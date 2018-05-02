Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as quarterback Derek Carr throws the ball during phase 2 of the offfseason workout program in Alameda, CA on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as quarterback Derek Carr throws the ball during phase 2 of the offfseason workout program in Alameda, CA on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as quarterback Derek Carr throws the ball during phase 2 of the offfseason workout program in Alameda, CA on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders

Football

This reaction by Raiders coach Jon Gruden drew a laugh from Derek Carr

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

May 02, 2018 02:59 PM

This week is phase 2 of the Oakland Raiders' offseason workout program.

While the Raiders continue to push towards organized team activities later this month, on Tuesday a photograph of Derek Carr throwing drew a reaction on social media.

That's because head coach Jon Gruden looked amazed at Carr’s throw.

"Get you a girl who looks at you, like Jon Gruden looks at @derecarrqb's spiral," wrote a Twitter user by the name of @sickboy_420.

That drew a reaction from Carr on Tuesday night.

"Brooooo this has me weak," Carr wrote.

Last week, Gruden had nothing but kind words to say about Carr and showed his admiration.

“Well I got really excited out there today,” Gruden said. “You can have a real creative imagination with that guy at your quarterback position. He can make every throw. It comes out of his hand fast and accurate. He’s mobile. He’s sharp. He’s a great leader. We just have to do our part as coaches, and we have to improve the positions around him.”

Anthony Galaviz: @agalaviz_TheBee

Upcoming Raiders Offseason Workout Program Dates

Rookie mini-camp: Friday-Sunday

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-24, May 29-31, June 4-7

Mandatory mini-camp: June 12-14

  Comments  