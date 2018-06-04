What is it like under Jon Gruden? Raiders share their early experience

Now that the Raiders have had plenty of on-the-field work with new coach Jon Gruden — who's, uh, known for his intensity — the obvious question emerges.
So, Derek Carr and company, what's it like playing for "Chuckie"?
“He brings it every day," Carr said. "I think we have a lot of guys in our building that take pride in being the same guy every day, being able to bring the energy, bring the juice every day.
"That man has like 20 cups of coffee I guess because he has another level that he takes it to, and he hasn’t stopped yet."
Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million deal to return to the Raiders where he coached from 1998-2001 when he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Players heard about Gruden's passion for football, and it's coming to light during organized team activities at the team's Alameda headquarters. OTAs conclude Thursday, followed by a mandatory minicamp June 12-14.
“I love Gruden’s intensity," said running back Doug Martin, who was signed as a free agent. "He keeps you really engaged in the meetings. I know it’s kind of hard to doze off and go into your own world, but he keeps you really engaged in the meetings and on the field. That’s why he’s such a great coach. He loves the game and that actually shows on the field and through his intensity.”
Tight end Jared Cook, in his second season with the Raiders, said Gruden "brings it every day.
“It’s definitely intense. He really makes you like football again. It’s enjoyable, because it’s not too much of bashing you or beating you up. He understands what you’re going through and he makes it fun, man. He's trying to teach you something and take you somewhere that you’ve never been before.
"He demands reaction from you, he wants to hear from you, what is your assignment. So he asks you a lot of questions in these meetings. There’s no shortage of energy at all.”
The Raiders are coming off a 6-10 season a year after finishing 12-4 and appearing in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
"When he’s intense, you just take it because you know that all he wants is the best for you," Carr said. "It’s not even selfishly. Obviously, if we do good, he does good, but he honestly just wants the best for every player, from a guy that was on the practice squad last year to someone who has been a Pro Bowler before. He doesn’t care who you are. He wants the best out of everybody."
