Where does Raiders' Derek Carr rank among Forbes list of world's highest-paid athletes?

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is 19th among the world's 100 highest-paid athletes, Forbes announced Wednesday.

It is the first time the ex-Fresno State star has made the annual Forbes list.

Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders last June.

Among football players, NFL quarterbacks Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons), Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) and Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) also made the top 20.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather topped the list with $285 million in pay and $275 million in salary/winnings with a $10 million endorsements.

Carr, on the other hand, checked in at $42.1 million in pay, $42 million in salary/winnings and $2 million in endorsements.

He's involved with Education Employees Credit Union and Valley Children's Healthcare. Carr and his brother, David, have an athletic training facility in Bakersfield named Carr Elite.

“It’s very important for me to the kids out there watching this and for them to know that I never chased the money in this whole process,” Carr said in 2017. “It’s something I’m very passionate about. I try to be the best version of myself every single day and give my teammates and this organization everything that I had. It was never going to be about the money for me. If one kid can understand what I’m trying to tell them by saying that, I think I’ve done my job.”

Forbes world's highest-paid athletes