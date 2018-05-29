Has Raiders coach Jon Gruden been tough on Derek Carr? QB has an answer

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr doesn’t mind that coach Jon Gruden gets after him after a mistake he makes in practice. After all, he’s used to the yelling thanks to his former Fresno State coaches, former head coach Pat Hill and former offensive coordinator Dave Schramm.
“He’s pushing me,” Carr said after Tuesday’s organized team activities in Alameda. “But the thing about him is the same as Pat Hill: I had him in college. Tough. Coach Schramm … really tough on me. Those are the people I still talk to still to this day.
“The thing about all three of them: Schramm, Coach Hill and Coach Gruden, you know how they feel about you,” Carr said. "They would go through a wall for you. They would do anything for your family. They just don’t tell you. They show you. When they get after you, you have no problem doing anything for them because it’s family."
The Raiders are in the middle of three weeks of organized team activities. After that comes mandatory mini-camp in early June.
Comments