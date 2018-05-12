Raiders' Bruce Irvin gets college diploma and congratulations from 'Jon Gruden's voice'

Oakland Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin received his sociology degree from West Virginia University at the commencement ceremony Saturday and got a unique congratulatory message from a Mountaineers graduate assistant coach.
If Irvan had closed his eyes, he might've thought it was Raiders coach Jon Gruden talking. That's how well Patrick Doherty pulled it off.
"Bruce Irvin. West Virginia Mountaineer legend, back in Morgantown to get his degree. I tell you what man, that's pretty good. Congratulations, Bruce. Enjoy this weekend. That's something to be very proud of, and once you get back to Oakland, make sure you get your guy Daryl Worley on the right page and you make sure he's ready to go Week 1. Can't have anymore incidents going on here. But again, I'm telling you what, man. congratulations and you deserve it," Doherty said on the Moby Picture website.
Worley is a cornerback in his third NFL year out of West Virginia. He spent his first two seasons with Carolina, was traded to Philadelphia in the offseason and then released by the Eagles after being charged with six offenses including drunk driving. Now he's with the Raiders.
Irvin, 30, becomes the fourth Raider to receive his degree. The others are wide receiver Amari Cooper (Alabama), offensive lineman Gabe Jackson (Mississippi State) and rookie kicker Eddy Piñeiro (Florida).
After receiving his degree, Irvin went on Twitter and shared a message.
