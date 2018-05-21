Brothers Derek and David Carr share thoughts about Fresno State football and offer a glimpse into the Raiders and the NFL during Inside The Huddle, a fundraising event for Valley Children's Hospital held Saturday night at the Saroyan Theatre in Fr Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Brothers Derek and David Carr share thoughts about Fresno State football and offer a glimpse into the Raiders and the NFL during Inside The Huddle, a fundraising event for Valley Children's Hospital held Saturday night at the Saroyan Theatre in Fr Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

What did Raiders' Derek Carr say after dropping 49 spots in Top Players of 2018?

The NFL Network continued its Top Players of 2018 and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr checked in at No. 60.

Moments after, the ex-Fresno State star shared his thoughts on his ranking, a considerable drop from last season when Carr was No. 11.

“Not what we wanted but always thankful when the people you play against put your name on a list thank you! Can’t wait for this year,” Carr wrote on Twitter.

The Raiders started 2017 with two straight wins before losing four straight en route to a 6-10 record. Carr sustained a fractured transverse process injury against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1. He just missed one game, but clearly wasn’t the same, especially after he had an MVP-type season in 2016 when Oakland was 12-4.

Before the 2016 season, Carr was ranked No. 100. Then he passed for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Other Raiders making the Top 100 so far: linebacker Bruce Irvin (85).

The Raiders’ organized team activities get underway Tuesday in Alameda.

