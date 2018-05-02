This reaction by Raiders coach Jon Gruden drew a laugh from Derek Carr

This week is phase 2 of the Oakland Raiders' offseason workout program.
While the Raiders continue to push towards organized team activities later this month, on Tuesday a photograph of Derek Carr throwing drew a reaction on social media.
That's because head coach Jon Gruden looked amazed at Carr’s throw.
"Get you a girl who looks at you, like Jon Gruden looks at @derecarrqb's spiral," wrote a Twitter user by the name of @sickboy_420.
That drew a reaction from Carr on Tuesday night.
"Brooooo this has me weak," Carr wrote.
Last week, Gruden had nothing but kind words to say about Carr and showed his admiration.
“Well I got really excited out there today,” Gruden said. “You can have a real creative imagination with that guy at your quarterback position. He can make every throw. It comes out of his hand fast and accurate. He’s mobile. He’s sharp. He’s a great leader. We just have to do our part as coaches, and we have to improve the positions around him.”
Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee
Upcoming Raiders Offseason Workout Program Dates
Rookie mini-camp: Friday-Sunday
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7
Mandatory mini-camp: June 12-14
