball$67.3$62.3$5
10. Matthew StaffordFootball$59.5$57.5$2
11. Kevin DurantBasketball$57.3$25.3$32
12. Lewis HamiltonAuto Racing$51$42$9
13. Russell WestbrookBasketball$47.6$28.6$19
14. James HardenBasketball$46.4$28.4$18
15. Canelo AlvarezBoxing$44.5$42$2.5
16. Tiger WoodsGolf$43.3$1.3$42
17. Drew BreesFootball$42.9$29.9$13
18. Sebastian VettelAuto Racing$42.3$42$300 K
19. Derek CarrFootball$42.1$40.1$2
20. Rafael NadalTennis$41.4$14.4$27

