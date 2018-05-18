Check out these expressions by Raiders head coach Jon Gruden when he looks at Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden couldn't hold back his excitement at the team's offseason workout program on Friday. Even if it means chasing after quarterback Derek Carr.

You can't blame him for running after the ex-Fresno State standout in what appears to be a pass-rush drill from Gruden.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is chasing after quarterback Derek Carr on Friday, May 18, 2018. Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders

Then in another photo, Carr rips it as Gruden showed his happiness towards the five-year veteran.





Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr throws for a pass as Jon Gruden looks on. Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders

At his January introductory press conference, Gruden praised Carr.





"He has great arm talent, he’s athletic, he’s got natural leadership skills, he’s young, he’s in his prime, he’s healthy now," he said. "He’s, I think, been in a lot of different systems, played for a number of different quarterbacks (coaches). There hasn’t been a lot of continuity around him that way. I think he has a huge upside. "

The Raiders will begin organized team activities on May 22 in Alameda. That will last for three weeks until mandatory three-day mini-camp on June 12.

