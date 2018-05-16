What are the odds Raiders' Derek Carr wins 2018 NFL MVP? Online sports book has idea

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is 20 to 1 to win the 2018 NFL MVP, according to online sports book BetOnline.AG.
That puts Carr with the same odds as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. And by the way, the Raiders and 49ers will meet in Week 9 (Nov. 1) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is favored to win at 6 to 1.
On Tuesday, BetOnline.AG also set several prop bets and projected win totals. The Raiders are -135 to win less than 8½ games.
The Raiders were 6-10 last season, and in 2016, Oakland went 12-4 and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
In 2016, Carr passed for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns against six interceptions.
He regressed a bit in 2017, just passing for 3,496 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He had a back injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 that hampered him throughout the season.
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments