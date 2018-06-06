Raiders' Derrick Johnson hears wedding bells and sings praise about Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson spent the past three seasons going up against quarterback Derek Carr.
That was when Johnson was a member of the hated Kansas City Chiefs, who had success against the Carr-led Raiders.
Now with the Raiders, Johnson has learned more about Carr’s personality and what he’s like and said he’s enjoyed every minute of it.
“He’s a grinder. He’s a very gritty quarterback. Usually you don’t use those words for a quarterback. They’re prima donnas, you can’t touch the quarterback. He’s a guy that leads this Raider team really well.
“He gets along with everybody," Johnson added. "He’s talking to everybody. Dancing with everybody. He’s a guy that I’ve always looked up to."
Johnson didn’t play against the Raiders in Carr’s rookie year in 2014 because of an injury, but has had three pass deflections and one sack in the Raiders-Chiefs matchups since 2015.
"I know his moves. He knows my moves," Johnson said of playing against Carr. "Sometimes I’m trying to…when it comes to pass coverage, he tries to look me off here and there, so it’s a battle between us, always. It’s good being out there with DC. Always.”
Johnson was the Chiefs’ first-round draft pick in 2005 after a stellar career at Texas. He spent 13 seasons at Kansas City becoming the franchise’s all-time leading tackler.
Johnson, 35 signed in early May for one year with the Raiders.
Before returning to the final portion of organized team activity before mandatory three-day mini-camp next week, Johnson married Brittni McKinney in Kansas City on Saturday.
